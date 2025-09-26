1000 people were later arrested for having entered the Capitol building during the January 6th protests. Around 20% of the people in that building that day could have been FBI agents.

This is so ridiculous that I almost feel ashamed writing it, because it sounds like a conspiracy theory; but it did in fact lead to a real conspiracy between the US Justice Department and the FBI to hide the real events of January 6th 2021. Just-the-News has released an FBI after-action report that reveals that 274 agents were present at the Capitol protests on January 6th.

This FBI report collated officers’ complaints immediately after the January 6th 2021 riot operation that supposedly never occurred, according to the US Justice Department report released in December 2024.

There were in fact 363 agents working on the January 6th riots from the Washington Field Office, including 75 who were part of the specialty teams, Operational Support Technicians (OST) who use phone, radio, and computers to support agents in the field, Staff Operations Specialists (SOS) who provide tactical analysis, Personal Security Services, computer services, Evidence Technicians and others. 274 agents were on the Capitol grounds — the report does not specifically say how many actually entered the Capitol itself.

1/6/2021 AGENT J/6 INCIDENT WFO 274 This number includes agents that responded to the Capitol grounds as well as inside the Capitol, the pipe bombs, and the red truck that was believed to contain explosive devices as well as CDC/ADCs.

FBI used as pawns in a political war

Many of the comments in the report were scathing, particularly about the discrepancy between the way the situation was treated in the Washington DC George Floyd Black Lives Matter/Antifa riots and the Capitol protests, which actually were mostly peaceful.

We were once an apolitical organization, but I no longer see us as such looking from the ground up. We have been used as pawns in a political war, and FBI leadership fell into the trap and has allowed it to happen. We are supposed to call balls and strikes, regardless of political pressure, now we can’t even be trusted to be on the field.

The actions on January 6, 2021 were absolutely despicable and unacceptable in a civilized society. What is even more unacceptable was the hypocrisy displayed by the FBI and its leadership in their attempt to go after those involved in the Capitol Riots, while we as agents, watched cities burn across America during the summer of 2020.

One comment relates that 155 police officers from the Metropolitan Police, Secret Service, US Park Police and other agencies were assaulted during the George Floyd riots, and yet none of these alleged criminals seem to have been sought after and charged, yet the FBI was literally working night and day to discover who the January 6th rioters were and charge them, many of whom simply walked around in the Capitol building and did nothing criminal.

Disorganised, no leaders present, no riot gear

One common complaint was that the FBI response was completely disorganised and not fit for purpose. FBI officers are not trained in riot control; one complaint reads: “I think they need to give us the training or gear for riot control or we continue to stick to what we are good at which is investigations.” The squad leaders were actually removed from the operation and no one was in charge.

At one stage the officers were told to stand behind the Washington Metropolitan Police Department team (MPD).

As in June, agents were again deployed onto the streets (specifically around the Capitol) and simply told to stand behind MPD. No other direction. When asked specifically what they were supposed to do or who to check in with, they were told simply that management said to go there and there was no answer. FBI agents do not have training for, nor equipment for, riot control. MPD looks at the agents as a liability standing behind them with no equipment and no comms. At one point, MPD told them to put their gas masks on, which of course they did not have. Management cannot keep sending agents into harm’s way simply as a show of force.

Furthermore, after the riots, the officers were working around the clock 24/7 investigating, without a break, which led to exhaustion and lack of productivity.

Dec 2024 Justice Department claimed there were no agents there

The Justice Department report in December 2024 claimed that there were no agents at the Capitol Riot, but only informants.

Here’s the BBC headline from 12 December 2024:

Broader question: was the 2020 election stolen?

This extraordinary infiltration of a crowd by FBI agents does beg a broader question — was the 2020 election stolen? I feel that the disproportionate response seen in the FBI infiltration of the Capitol crowd indicates guilt on the part of the authorities.

A side issue: Google Geofence warrants.

One question is: how did they find the J6 protesters so quickly? The document conveniently tells us what digital evidence collection best practice is:

Google tells us they have now discontinued the Geofence program, apparently. They say they now store user geodata on the devices, rather than centrally. In 2020 they responded to over 11,000 requests for Geofence data; they have not revealed how many requests they responded to in 2021.

Apple, by the way, comes off looking pretty good because they have never stored user data centrally. In 2021 they received 13 Geodata requests and did not give any information, because they told law enforcement that they did not have the information as it is stored on user devices.

https://justthenews.com/accountability/fbi-bombshell-274-agents-sent-capitol-j6-many-later-complained-they-were-political

The after action report, hidden for four years, is available from Just the News at the link below:

FBI-HJC119-J6IG-000001-000050.pdf

Where is the mainstream media on this story?

