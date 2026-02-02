Fauci’s Nightmare

Summary: when Fauci discovered that Covid-19 probably came from a lab, he commissioned a study which was intended to suppress this idea, and had a secret meeting with members of a CIA study group to allegedly convince or bribe them to conclude that it was not a lab leak.

Anthony Fauci, Director of the NIAID, who later became the face of the US Covid-19 response, was ultimately responsible for approving grants to EcoHealth Alliance to do gain-of-function research in conjunction with the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and he was about to suffer a huge shock.

The truth has only gradually come to light, but there are still pieces missing. For while Fauci’s emails at the NIAID were initially released under FOI in 2021, they were in a highly redacted form, and much of the more incriminating information was hidden behind redactions.

They were not released in an unredacted form until late January of 2023, after Fauci had resigned from the NIAID. Hence much of the story was not known until then; but Fauci, Farrar, and some of the other members of the leadership team were communicating via messenging apps or gmail, apparently in order to avoid FOIA requests.

On the 31st of January, Fauci received an email from Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome trust, “Tony, really would like to speak with you this evening. It is 10pm now UK. Can you phone me on - - - - ?” Fauci’s personal assistant Patricia Conrad replied, “Will call shortly…” The contents of that phone call have never been made public, but I think we can infer that Farrar talked to Fauci about the likelihood that the Covid-19 virus was a lab leak of a virus created with funding from Fauci’s NIAID.

Before the teleconference Fauci talked to Dr Robert Kadlec, a senior health official, who later gave an interview with the Weekend Australian.

Dr Robert Kadlec said that Fauci kept to himself his concerns that the NIAID had been funding risky gain of function projects in Wuhan and elsewhere, but that Fauci wanted to “get the scientists to take the temperature down, turn the rhetoric down, to at least find, we’re going to look into this but we don’t know.” In other words, in contrast to later assertions that the discussion was not directed by Fauci towards a particular goal, Fauci came to the later teleconference call with the specific intention of downplaying any connection between the outbreak and the lab in Wuhan.

Later in the evening Fauci’s personal assistant sent another email:

Thanks Tony can you phone Kristian Anderson He is expecting your call now. The people involved are: Kristian Anderson, Bob Garry, Eddie Holmes

All three are Professors in Virology and/or Microbiology Departments, Andersen at Scripps, Garry at Tulane, and Edwards Holmes at Sydney University. A search on NIH REport reveals that all three were recipients of a great deal of funding from NIAID for their respective projects, and also that their funding increased drastically after their involvement in this affair.

In any case, Fauci left the call with Kristian Anderson very disturbed. We know this because Fauci immediately emailed Jeremy Farrar, and his email betrays his agitated frame of mind:

Jeremy: I just got off the phone with Kristian Anderson and he related to me his concern about the Furine [sic] site mutation in the spike protein of the currently circulating 2019-nCoV. I told him that as soon as possible he and Eddie Holmes should get a group of evolutionary biologists together to examine carefully the data to determine if his concerns are validated. He should do this very quickly and if everyone agrees with this concern, they should report it to the appropriate authorities. I would imagine that in the USA this would be the FBI and in the UK it would be MI5. It would be important to quickly get confirmation of the cause of his concern by experts in the field of coronaviruses and evolutionary biology. In the meantime, I will alert my US Government official colleagues of my conversation with you and Kristian and determine what further investigation they recommend. Let us stay in touch. Best regards, Tony

The question is, was Fauci agitated because he didn’t know about the likelihood the virus was engineered, or because he did know, and wanted to forestall more speculation? Why involve the FBI and MI5 — why didn’t he say, “Contact the WHO”? The only reason I can see that he would immediately want to involve the FBI and MI5 is that he was absolutely certain that there was strong evidence that this virus had been created in the lab, as a result of NIAID funding.

And it is no wonder Fauci was concerned. The Furin cleavage site is a unique part of the SARS-CoV-2, whereas much of the rest of the virus genome is identical to RaTG13.

Here is the diagram that was later shared with the group:

The top row plots the similarities and differences between the genome of ‘2019-nCoV’ and that of ‘RaTG13.’ For this section of the genome, they’re exactly the same. Except for the Furin cleavage site, where it says “NNNNNNNN”.

To bond to a human cell - or any cell - the virus needs a protein on its surface that can bond to a protein on the human cell.

Coronaviruses bond to the ACE2 molecule, which regulates blood pressure and many other functions in the body. Think of the ACE2 molecule as a lock - and the Spike protein as the key. The fact is, most viral keys don’t work particularly well, especially if they are animal viruses. You see, the ACE2 receptor in a mouse is different from that in human, and they’re different from the ACE2’s in a monkey, etcetera, you get the idea.

Now ‘RaTG13’ was a bat virus — so if you have a virus that has a key to the bat cell, it won’t work too well for a human cell.

But the Furin cleavage site is the perfect key for a human cell.

The Furin cleavage site is right in the middle of the Spike protein. Furthermore, the DEFUSE proposal says they intend to create viruses using “six contiguous cDNA pieces linked by unique restriction endonuclease sites for full length genome assembly.” These six endonuclease sites are present in the genome, according to a study that has languished on the pre-print servers.

Whoever did the diagram that was emailed out to Fauci’s circle plotted the correspondences at the top. See where all the “N’s” are? - they’re the only bits that don’t match. Everything else is a hundred percent match.

How does that happen in nature? A complete match, not resulting from chance mutations of existing bases, but apparently spliced in.

The Furin Cleavage site is a 100% complementary match to a Patented Moderna sequence.

There is no evidence Fauci knew at the time the clincher that this is an engineered virus: the Furin cleavage site is an exact match - 19 bases, in complement, to a patented Moderna sequence, that is the reverse complement of the human mutS homolog, (MSH3), a DNA repair protein. MSH3 is a “housekeeping” gene commonly expressed in most cells, and is present throughout the body.

The sequence at the furin cleavage site, 19 nucleotides long, is the only variation from RaTG13 in the SARS-CoV2 genome that is longer than 3 nucleotides.

Here is the abstract from the peer reviewed article, Ambati Balamurali et al published February 2022 in Frontiers in Virology, describing what they found in the BLAST database, in which scientists are able to search for regions of similarity between biological sequences. The program compares nucleotide or protein sequences to sequence databases and is able to calculate the statistical significance. Anyone can use the BLAST database.

Among numerous point mutation differences between the SARS-CoV-2 and the bat RaTG13 coronavirus, only the 12-nucleotide furin cleavage site (FCS) exceeds 3 nucleotides. A BLAST search revealed that a 19 nucleotide portion of the SARS-CoV-2 genome encompassing the furin cleavage site is a 100% complementary match to a codon-optimized proprietary sequence that is the reverse complement of the human mutS homolog (MSH3). The reverse complement sequence present in SARS-CoV-2 may occur randomly but other possibilities must be considered. Recombination in an intermediate host is an unlikely explanation. Single stranded RNA viruses such as SARS-CoV-2 utilize negative strand RNA templates in infected cells, which might lead through copy choice recombination with a negative sense SARS-CoV-2 RNA to the integration of the MSH3 negative strand, including the FCS, into the viral genome. In any case, the presence of the 19-nucleotide long RNA sequence including the FCS with 100% identity to the reverse complement of the MSH3 mRNA is highly unusual and requires further investigations.

A Complementary sequence.

Remember that there are four nucleotides, or letters, in the DNA code? Adenine (A), Thymine (T), Guanine (G), and Cytosine (C).

Now the complements are the pairs that can bond with each other. In DNA these are: A = T, G ≡ C, in other words, Adenine (A) can bond with Thymine (T) using two hydrogen bonds (=) , and Guanine (G) can bond with Cytosine (C) using three hydrogen bonds (≡).

The sequence CT CCT CGG CGG GCA AG is the sequence found in the virus; the section in bold is the inserted part.

Moderna’s patented sequence, SEQ ID11652, contains this code:

CT ACG TGC CCG CCG AG.

Replacing the complementary pairs (remember that A = T, G ≡ C) we can work out the complementary sequence:

GA TGC ACG GGC GGC TC.

If we simply reverse this sequence, we get the sequence found in the virus:

CT CCT CGG CGG GCA AG

Figure 1 from Ambati Balamurali et al. MSH3 Homology and Potential Recombination Link to SARS-CoV-2 Furin Cleavage Site The paper is issued under Creative Commons Attribution License (CC BY).

Below is the actual passage in the paper explaining this in a more technical way.

A BLAST search for the 12-nucleotide insertion led us to a 100% reverse match in a proprietary sequence (SEQ ID11652, nt 2751-2733) found in the US patent 9,587,003 filed on Feb. 4, 2016 (9) (Figure 1). Examination of SEQ ID11652 revealed that the match extends beyond the 12-nucleotide insertion to a 19-nucleotide sequence: 5′-CTACGTGCCCGCCGAGGAG-3′ (nt 2733-2751 of SEQ ID11652), such that the resulting mRNA would have 3′- GAUGCACGGGCGGCUCCUC-5′, or equivalently 5′- CU CCU CGG CGG GCA CGU AG-3′ (nucleotides 23547-23565 in the SARS-CoV-2 genome, in which the four bold codons yield PRRA, amino acids 681–684 of its spike protein). This is very rare in the NCBI BLAST database.

How long would it take the Furin cleavage site to splice in, naturally? It’s just so unlikely that it’s impossible. How could this possibly happen in nature? Apparently you’d expect to see the mutations here and there, sort of randomly scattered about. Selection, mutations, randomness, but a complement to a Moderna patented sequence that is 19 nucleotides long, found only in one select part of the virus, the very place most likely to result in the virus being more infectious to humans? 96%, most of the rest of the genome, is a complete, perfect match, except for a few other changes that are also apparently very strategically placed to make it more infectious to humans.

Indeed, the Spike protein of SARS-CoV2 seems to be engineered perfectly for human ACE2 receptors. In June of 2021, Australian Professor Nikolai Petrovsky and his team compared the binding ability of SARS-CoV2 with ACE2 receptors of different species using a molecular dynamics simulation and found it binds most easily to human ACE2.

The Teleconference

The furin cleavage site itself is the damning part of the virus, a match to a ubiquitous ACE2 protein, and Baric failed to mention it in a very early paper published in March 2020. Despite their conversations via email, which specifically centred on the furin cleavage site, the existence of the furin cleavage site is not admitted to be an important sign of engineering in the infamous Proximal Origins paper, which was the end result of the teleconference call Jeremy Farrar organised that very day:

While the analyses above suggest that SARS-CoV-2 may bind human ACE2 with high affinity, computational analyses predict that the interaction is not ideal- and that the RBD sequence is different from those shown in SARS-CoV to be optimal for receptor binding.

Jeremy Farrar acted quickly. He contacted many famous scientists to form a team overnight. The following morning, Farrar sent the message to Fauci that he was trying to organise a conference call.

Could you join? Trying to set up an initial call with Kristian Anderson

Bob Garry

Christian Drosen

Tony Fauci

Ron Fouchier

Eddie Holmes

Marion Koopmans

Patrick Vallance Chief Scientist UK Time zones a challenge ‘Suggestion - Today 1st February (2nd Feb for Eddie)- I will confirm later today. If you cannot make it,we will phone you afterwards to update. 6am Sydney 8pm CET 7pm GMT 2pm EST 9am West Coast My preference is to keep this really tight group. “To listen to the work Eddie, Bob and Kristian have done. Question it And think through next steps. Obviously ask everyone to treat in total confidence.

Fauci accepted the invitation, and corrected the Pacific time to 11am.

They set their agenda and a pdf was sent out to the group entitled “coronavirus sequence comparison”.

In it, the sequence of 2019-nCoV (SARS-CoV2) is compared to bat SARS-like coronavirus RaTG13; they are 96% identical.

They explicitly deal with the evidence that SARS-COV2 did not have a natural origin in the pdf emailed out to everybody in the group:

There is a high level of mutations around significant parts of the receptor binding domain. This implies design, because the mutations are targeted at strategic places, not random. Then they point out how the furin cleavage site appears to have been inserted.

Following this is another diagram showing BamHi, which marks another cleavage site like the furin cleavage site. Now what they mean by diversity upstream of site, followed by none downstream, is that this not what you would expect in a virus that had naturally evolved - there would be roughly similar amounts of diversity on both sides of the BamHI site. The fact that SARS-CoV2 has multibasic cleavage sites, when RaT-G13 contains none, is another very suspicious sign.

And the next diagram explicitly says that a ‘gain of function’ in the Spike protein suddenly reverts to the exact SARS sequence, instead of the RaTG13 sequence. Again, random mutations would be spread around randomly. The fact that it reverts to the exact SARS sequence is extremely suspicious.

The PMID number quoted in the annotation is a 2007 Ralph Baric gain of function study that used the SARS virus. After this they have links to a number of studies, some of which we have already looked at, that are all related to gain of function at Wuhan.

A few references - to be significantly updated A SARS-like cluster of circulating bat coronaviruses shows potential for human emergence; https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26552008/ A mouse-adapted SARS-coronavirus causes disease and mortality in BALB/c mice; https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/17222058 SARS-like WIV1-CoV poised for human emergence; https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/26976607 Modeling pathogenesis of emergent and pre-emergent human coronaviruses in mice; https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/30043100 Receptor recognition by novel coronavirus from Wuhan: An analysis based on decade-long structural studies of SARS https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31996437/ Molecular determinants of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus pathogenesis and virulence in young and aged mouse models of human disease: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/22072787

These studies are listed on the document presumably because they are highly incriminatory gain of function studies, all of them funded by NIAID.

The incriminatory studies.

This 2015 study, one of the Wuhan ones: A SARS-like cluster of circulating bat coronaviruses shows potential for human emergence; https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26552008/ Clearly is about gain of function, done in the Wuhan lab, and was published after Obama’s moratorium.

Using the SARS-CoV reverse genetics system2, we generated and characterized a chimeric virus expressing the spike of bat coronavirus SHC014 in a mouse-adapted SARS-CoV backbone. The results indicate that group 2b viruses encoding the SHC014 spike in a wild-type backbone can efficiently use multiple orthologs of the SARS receptor human angiotensin converting enzyme II (ACE2), replicate efficiently in primary human airway cells and achieve in vitro titers equivalent to epidemic strains of SARS-CoV.

A mouse-adapted SARS-coronavirus causes disease and mortality in BALB/c mice; https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/17222058 This Wuhan study recounts various ways they were gain-of-functioning the SARS coronavirus in order to make it more lethal for mice.

SARS-like WIV1-CoV poised for human emergence; https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/26976607 This 2016 study from Ralph Baric’s department at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, was gain-of-functioning WIV1-Cov by swapping out Spike proteins and doing the sort of snipping and replacing of strategic points on the genome in order to make it more infectious to humans, that is so suspicious about SARS-COV2, then they were saying that this shows that SARS might well be poised for human emergence. It is noteworthy because it was published after Obama’s moratorium.

Modeling pathogenesis of emergent and pre-emergent human coronaviruses in mice; https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/30043100 This study, in which the aforementioned Ralph Baric is one of the authors, contains some very incriminating passages about what they were trying to do:

Lethality was not achievable using clinical SARS-CoV isolates in various young wild-type or immune-incompetent mouse strains. With this in mind, attention turned to genetic modification of mice to acquire a lethal model for SARS-CoV pathogenesis. In order to continue working with unaltered human clinical isolates of SARS-CoV, mouse strains constitutively expressing the human receptor for SARS-CoV, human angiotensin converting enzyme 2 (hACE2), were generated…. Accordingly, despite the successful generation of lethal hACE2 overexpression mouse models for SARS-CoV pathogenesis, neurological-related mortality confounded their value as models that could effectively mimic lethal respiratory disease often observed in infected humans.

Receptor recognition by novel coronavirus from Wuhan: An analysis based on decade-long structural studies of SARS

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31996437/ I’m not sure why they included this one; maybe for discussion on plausible deniability from here on in? It’s a Ralph Baric study of SARS-COV2 published just a day before - treating “2019-nCoV” (SARS-COV2) as if it was a peculiarity that had arisen naturally.

Molecular determinants of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus pathogenesis and virulence in young and aged mouse models of human disease: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/22072787 This is Ralph Baric et al’s study, from the department at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and shows them manipulating Spike proteins again to increase mortality in mice.

After the conference call, the emails show them scrambling to put together proof that “2019-nCoV” (SARS-COV2) was not a lab leak.

A particular email from Fauci that had been completely redacted in the original email release and was still redacted in the more recent ‘unredacted’ email release of January 2023, was finally released unredacted in July 2023 in the Republican Select Committee investigation into the suppression of the Lab-Leak hypothesis –– they concluded, by the way, that Fauci had commissioned the study in order to debunk the lab leak theory –– the email contains the admission that Fauci and the others in the conference call knew that the scientists in Wuhan were working on gain-of-function experiments.

Most of the rumors that are going around relate to the paper by an Indian group saying that there are HIV gene sequences inserted in the 2019-nCoV Virus. All of the scientists on our call felt that this was not credible and they dismissed it… They were concerned about the fact that upon viewing the sequences of several isolates of the nCov, there were mutations in the virus that would be most unusual to have evolved naturally in the bats and that there was a suspicion that this mutation was intentionally inserted. The suspicion was heightened by the fact that scientists in Wuhan University are known to have been working on gain-of-function experiments to determine the molecular mechanisms associated with bat viruses adapted to human infection, and the outbreak originated in Wuhan.

More proof that debunking the lab leak theory was their intention from the beginning, and not an unbiased scientific enquiry, is provided by this intemperate outburst from an exhausted Christian Drosten to the group:

Dear All, I am overloaded with nCoV patient-related work and will need a few days before I can work on this text. Can someone help me with one question: didn’t we congregate to challenge a certain theory, and if we could, drop it? This whole text reads as if the hypothesis was obvious, or was brought up by some external source, forcing us to respond. Is this the case? It does not seem as if this was linked to the HIV nonsense. Who came up with this story in the beginning? Are we working on debunking our own conspiracy theory? Christian Drosten

Eddie Holmes, the Australian scientist, responds more cautiously; a cynical person might suspect that he is aware that emails of public servants in the US must be preserved, and could be subject to FOI requests in the future. He gives the impression that he is coming round to the view that the virus could have a natural origin.

Hi Christian, I don’t know where this story came from, but it has nothing whatsoever to do the HIV nonsense. Please don’t associate this with that. This is a broader story. Ever since this outbreak started there have suggestions that the virus escaped from the Wuhan lab, if only because of the coincidence of where the outbreak occurred and the location of the lab. I do a lot of work in China and I can [tell] you that a lot of people there believe this and believe they are being lied to. Things were made worse when Wuhan lab published the bat virus sequence - a bat sampled in a different province for which they have a large collection of samples. I believe the aim/question here is whether we, as scientists, should try to write something balanced on the science behind this? There are arguments for and against doing this. Personally, with the pangolin virus possessing 6/6 key sites in the receptor binding domain, I am in favour of the natural evolution theory. Best wishes, Eddie

Who the next reply was from is unclear in the emails – this email does not contain an identifying ‘from’ field for some reason – but it looks like Fauci’s phraseology to me; I might be wrong:

The theory of the origin of the [virus] has gathered considerable momentum not in social media, but increasingly among some scientists, in main stream media, and among politicians. The aim of this was to bring a neutral, respected, scientific group together to look at the data and in a neutral, considered way provide an opinion and we hoped to focus the discussion on the science, not on any conspiracy or other theory and to lay down a respected statement to frame whatever debate goes on - before that debate gets out of hand with potentially hugely damaging ramifications. With the additional information on the pangolin virus, information not available even 24 hours ago, think the argument is even clearer. My preference is that a carefully considered piece of science, early in the public domain, will help mitigate more polarised debate. If not, that debate will increasingly happen and science will be reacting to it. Not a good position to be in.

The pangolin, also known as the scaly anteater, is one of the most trafficked animals in the world, particularly in Asia. Pangolins were being sold at the Wuhan market, making it a good scapegoat for the source of SARS-CoV-2.

Kristian G Anderson replied:

A lot of good discussion here, so I just wanted to add a couple of things for context that I think are important - and why what we’re considering is far from “another conspiracy theory”, but rather is taking a valid scientific approach to a question that is increasingly being asked by the public, media, scientists, and politicians (e.g., I have been contacted by Science, NYT, and many other news outlets over the last couple of days about this exact question) To Ron’s question, passage of SARS-like CoVs have been ongoing for several years, and more specifically in Wuhan under BSL-2 conditions - see references 12-15 in the document for a few examples. The fact that Wuhan became the epicenter of the ongoing epidemic caused by nCoV is likely an unfortunate coincidence, but it raises questions that would be wrong to dismiss out of hand. Our main work over the last couple of weeks has been focused on trying to disprove any type of lab theory, but we are at a crossroad where the scientific evidence isn’t conclusive enough to say that we have high confidence in any of the three main theories considered. Like Eddie- and I believe Bob, Andrew, and everybody on this email as well - I am very hopeful that the viruses from pangolins will help provide the missing pieces. For now, giving the lab theory serious consideration has been highly effective at countering many of the circulating conspiracy theories, including HIV recombinants, bioengineering, etc. - here’s just one example: https://www.factcheck.org/2020/02/baseless-conspiracy-theories-claim-new-coronavirus-was-bioengineered/ . As to publishing this document in a journal, I am currently not in favor of doing so. I believe that publishing something that is open-ended could backfire at this stage. I think it’s important that we try to gather additional evidence - including waiting on the pangolin virus sequences and further scrutinize the furin cleavage site and O-linked glycans - before publishing. That way we can (hopefully) come out with some strong conclusive statements that are based on the best data we have access to. I don’t think we are there yet. Best, Kristian

The claim that the virus could have come from a pangolin is one they jump on quite hopefully at first; that a pangolin might pass on a respiratory virus to a human seems to be a ridiculously unlikely scenario, but the Proximal Origins paper eventually suggests that this might be so.

Private ‘Slack’ messages tell a different story

While the scientists were apparently reasonably careful in their email conversations, Kristian Andersen, publicly the most vocal advocate for the view that Covid-19 was a natural virus that had leaped species into humans, was expressing a very different opinion privately. Slack is a private messaging app, but Substack journalists from ‘Public’ managed to get hold of the group’s Slack messages, where Kristian Andersen expresses a far more forthright opinion that Covid was a lab leak:

I think the main thing still in my mind is that the lab escape version of this is so friggin’ likely to have happened because they were already doing this type of work and the molecular data is fully consistent with that scenario.

In the released emails, the developing paper is shared as an attachment, from the first draft, then as it gradually approaches the point where it is publishable.

Please treat in confidence - a very rough first draft from Eddie and team - they will send on the edited, cleaner version later. Pushing WHO again today Jeremy

Then,

Here’s our summary so far. Will be edited further. It’s fundamental science and completely neutral as written. Did not mention other anomalies as this will make us look like loons. As it stands it is excellent basic science I think, which is a service in itself. Will finish as soon as we can. Edward Holmes

The arguments continue,

On 4 Feb 2020, at 10:58, Collins, Francis (NIH/OD) [E] (b) (6) wrote: Very thoughtful analysis. I note that Eddie is now arguing against the idea that this is the product of intentional human engineering. But repeated tissue culture passage is still an option - though it doesn’t explain the O-linked glycans. Francis

The original SARS virus Spike protein has N-linked glycans rather than O-linked glycans; O-linked glycans would have to be some sort of unnatural addition; not something that could arise in nature.

From Jeremy Farrar:

Being very careful in the morning wording “Engineered” probably not. Remains very real possibility of accidental lab passage in animals to give glycans. Will forward immediately or if you want to give Eddie a ring.



Eddie would be 60:40 lab side. I remain 50:50.. Yes, l’d be interested in the proposal of accidental lab passage in animals (which ones?)

Francis Fauci:

?? Serial passage in ACE2-transgenic mice

Vincent Munster, an American scientist and another of Fauci’s long time grant recipients, is one of the main experts in using serial passage to turn a bat intestinal virus (for instance) into an airborne virus, that could be caught, by, say, an ACE2-transgenic mouse, and thereafter would be transmissible to humans.

Farrar:

Exactly! Collins:

Surely that wouldn’t be done in a BSL-2 lab? Farrar:

Wild West.

Here Collins is referring to the BSL-2 labs in Wuhan, which is where ZhengLi Shi and her teams were doing much of their research; obviously BSL-2 is a low biosecurity lab.

New York Times journalist Donald McNeil Jr emailed Professors Rambaut and Kristian Andersen on 6 February 2020, asking about a tip off that the US government was investigating the possibility of a lab leak. They shared Mr McNeil Jr’s email messages on Slack; Robert Garry wrote that Mr McNeil Jr was “very credible but like any reporter can be mislead (sic)”

Professor Andersen messaged, “And for Don - I gotta say, he pretty much nailed it. Let’s not tell him.” Andersen later told Mr McNeil Jr that the rumours were “demonstrably false.”

At the same time, while discussing the furin cleavage site, and other signs that were very clear evidence of engineering, they were worried about causing a s*** show. Andrew Rambaut wrote, “Remember when during the swine flu outbreak Adrian Gibbs suggested it was a lab escape? Caused a huge s*** show.”

After the journalist emailed Andersen again some time later, Prof Andersen messaged to the group:

Okay, here’s what I’m thinking. This is playing on his previous emails and includes humor to deflect the fact that I’m dismissing him – so yes, the smiley face is very deliberate. Can’t ignore him and can’t just give him the scientific story — that would only lead to follow up questions. I’m hoping that by including “extremely busy” I’Il also be able to deflect requests for a call — and also gives me a get out of jail card for ignoring a potential request... Hi Don. National security? White House? Spooks? I wish my life was that exciting. but I unfortunately don’t have anything to add here - my existence isn’t really in Technicolor, so I’m just focused on the science:-). Specifically, we have been trying to understand the timing, origin, and transmission of the virus. As we outline in our “Proximal Origin of SARS CoV2” post no Virological, the data is consistent with a natural scenario and inconsistent with a scenario involving any type of deliberate genetic engineering, including a bioweapon…. Best of luck with the story and please let me know if I can help out with any of the scientific questions…. Cheers, Kristian

Donald McNeil Jr later said that their reassurances that the lab leak theory was false affected New York Times coverage of the story for over a year.

On February 16th the first pre-print version of the paper was published. The paper explicitly claimed that the virus probably came from pangolins:

The presence in pangolins of an RBD [receptor binding domain] very similar to that of SARS-CoV-2 means that we can infer this was also probably in the virus that jumped to humans

On February 18th, however, two days after the first pre-print version of the paper was put up, Andersen expressed the opposite opinion privately on Slack:

Clearly none of these pangolin sequences was the source though.

Andersen repeated on February 20th,

Unfortunately the pangolins don’t help clarify the story.

Robert F Garry agreed:

Pangolin seq give no def answer

Correspondence in Lancet

While this discussion was still going on via email and Slack, on February 17th a letter of correspondence was published in Lancet, signed by Jeremy Farrar, Christian Drosten and Peter Daszak, with twenty four other scientists, denouncing the idea of a lab leak from WIV as a conspiracy theory.

We sign this statement in solidarity with all scientists and health professionals in China who continue to save lives and protect global health… The rapid, open, and transparent sharing of data on this outbreak is now being threatened by rumours and misinformation around its origins. We stand together to strongly condemn conspiracy theories suggesting that COVID-19 does not have a natural origin. …Conspiracy theories do nothing but create fear, rumours, and prejudice that jeopardise our global collaboration in the fight against this virus.

The last sentence in the letter is rather telling:

We declare no competing interests.

Even speaking about what was publicly known at the time, Peter Daszak in particular would appear to have a strong conflict of interest, considering that his organisation EcoHealth Alliance had been working in close collaboration with the Wuhan Institute of Virology on the kinds of gain of function research that might produce something like SARS-CoV-2 (at that stage called 2019-nCov), and this is to say nothing of their work on the developing Proximal Origin paper.

Two of the other co-signees of the letter had major conflicts of interest as well: both Rita Colwell and James M Hughes were on the board of EcoHealth Alliance.

Daszak was eventually chosen by WHO to investigate the lab leak theory, which was quite scandalous. He became the only American investigator in the WHO investigation team sent to China in early 2021 allowed by the Chinese authorities to visit the WIV Lab to examine for evidence of a lab leak. Two investigators were left behind in Singapore; China claimed they had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Marion Koopmans, who was on the conference call with Fauci and Farrar and the subsequent email exchange, ended up also being one of the investigators.

During the WHO investigation, Daszak was very outspoken in denying the lab leak theory. Associated Press reported at the time:

“There was a conduit from Wuhan to the provinces in South China, where the closest relative viruses to (the coronavirus) are found in bats,” said Daszak, the president of the New York based group, EcoHealth Alliance. He said the wildlife trade was the most likely explanation of how COVID-19 arrived in Wuhan, where the first human cases were detected. That hypothesis, Daszak said, is “the one that’s most strongly supported both on the WHO (and) the China side.” Daszak and his co-authors are set to release a report as early as next week, on the initial conclusions of their recent mission to Wuhan. “I am convinced we’re going to find out fairly soon within the next few years,” Daszak said regarding the outbreak’s origins. “We can have real significant data on where this came from and how it emerged.”

Koopmans was also very dismissive of the lab leak theory:

Koopmans said the team visited the three laboratories closest to the Huanan market in Wuhan where the first cluster of human cases was found, and scrutinized their protocols, testing programs and research, among other issues. “We concluded that it’s extremely unlikely that there was a lab incident,” she said.

If Daszak’s statement was not a conflict of interest, it is hard to imagine what a conflict of interest might be; you may as well have ZhengLi Shi investigating her own lab. Later on, the conflict of interest was tacitly admitted when Daszak recused himself from the subsequent Lancet/UN investigation into the origins of Covid-19.

Robert Redfield comes clean

Dr Robert Redfield, a clinical virologist, who was head of the CDC from 2018-2021 and is probably the most prominent critic of Fauci, admits that SARS-COV2 was probably a lab escape, saying, “My own view is that this virus was not of natural origin. It was an act of scientific arrogance.”

After telling Fauci he thought it was a lab leak, Redfield was excluded from Fauci’s secret teleconference discussions. He was told the reason he was excluded was that they were “going to come up with one single point of view that everyone had to agree with” and they didn’t think he was “capable of that.” In other words, Redfield was honest.

Redfield spoke about the start of the pandemic. “New Year’s Eve, 2019, I got a phone call from my team in China and I was informed that there was 27 cases of an unspecified pneumonia.” He called George Gao, the Chinese CDC director, who told Redfield a few days later, “Bob, we have hundreds of cases, and it has nothing to do with the wet market.” The Wuhan lab was a much more likely source than the Wuhan wet market.

Redfield points out that viruses that go from animals to humans take a long time to learn how to transmit effectively in humans, but, “this virus immediately understood how to infect humans…. it was way too infectious in humans right out of the gate.”

Redfield contacted the National Security Council and told them, “We have a situation in China”. The Wuhan Institute was the most famous virology institute in the world. Fauci told Redfield his premise was wrong. “I thought that Tony should embrace scientific investigation. But Tony only considered a single hypothesis: spillover, spillover, spillover, spillover. I was perplexed.” Redfield thought it was probably a product of gain of function research: and Fauci was the “poster boy” of gain of function research.

Fauci and the CIA

In September of 2023, a whistleblower came forward who claimed that six agents from a CIA team of seven tasked with looking into the origins of SARS-CoV2 early in 2020 were bribed to come to the conclusion that a lab leak was not a viable theory; this comes from not some random news site or conspiracy blogger, but the US Federal Government. The Senate sub-committee on the Coronavirus Epidemic is now looking into these claims, and from their questions to the CIA, it would appear that they have some fairly specific information about this claim; Fauci is supposed to have visited the CIA at some point in time, without being entered into the official log.

According to information gathered by the Select Subcommittee, Dr. Anthony Fauci, then-director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, played a role in the Central Intelligence Agency’s review of the origins of COVID-19. The information provided suggests that Dr. Fauci was escorted into Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Headquarters—without a record of entry—and participated in the analysis to “influence” the Agency’s review.

The implication that people are making is that Fauci or the NIAID bribed the CIA taskforce so that they might come to the conclusion that he wanted them to – that they would conclude that SARS-CoV2 did not originate in the lab. Whilst this is not proven, it is highly suggestive of a conspiracy to hide the origins of SARS-CoV2.

This is from the Senate Oversight press release:

Chairman Wenstrup and Chairman Turner are requesting that all documents and communications related to the CIA’s COVID-19 origins review be made immediately available to the Committees. The Chairmen additionally request that former CIA COO Andrew Makridis appear for a voluntary transcribed interview on September 26, 2023. Any improper influence exerted by the CIA will be investigated to ensure accountability from the intelligence community. “According to the whistleblower, at the end of its review, six of the seven members of the Team believed the intelligence and science were sufficient to make a low confidence assessment that COVID-19 originated from a laboratory in Wuhan, China. The seventh member of the Team, who also happened to be the most senior, was the lone officer to believe COVID-19 originated through zoonosis. The whistleblower further contends that to come to the eventual public determination of uncertainty, the other six members were given a significant monetary incentive to change their position,”

Anonymous satirical substacker Bad Cattitude (El Gato Malo) summarises his own conclusions thus:

this certainly has some interesting dovetails into “the great pivot” where fauci and numerous others all suddenly went from “it’s fine, go on a cruise, masks are silly, go live your life” to the crazed and evidence free covidian stances of lock down, mask up, and jab, jab, jab that they instantly adopted upon the arrival of debbie birx to the white house (after being sent not by health agencies, but by the national security advisor.) and there certainly was an awful lot of poorly explained and deeply unusual military involvement in and around covid.

Only a thorough investigation can possibly shed any light on the truth or otherwise of these allegations, and while it is difficult to imagine any motivation the whistleblower could have other than telling the truth, probably at great personal cost in terms of his career at the CIA, we do not yet actually know whether this meeting happened with any certainty.

The Fauci/ Farrar study comes to fruition.

Meanwhile the online discussion between Jeremy Farrar’s team of scientists continued, and ultimately in early March they came up with a workable final copy, and submitted it to Nature Medicine.

Dear Jeremy, Tony, and Francis, Thank you again for your advice and leadership as we have been working through the SARS- CoV-2 ‘origins’ paper. We’re happy to say that the paper was just accepted by Nature Medicine and should be published shortly (not quite sure when). To keep you in the loop, I just wanted to share the accepted version with you, as well as a draft press release. We’re still waiting for proofs, so please let me know if you have any comments, suggestions, or questions about the paper or the press release. Tony, thank you for your straight talk on CNN last night - it’s being noticed. Best, Kristian

The paper was published in Nature magazine on March 17, as The proximal origin of SARS-CoV-2. Their final version of the paper argued very strongly for a natural evolutionary origin of the virus, and this had the effect of quashing the lab leak theory for quite a while. At a press conference on April 17, 2020, despite having organised the teleconference and contributed to the email exchange, Fauci touted the paper while pretending to not know the authors.

There was a study recently that we can make available to you, where a group of highly qualified evolutionary virologists looked at the sequences there and the sequences in bats as they evolve, and the mutations that it took to get to the point where it is now is totally consistent with a jump of a species from an animal to a human. So I mean, the paper will be available. I don’t have the authors right now, but we can make that available to you.

‘Proximal Origin’ has now been accessed 5.85 million times and is the number one output from Nature Medicine, and the number two output of a similar age among all papers, and is in the top 5% of all research outputs tracked by Altmetrics.

It was a great success, in other words. And it still hasn’t been retracted.

This article is largely an excerpt from my book, Transgenic 2024. For the footnotes including full detailed references, refer to the book:

