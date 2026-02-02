FirstFactCheck

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Eduardo Nunez's avatar
Dr. Eduardo Nunez
4d

Regarding those nucleotide base-pairs you mentioned: Since COVID is an RNA virus, with RNA functions, adenine typically binds with uracil (instead of thymine) while cytosine still binds to guanine. Adenine binds to thymine in DNA viruses, not RNA viruses. Allegedly, there were some DNA sequences inserted which could complicate these sequences. What complicates this even more, is the likelihood that the SARS CoV-2 virus seems to have the ability to activate endogenous retroviral genes within our genome.

Reply
Share
1 reply by FirstFactCheck
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Submarine Media Pty Ltd · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture