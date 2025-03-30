Mandalay earthquake: buildings collapsing, many people dead

The earthquake has happened just outside of the second largest city in Myanmar, Mandalay, in Mandalay province. Mandalay is the capital of Burmese buddhism, and has many historic monasteries. Sky news has some footage of buildings falling down and an ancient monastery that has now become virtual rubble.

A tall building in nearby Bangkok in neighbouring Thailand (corrected), still in construction, collapsed completely, with 43 workers still trapped in the rubble apparently: (click the picture or here to go to X)

This Buddhist scripture learning centre building, in a temple complex near the epicentre in Myanmar, collapsed completely and the collapse was caught on film (click the picture or here to go to X)

Buddhist Temples have also collapsed pictures on Sky News here (image) and footage of a collapsed temple and a bridge that collapsed as well from the Guardian:

The ‘city of a thousand temples’ has been decimated:

And another Buddhist pagoda destroyed:

Satellite images show the devastation; quite a few historic pagodas have been destroyed, see video below and also this twitter link:

This footage is not quite as dramatic as this footage from another earthquake seven years ago; being old and decrepit construction the Buddhist temples seem to cop it in these earthquakes and Mandalay is on a faultline:

Persecution of Christians and the civil war

Christians have been persecuted by the Buddhist majority for a number of years in Burma; in fact, there is a saying that you can’t get promoted if you have the “C-virus” - i.e. the “Christian virus.”

And many Christians have lost their homes in the past few years because of the civil war and have been forced to move from the Buddhist centres to the outer provinces. Mandalay, which is a central province, doesn’t have many Christians comparatively speaking (1.1%; compare Chin province which is the only one with a Christian majority of 85.4% ), but there are Anglican and Catholic dioceses in the city; I wonder how the churches will fare in this devastation?

The destruction of churches

Also the military junta that leads Burma has indeed lately been destroying churches, including a Catholic cathedral just a few weeks ago, and have been boasting about how they are protecting the Buddhist heritage of Burma. Despite this, many Buddhists oppose the junta as well.

I suppose the idea that this is God’s judgement on the Buddhist majority will be unavoidable, really, this is certainly going to be said: but rather than gloating, I guess this is a time to pray for the Burmese people and for Christians to offer mercy and compassion in practical ways if we are able to.

God will go to war to avenge his people; is this what we are seeing? But forgiveness is the path to peace.

The government has in the past been reluctant to admit Christian organisations into Myanmar to provide aid and assistance, fearing the Christian influence, however World Vision was allowed in after Cyclone Nargis in 2008.

We should pray that this disaster will provide an opportunity for Christians to provide aid to Myanmar, showing the love of Jesus to these people after this dreadful disaster.

Sadly the military junta has continued the air strikes in the midst of this disaster. Are they wise? Have they no compassion?

