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Another WorldView Is Possible's avatar
Another WorldView Is Possible
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I have some suspicions about Dr. Malone and they way that he's operated in the (not a) Movement, and I largely abhor his politics - but I too have been forced to defend the facts around his work at Salk at the Institute and UCSD in the late 80's/early 90's.

Having attended UCSD myself, around the same era, I'm aware of a large amount 'spooky' and malign shenanigans which have occurred there. Like it or not, I'm certain that Malone's research on mRNA should be counted amongst them. If you haven't yet, let me suggest that you reach out to "The UCSD Guardian", the campus paper - which would likely have reported on a major breakthrough occuring on, near, or through- the campus, at the time that patents were being issued and lauded publicly. It may predate digitization efforts (or maybe not), but I'd lay good odds that there's some evidence buried in their archives - and perhaps a good story waiting to be written, to "scoop" and publicly debunk the much larger OPERATION MOCKINGBIRD press outfits, that like to call Malone a liar and fraud.

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