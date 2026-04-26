If you want to see what frauds and liars some scientists and journalists are, just go and look at the comments in my article on Dr Robert Malone. Even now, four years after writing it, I am still fielding comments from people who make claims they cannot back up with evidence, and who provide false evidence when asked. Just today I was forced to respond to JK, another anonymous commenter who claims to be a scientist, who provided fake evidence saying Malone was not the first to transfect mRNA.

Whatever you might think of the things Dr Robert Malone says, the fact is that he is the person who first transfected mRNA, and was celebrated for this achievement in scientific journalism and academic journals, and was indeed the “darling” of the media and the scientific establishment, before he began to say politically incorrect things about the Covid mRNA vaccines in 2021, after being injured himself by the vaccines.

While his statements today might be debatable or even incorrect, the assassination of his character and the characterisation of him as a liar, for claiming to be the first to transfect mRNA and cause the cell to produce a protein, seems to be purely politically motivated.

I have taken to blocking commenters who cannot justify with proof their claims. I am heartily sick of having to look at articles that are not what these people claim they are, I am completely sick of the gaslighting and lying that goes on.

And I have no clue why the scientific establishment is continually out to discredit Malone. There must be more going on here, and I don’t know what it is, but it stinks. I have to say I am shocked that a single article brings forth continual vitriol, when it simply looks at the facts.

One day everyone will have to justify every useless word they have spoken before the King of Kings and the Lord of Lords, Jesus Christ.

If anyone wants to claim Malone was not the first to transfect mRNA let them bring forth proof. I know the difference.