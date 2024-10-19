Hebrewgospels.com is a recent website put online by a group of scholars — looking at the extant Hebrew manuscripts of the New Testament. The summary video linked to below is notable.

Pray for Naomi Wolf: the Shem Tov Hebrew Matthew is actually a polemic version of Matthew made in the middle ages to mock the beliefs of those who believed Jesus is Messiah - and Wolf seems to have fallen in with people who claim this wrong text is actually the original.

The Vatican manuscript seems to be the most reliable, and matches the Greek gospels except for some surprising differences, which do not contradict theologically the Messiahship or Deity of Jesus.

https://www.hebrewgospels.com/manuscripts-update