I am compelled to write this prayer:

Lord, in these last days, save us from deception. Deception abounds in this world: the former archbishop of Canterbury speaks of incorporating aspects of Sharia law into the the UK legal system, people no longer recognise the difference between male and female, and they celebrate things that in the Bible are called abominations. Father, give us Your Holy Spirit, in order that we may discern between the truth and error of every sort, but even more importantly, help us to love every person who crosses our paths, in “real life” and online, with the sacrificial love you have poured into our hearts through the death of Christ Jesus our Lord and Saviour, through our faith in Him, which is a gift of grace. In the name of Jesus Christ, Amen.

Note to readers: if there is anything you believe I have gotten wrong on this substack, please tell me in the comments, together with proof in the form of links to an authoritative source (which should include data / evidence.) Thank you.