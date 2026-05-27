I am completely in awe of the irrationality of this Alice in Wonderland world in which we are now living — this is beyond any kind of ludicrous insane satirical nightmare I could ever have imagined.

Senator the Hon. Michaelia Cash, leader of the opposition in Australia, asking the questions: “Um…. how do you see that applying in the act currently to trans women?”

DR Anna Cody, Australia’s Sex Discrimination Commissioner, who gets paid $408,020 per year for her ‘expertise’ (proof here):

“If someone is who applies for a job, for example, and it is a trans woman, and she may be asked whether or not she intends to have children and if she replies, yes I do, and then doesn’t get the job because that employer doesn’t want to employ women who may be of child-bearing age, then she may have been subjected to unlawful discrimination on the basis of potential pregnancy.”