During the pandemic I had this friend who was a complete conspiracy theorist, searching the internet day and night, typing in searches for ever more intriguing and dark conspiracies — the jabs were the work of Satan (okay they were and there’s the rub), the government was being controlled by an international cabal (arguable), but he eventually went so deep down the rabbit hole that he was questioning whether the moon landings happened and even believed that the earth is flat (of course that one is completely ridiculous - just go to the nearest seashore and watch a large ship going over the horizon and you will know that we’re living on a globe.)

As it happens, while all this was going on, he was under a lot of pressure to get vaccinated to continue a course he was doing, in order to create a new career; this young man had emerged from a fast-paced career and a life in which drug addiction and alcoholism were rife, and was trying to do some study in order to enter a new career, to leave the drug addiction and alcoholism behind.

The amazing thing is, when he received the Covid mRNA shot, his opinions changed overnight. Suddenly, everything he believed about everything changed. No one was more amazed than me to hear him say that that stuff was all yesterday’s news, and he told me he was a complete idiot to have believed any of it.

I asked him why he had taken it, and he was convinced he had taken it for rational reasons, although he found it hard to tell me what they were.

Now whatever his reasons were, I have to point out that we ourselves are often unreliable witnesses when it comes to reporting the reasons for doing what we have done. Psychologists tell us that after the event we might say we did a certain thing for certain reasons, but that what actually happens is that after we do a certain thing, we justify our actions to ourselves and make up the reasons to fit the deed.

Another man I know loved his job more than anything else. He believed that the vaccine coercion was wrong, but he took the jab anyway, to keep his job. The day after he took the shot he was depressed and suddenly realised that he hated his job, and within six months, he had retired. What is sad, in my view, is that he believed that he was taking the jab under divine guidance, because he had peace after deciding to take it. Yes, you can have peace, when you bow down to the bully, but isn’t that just the

”peace that the world gives”? The peace that Christ gives is the peace that surpasses all understanding, that keeps our hearts and minds in the knowledge and love of God. It’s a gift from God.

But why did he take it? If it had such a devastating result, it was surely the wrong decision.

But we make decisions for reasons we don’t even fully comprehend, and those decisions are the result of deep-seated motivations that eludes our conscious self-understanding. And then we make up the reasons after the event — this is called ‘rationalising’ — and is an extremely appropriate word for something we all do.

I suppose they both took the jab eventually because they were forced to, coerced into it, by family, co-workers, the leadership of the educational institution. I think they both traded in what they really believed for lesser treasures.

Both thought that bowing to the coercion to take the jab was the wrong thing to do, but they traded conscience in for career. Then claimed to have made the decision for rational reasons.

And at the end of the day, neither did it for rational reasons really — for to retain some sense of self-respect — in order to keep believing that we are the ‘heroes of our own narrative’ — means that we must justify ourselves — it means that we must ultimately change our beliefs to fit our actions. It is quite staggering, when we become aware of this tendency, and disturbing when we catch ourselves doing it.

This is the role that coercion plays in the world — this is the way the world seduces us away from our deeply held beliefs. Once someone has compromised their conscience, by doing something under coercion rather than freely, they belong to whatever it is that they traded in for their beliefs. To use hacker terminology, they’ve been pwned. To use the antiquated terminology of the Bible, they have sold their soul to win the world.

There is nothing new about this, really. The ultimate compromise happens whenever man believes Satan’s lies rather than the Word of God — this was the sin of Adam.

In other words, this has been going on since the year dot, as we say in Australia.

And this is what Jesus meant, I believe, when He said, where your treasure is, there your heart will be also. Whatever it is that you put your time, your effort, your money into, even if your heart isn’t in it to begin with, it will be where your heart actually is, in the end.

A person who spends their time, effort, and money in seeking God, in listening to and obeying God’s Word, well, the place where their heart will be, in the end, is with God.

But when people put their time, effort and money into worthless things, comfort, riches, worldly reputation, in the end they will find that their heart is in those worthless things, and they will come to regret it greatly, ultimately.

Of course, the wonderful thing about Jesus is that He can give each of us a new beginning. We don’t have to rationalise — we don’t have to justify ourselves even to ourselves — we are justified by faith in Jesus.

We don’t have to live under the heavy yokes we have made for ourselves, we don’t have to carry the chains that we forged and bound ourselves with, we don’t have to serve the idols we have created, and we don’t have to live under the shadow of the cloud we caused when we burned the things of true value as fuel to make a temporary fire to light the dark place we find ourselves in. If Jesus is our light, then every part of our lives can exist in the light.

And the door is open, at least, until we die: every one of us can make a new start with Jesus, and the cowardice and selfish sins of the past can be forgotten and forgiven, and we can be reborn as a child of God the heavenly Father. What a wonderful promise the gospel is!

But then, though, when we start again, the same choices confront us. But we’re not alone in these choices.

But the crucial choice for every one of us is, in whom do you put your trust?

I would urge you to put your whole trust in Jesus.

For at the end of the day, we need to cultivate faith more than anything else, for when we fail again, as every one of us has in the past, as every one of us will do so again — what will help a man (or a woman) to get back up on his (or her) feet? — faith alone in Jesus is what can help us persevere, even after many failures and falls, and faith in Jesus is ultimately what we persevere in, if we want to win what is already ours, our souls, our true life, which is eternal.

And here’s the wonderful paradox: what you believe may influence what you do, but in the end, what you do is what determines what you believe. So the most important thing any one of us can do is to turn to our wonderful Saviour and receive help and aid and comfort and strength.

So I would encourage you to leave the internet alone for a little while, and go read the Bible for a little while (or even listen to an audio Bible), and go and pray secretly in the inner room of your house, or go and do someone some good, give someone a benefit or kindness that you’ve been procrastinating for a while.

For where your treasure is — and what in this mortal world is worth more to us than time? — there your heart will be also.