Certain commentators are still claiming that Charlie Kirk recommended stoning gays.

I have found the episode of his podcast about which this claim is made. They are taking Charlie Kirk’s comments completely out of context.

It is here (full link below) note that if you are not in the US there is some sort of geoblocking happening, so you might want to use a vpn, but if you can’t access it I have extracted the relevant section and published it as a short video below this substack.

Here is the full link: https://thecharliekirkshow.com/podcasts/the-charlie-kirk-show/thoughtcrime-ep-48-trump-rally-aftermath-pride-mon

The discussion starts at around 55 minutes into the podcast and continues until Charlie leaves at 1 hour 5 minutes.

Ms Rachel by the way is a podcaster who apparently makes approximately $1 million a month from her podcast. Kirk and his buddies are criticising her for using God’s commandment to “love your neighbour as yourself,” to justify celebrating Pride month on her podcast, which is directed at little children.

The part of scripture that Ms Rachel uses to justify Pride month is this passage from Matthew’s gospel:

“Teacher, which commandment is the greatest in the Law?” Jesus declared, “‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.’ This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: ‘Love your neighbour as yourself.’ All the Law and the Prophets hang on these two commandments.” Matthew 22:36-39

Charlie Kirk says:

“The first part is Deuteronomy 6:3-5 the second part is Leviticus 19. If you love God you must love his law. How do you love somebody? You love them by telling them the truth. Not by confirming or affirming their sin… In a lesser referenced part of the same part of scripture, which is in Leviticus 18, is that ‘thou shall (sic) lay with another man shall be stoned to death… If you start quoting Leviticus 19, the chapter before affirms God’s perfect law when it comes to sexual matters”

This section is all that is usually quoted by those who are saying Charlie Kirk was affirming stoning. He was not, he was referencing this verse as a guide to morality.

However, people actually fail to continue to quote what Charlie Kirk says directly after this, which tells us what the context actually is.

“So how do you best love somebody? You love them by telling them the truth. You don’t have to be cruel. You don’t have to be un-Christlike in your communication. And I would love Ms. Rachel to respond to this. Is Pride a Christian value? She thinks it is. ‘Happy Pride month everybody.’ No the scriptures tell us the opposite — ‘Pride goeth before the fall’. Pride is something we need to reduce in our life, we need to increase humility.’

Charlie Kirk finishes his speech by affirming what he is actually talking about, which isn’t stoning; he was in fact saying that we should love people by telling them the truth, which is what he spent his life doing, and what he died for.