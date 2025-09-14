Certain commentators are still claiming that Charlie Kirk recommended stoning gays.
I have found the episode of his podcast about which this claim is made. They are taking Charlie Kirk’s comments completely out of context.
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
It is here (full link below) note that if you are not in the US there is some sort of geoblocking happening, so you might want to use a vpn, but if you can’t access it I have extracted the relevant section and published it as a short video below this substack.
Here is the full link: https://thecharliekirkshow.com/podcasts/the-charlie-kirk-show/thoughtcrime-ep-48-trump-rally-aftermath-pride-mon
The discussion starts at around 55 minutes into the podcast and continues until Charlie leaves at 1 hour 5 minutes.
Ms Rachel by the way is a podcaster who apparently makes approximately $1 million a month from her podcast. Kirk and his buddies are criticising her for using God’s commandment to “love your neighbour as yourself,” to justify celebrating Pride month on her podcast, which is directed at little children.
The part of scripture that Ms Rachel uses to justify Pride month is this passage from Matthew’s gospel:
“Teacher, which commandment is the greatest in the Law?” Jesus declared, “‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.’ This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: ‘Love your neighbour as yourself.’ All the Law and the Prophets hang on these two commandments.” Matthew 22:36-39
Charlie Kirk says:
“The first part is Deuteronomy 6:3-5 the second part is Leviticus 19. If you love God you must love his law. How do you love somebody? You love them by telling them the truth. Not by confirming or affirming their sin… In a lesser referenced part of the same part of scripture, which is in Leviticus 18, is that ‘thou shall (sic) lay with another man shall be stoned to death… If you start quoting Leviticus 19, the chapter before affirms God’s perfect law when it comes to sexual matters”
This section is all that is usually quoted by those who are saying Charlie Kirk was affirming stoning. He was not, he was referencing this verse as a guide to morality1.
However, people actually fail to continue to quote what Charlie Kirk says directly after this, which tells us what the context actually is.
“So how do you best love somebody? You love them by telling them the truth2. You don’t have to be cruel. You don’t have to be un-Christlike in your communication. And I would love Ms. Rachel to respond to this. Is Pride a Christian value? She thinks it is. ‘Happy Pride month everybody.’ No the scriptures tell us the opposite — ‘Pride goeth before the fall’. Pride is something we need to reduce in our life, we need to increase humility.’
Charlie Kirk finishes his speech by affirming what he is actually talking about, which isn’t stoning; he was in fact saying that we should love people by telling them the truth, which is what he spent his life doing, and what he died for.
The way Biblically educated Christians understand the Old Testament law as it applies to us today is that it affirms God’s view of morality and what our just desserts are for the sins we do or think about doing. For instance, the Bible also includes other offenses as stoning offenses: adultery, bestiality, blasphemy.
Jesus says anyone who looks at a woman lustfully is committing adultery in his heart, and in fact, I am pretty sure we can all find our own past thoughts and actions among these laws that incurred the death penalty in ancient Israel.
Even disrespecting ones’ parents deserves death:
If someone has a stubborn and rebellious son who does not obey his father and mother and will not listen to them when they discipline him, his father and mother shall take hold of him and bring him to the elders at the gate of his town. They shall say to the elders, “This son of ours is stubborn and rebellious. He will not obey us. He is a glutton and a drunkard.” Then all the men of his town are to stone him to death. You must purge the evil from among you. All Israel will hear of it and be afraid. Deuteronomy 21:18-21
I think most Biblically educated Christians understand these passages as warnings that are meant to quicken our consciences — and to make us seek Christ’s forgiveness. Jesus died on the cross instead of us — we are to read the Old Testament and see our own sin in these passages, and see that the death penalty is truly what we deserve, in order that we might repent and realise that God sent his Son to die as a substitute for us.
By the way, Miss Rachel is definitely on shaky ground:
but whoever causes one of these little ones who believe in me to sin, it would be better for him to have a great millstone fastened around his neck and to be drowned in the depth of the sea. Matthew 18:6
Don't feed the beast, we have God in our heart as did Charlie, the media will claim what they are told too. Charlie knew that God loves all of us. Lets feed love not divisiveness