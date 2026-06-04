Guy Malone’s testimony is here:

https://www.alienresistance.org/ancient-of-days-dvds/online-youtube-video-library/

Guy Malone gives a talk at around 15 minutes in this video, looking at the many many sources documenting messages “ETs” have brought them. He says, “If that raises some skepticism in you, then good… It seems to me to reason any way that: If in fact aliens do exist, and if they are in fact travelling here to earth, and if they don’t have hostile intent but they’re here to help us or be our buddies, and if they are in fact communicating with humans… but if all that’s true, it seems to me that their messages would reasonably just be largely be about science and physics, or the nature of matter and the universe, all the technology that they’ve discovered after all their thousands years of enjoying superior technology to us… if they’re going to speak to us they’ll speak about the how to’s of star travel. How they got here or how we can get there maybe… It’s really going to surprise you that in all the many books written by alien contactees and the professional researchers of the phenomenon, that the very large majority of these documented messages by these visitors or ‘abductors’ if you like, that it’s almost exclusively about spirituality or the end times, to use the Biblical parlance, or the ‘coming earth changes’, if you’ve got a more New Age cosmology. The aliens also have a lot to say about their involvement with humanity now and leading up to the end times. And even how they can save us from the end times if we align ourselves with them.”

He then quotes Carl Sagan: “Dr. Carl Sagan, our nation’s leading authority on the question of extraterrestrial life, sought to find a rationale for the reason that might lie behind such visitations in his excellent book, Intelligent Life in the Universe. After critically analyzing a number of possible motives, he stated quite bluntly:

“One of the primary motivations for the exploration of the new world was to convert the inhabitants to Christianity. Can we exclude the possibility of an extraterrestrial evangelism?” The Andreasson Affair, by Raymond Fowler pg. 203-204

Guy Malone says, “Dr Sagan raises a very astute question. The more researchers and authors study the reports of alien abductions and encounters, this question… comes up more and more: are extraterrestrials intentionally evangelizing us to an alternate spirituality?”

More videos here:

https://www.youtube.com/@TheAlienResistanceHQ/videos

Is any of this Proof?

If invisible powers exist that have the ability to blind people to their existence, their motives, and particularly to the fact that Jesus has authority over them, then there will always be people who are blind to the evidence in this case. The only objective place to understand these issues is, where a person is personally subject to the authority of Jesus Christ. If you wonder about these things, ask Him to show you what is true if you like, but even more, submit your life to Jesus Christ as Lord and Master.

I would say what you believe or think about UFOs is one thing, and doesn’t matter that much — but whether you believe in Jesus is something that will determine your eternal future. And if what the ‘aliens’ are telling us contradicts faith in the Bible and in Jesus Christ, then they are not from God, they are not good.

Jesus reigns

Jesus Christ sits at the right hand of the Father. He has all the authority in the universe — as Paul the apostle wrote in a passage telling the Colossians not to become enslaved to a hollow and deceptive philosophy, in other words, the very essence of the kind of philosophy the UFO abductees come back with:

See to it that no one takes you captive through hollow and deceptive philosophy, which depends on human tradition and the elemental spiritual forces of this world rather than on Christ… He forgave us all our sins, having canceled the charge of our legal indebtedness,which stood against us and condemned us; he has taken it away, nailing it to the cross. And having disarmed the powers and authorities, he made a public spectacle of them, triumphing over them by the cross. Colossians 2

This has been added to the UFO article:

