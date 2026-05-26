AgentBTZ - an amazingly successful malware worm, that managed to infiltrate the US military network.

Mike McConnell, former director of the NSA, said that his “worst nightmare isn’t an army of soldiers, but a bunch of kids with beer, pizza, an Internet connection, and nothing to do.” Well, maybe it wasn’t a bunch of kids who created the most extensive and harmful malware to ever infect US military networks. It was more likely the Russian FSB, but no one can be completely sure.

AgentBTZ was malware — in the form of a self-replicating worm virus — that infected a US soldier’s computer in Kabul, probably via a USB used at an internet cafe then used on the base. Eventually AgentBTZ infected SIPRNet, the Service Internet Protocol Router Network, of the US military.

AgentBTZ spread by infecting USB drives, and collected files from the computer in an encoded XML file, then sent those files from any infected machine, to a remote server.

Once the remote server had received the XML files, under certain conditions the remote actors would be able to send instructions to the computer to do anything the user could do, open their files, delete files, etc.

AgentBTZ created a file called “thumb.dd” on every USB flash drive or removable media device used on the computer, which contained information about the infected system and activity logs, and created a new copy of itself on any removable media devices, together with an autorun.inf file. As soon as the device was inserted into another system, it loaded the malware, opened it and ran it.

The malware also had a very devious, yet simple, way of staying hidden — first it collected file names from the directory it was in, and constructed a new filename for itself by pasting together random bits of the other filenames, in order to make the system think it was not a suspicious file. It also registered itself as an in-process server to ensure it ran every time Windows started.

AgentBTZ was the nickname created by the first person who noticed these odd computer files and sent them out for analysts to look at.

In Fort Meade the NSA first noticed it

Fort Meade was where the NSA’s advanced networks operations team were analysing and monitoring military networks. In 2008, at Fort Meade, the analysts spotted a glitch — something emitting a signal.

It was an NSA mathematician, cryptographer, and a technical expert in cybersecurity and SIGINT problems who led the analysis and the fight against this computer worm. This was the man who, in 1972 — in response to the National Bureau of Standards asking NSA for a standard algorithm for encryption — had created a mathematical cryptographic technique now called differential cryptanalysis which analysed algorithms for effectiveness, a cryptographic technique that didn’t reach mainstream for many years.

His name was Richard George.

Of the situation with AgentBTZ Richard George says: “With me was General Alexander, President Bush, Vice President Cheney, Director of National Intelligence, Mike McConnell, and myself. We’re sitting in a conference room and someone passed me a note that said, ‘We’ve detected a malware on the SIPRNet.’ My problem was, I’m sitting there with the President of the United States, the Vice President, the Director of NSA, Director of National Intelligence, and I’ve got a piece of information that says, ‘We have a problem.’ I decided not to disrupt that meeting, but soon as the meeting was over, I went to see General Alexander, and then we made the announcement soon thereafter that we had detected something.”

Richard George, says it probably started in an internet café. “…you could say, here’s the Internet café where it first started. Somebody came in, inserted something into an Internet café computer, and then anybody who used that computer afterward that had a memory device that connected to it went away with a present. In NATO, in the military, it could be a morale welfare organization, a non-governmental organization that provides telephone service or computer service or something for military personnel. It’s any place where there’s a concentration of military personnel using open network connectivity, there’s a possibility that something could be targeted through that, or just put it there and see where it ends up. That’s a possibility as well.”

Operation Buckshot Yankee

Operation Buckshot Yankee was name of the NSA response.

Richard says, “We could test the system to say, are we seeing AgentBTZ in other places? Are we seeing variants of AgentBTZ being developed? The actor, the malevolent actor, would say, I need a new version because this one’s already been detected. Because at that time, most detection was done based on signatures of the malware, where we’ve got behavioral models today. We’ve got other sorts of implementations of artificial intelligence looking for what’s changed in a data flow that is out of the ordinary. There are other indicators of compromise that we have today that we didn’t have back in 2008.”

They also implemented a new series of protocols, that proved very unpopular and difficult for the soldier on the ground. In 2008, soldiers carried their orders on USBs and opened these on their computer, but suddenly they were required not to use USBs at all on any computers.

Richard George describes how they solved things: “We needed a solution developed very quickly. We developed something called Magic Eraser, and it was essentially you could put a flash drive into a computer, it would scan it, look for the infection AgentBTZ, either eradicate it or declare it clean. You knew that you had a device that was not going to transmit the infection further by putting it into another machine…”

After 6 weeks, George says things got back to usual, to some degree, however to completely clean the systems took 14 months.

“It did take a long time to track all of the units that had come in and gone out of Iraq and Afghanistan to really understand which ones are clean, because equipment was in shipping containers, it might come back and not get unpacked for two months. And so, that took a fairly long time to get to the, okay we’re absolutely sure that there’s no infection left.”

Other actors exploited the zombie

While they had managed to neutralise AgentBTZ, the files BTZ had created were still on the computers, “zombie files”, and in many cases were still running, or at least still had the hoarded data, but the worm was unable to send the data back to the remote server.

Richard says, “We know that AgentBTZ was linked to the Russians. I think that’s been published in a number of reports that there was linkage, but I don’t know who generated it, why it was generated, for what purpose. Was it originally developed as a reconnaissance tool that then was upgraded to be a collection mechanism? Reconnaissance and mapping of a registry.”

Other worms were found, created by bad actors, such as RedOctober, Flame, that used the AgentBTZ infrastructure to send information to remote servers. And the FSB’s Turla, their hacking organisation, created a malware is popularly known as Snake, based on AgentBTZ as well. Whilst initially reluctant to ascribe AgentBTZ to the Russians, NSA analysts eventually had to admit that the similarities were fairly high, along with circumstantial evidence that it was a Russian speaker who had written AgentBTZ and the others.

Richard said, “But then years later, in 2014, when the Snake malware, known also as Ourobouros malware, was found, there are very clear links between the code of Agent.BTZ from 2008 and Snake from 2014. It’s highly, highly likely that the author of Snake was also the author of Agent.BTZ years earlier.”

Other Russian malware such as Turla and Moonlight Maze are also possibly related.

Richard George says everyone has a role in maintaining computer security. “There’s no such thing as perfect security, but we can get much, much better than what we are if we just have human beings that do the right, do things right, do things correctly, and are diligent about the things that they do. They understand their role in security. It’s not the IT people, it’s not the security people, it’s all of us that touch a keyboard on any network today. We have a shared responsibility. ”

References:

Most of the interview with Richard George comes from this great video:

https://securelist.com/agent-btz-a-source-of-inspiration/58551/

https://attack.mitre.org/software/S0092/

https://www.brookings.edu/articles/insiders-doubt-2008-pentagon-hack-was-foreign-spy-attack/

https://www.wired.com/2011/12/worm-pentagon/

https://apt.securelist.com/apt/agent-btz

https://www.nsa.gov/Press-Room/Digital-Media-Center/Biographies/Biography-View-Page/Article/3330261/richard-dickie-george/

Biham E, Shamir A (1993). Differential cryptanalysis of the data encryption standard. New York: Springer Verlag. ISBN 978-0-387-97930-4.

Coppersmith D (May 1994). “The Data Encryption Standard (DES) and its strength against attacks”(PDF). IBM Journal of Research and Development. 38(3): 243–250. doi:10.1147/rd.383.0243.