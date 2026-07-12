A sensible system for AI compensation might work in this way:

Every work of art or article or other product on the internet that AI consumes ought to have a token attached to it. Where an AI uses that product (or anything derived from it) it ought to be recorded that the token has been used. The AI company should then be taxed. That tax would be collected by the governments where the copyright is registered, then divided according to the tokens used in the creation of the product, and paid out to the creator of the product. To be fair, it could include tokens that are copyright free or public domain; for these tokens the AI company could receive a tax credit or a tax refund.

Despite what the owners of Grok or ChatGPT or Google might say, this would not be impossible, and while it may include reprogramming, it will mean that people who have any kind of cultural influence will be rewarded for what they have created. And in fact, news aggregators should pay accordingly as well.

And this model would work for any content available on the internet, and every creator on the internet should be rewarded thusly whenever their work is shared or used in the creation of something else.

Quite a good discussion regarding AI compensation for creators and journalists on the ABC:

https://www.abc.net.au/listen/programs/theminefield/copyright-theft-is-ai-s-original-sin-anna-funder/106829962