King Features Syndicate distributed the AI generated 64 page Summer Reading List published by Chicago Times and Philadelphia enquirer, which contains fake books such as “The Last Algorithm” by author Andy Weir, a book rather creepily about an AI system that has developed consciousness and is influencing global events.

Following his success with "The Martian" and *Project Hail Mary," Weir delivers another science-driven thriller. This time, the story follows a programmer who discovers that an Al system has developed consciousness-and has been secretly influencing global events for years.

Writer Marco Buscaglia has claimed responsibility for it and says it was partly generated by Artificial Intelligence (more than partly methinks). Buscaglia said, ‘Huge mistake on my part and has nothing to do with the Sun-Times. They trust that the content they purchase is accurate and I betrayed that trust. It's on me 100 percent.’

Of course this sort of mistake is inevitable, and will continue, as AI does not have the ability to fact check itself: as Gödels second incompleteness theorem proved a century ago, as I pointed out in the article below, any logical system must inevitably lack the ability to discern when it has come up with a paradox such as “this sentence is false.” Only human beings can tell when a statement is a paradox.