How much better to acquire wisdom than gold! To gain understanding is more desirable than silver. The highway of the upright leads away from evil; he who guards his way protects his life. Proverbs 16:16-17

Regarding AI…

As some of my readers may know I write songs and musicals, in my other life as a composer and writer. And I use AI occasionally to try to find rhyming words to suit a particular topic, for instance, asking the AI to find a word that rhymes with another word with an associated meaning. I have experimented with Grok, Deepseek, and occasionally ChatGPT for this.

All three of these AIs are clunky, though, and often come up with bad answers — or at least, answers that are not entirely usable. I can often do just as well with my own resources: a word list of rhyming words and the thesaurus that comes with the Apple dictionary.

But in fact, as I’m sure you’ve experienced, AI does random parts of tasks badly in any of the areas where any of us have real expertise. It generally makes a summary of known knowledge on the internet and Wikipedia, but one often finds it is based on incorrect or unexamined assumptions and contains partial or incomplete truths, and even flagrant mistakes, particularly in more esoteric areas of knowledge. I think the AI’s answer often has fatal flaws in part because the AI misunderstands or conflates things that a real, physical person would never conflate — the inability of AI artists to draw fingers consistently well is a perfect example of this — this is the reason for AI hallucinations I believe.

And the thing to remember is that AI is a two way street — every time we use it we are training it.

And the other thing that makes me hesitant: the AI’s core programming is quite possibly very “sus”. (Australian slang meaning suspicious)

When you’re using it, how do you know it’s not undermining your business because you’re a white heterosexual politically right leaning Christian male, or an American woman who votes Republican? It might not be giving you the most helpful answers because you’re not the “right kind of person” — and in fact, it is quite possibly inherently untrustworthy, unless you are transgender or LGBTI. See this article, shared by Jessica Rose recently:

Of course this article may be wrong: the AIs seem to be programmed to respond in an “encouraging” way with facts that suit our own biases, in other words, we will find what we’re looking for — there seems to be a grammatical element that reveals motive that is somehow transparent to the AI, so that quite often AI simply mirrors our own predilections and thoughts, much like a psychopath mirrors the person they’re talking to, creating a false sense of empathy, like Prince Hans in Frozen, for instance (a very well written musical, by the way)

The idea that an AI programmed by a woke company will have woke preferences is pretty obviously true. But the deeper issue, whatever the truth of this, is that we cannot completely trust AI, and the more important and essential the task, the less we can trust it.

EI is better than AI

However, those of us who believe and trust in Jesus have a far better intelligence and wisdom to rely on than AI: an Eternal Intelligence. God is completely trustworthy. We can ask God for an answer, and we can ask God to guide our steps and give us wisdom. And there is a big difference in how this works out: this world’s wisdom is about outcomes. But God gives us guidance as to the right thing to do, regardless of the outcome, and He will guide our steps into straight paths, if we will listen to Him. And of course, in the end, the eternal outcome is guaranteed, and He even cares about the small outcomes too, even down to knowing the number of hairs on our head. (Grok doesn’t know that.)

I believe it is possibly the right time to rely on God through prayer to prove Himself to be for better than any AI by His provision and the simplicity and goodness of His answers: and I will call this, EI, in fact, although I am aware that EI usually refers to Emotional Intelligence, I am using this abbreviation here to refer to Eternal Intelligence. And, like the purported A1, the best steak sauce of all apparently in the US, even the possible misunderstanding of EI is significant, not E1, but El i.e. EL, means God in Hebrew and is actually short for Elohim אֱלֹהִים.

But the catch is, every success must come through the cross: as Martin Luther purportedly said, “Everyone whom God would lift up He must first cast down”. So if you wish for God’s success in this life and the next, be ready for the difficulty and the suffering that inevitably must come with it.

“Then Jesus said His to disciples, ‘If anyone desires to come after Me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross, and follow Me.’” Matthew 16:24

