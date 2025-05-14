Anthony Albanese, the Prime Minister of Australia, has been reelected somehow for his second term: the real reason was the ineffectiveness of all opposition. The right wing opposition was marked by petty in-fighting and lack of cooperation, the Liberal party (roughly equivalent to Republican in the US) was divided from within between those who wanted to mount a Trump style opposition, and those who wished to try to appeal to younger voters using green energy, these latter are the ones who won the internal battle and lost the election for the Liberals — of course this was completely misguided — what people wanted was a clear choice and the result was exactly the same as the WA election in 2021 in which the WA liberals committed exactly the same error despite the polls back then telling quite clearly that everyone simply wanted affordable cost of living and abundant power. Stupidity is doing the same thing again and again and expecting a different result.

Of course, the labour party promised during the election to procure cheaper energy and to address the cost of living and housing crises, something they failed to do in Albanese’ first term, instead curating Australia’s descent into high cost of living, unaffordable energy and unaffordable housing. Despite all their mealy mouthed promise, Federal Labor’s first action in their second term has been to set a net zero target for Australia for 2035, with more than the 43% energy reduction they were already aiming at, a goal they never happened to mention in their election promises, in fact, this was a policy they did not even breathe a word about during the election, and now are saying that it is “popular with the public.” All the polling said the complete opposite.

Meanwhile, in Spain, in mid April they were proclaiming the benefits of their net zero program which aims for zero emissions by 2050, a far less ambitious target than Australia’s target of 2035, all the while withdrawing from nuclear energy and pouring €1.5 billion of government funding into solar and hydrogen energy in order to ‘cement their leadership’ in the carbon neutral race. By the end of April, the largest blackout in European history affected three European countries (Spain, France and Portugal) and lasted for four hours. People were stuck in trains and elevators, phones did not work, there was no 4G, and internet coverage went down. It seems that to blame is inter-area oscillations: i.e. the instability in an international power grid caused by reliance on solar and wind with inadequate fast frequency reserves (an economically prohibitive bandaid to mitigate the instability of solar and wind). What the engineers ought to have known already is that turning off the nuclear was a really bad idea.

Meanwhile, Trump has reached a trade deal with China: a mutual 10% tariff, which is probably insufficient to restart manufacturing in the US. What is beneficial for the US is Trump’s withdrawal from net zero and efforts to restart energy production in the US, but the US is still partially divided on this issue: there is a reasonable proportion of the population that still supports the idea of net zero; for the US, thankfully, these people are in a minority.

China, on the other hand, accounts for 93% of new coal construction projects in the whole world: all the while, they have increased solar capacity by 45% and wind by 18%; what these statistics represent is a massive push to increase Chinese power capacity, a push that is clearly supported by new coal power plant construction. In 2023, according to Zhang Xiaoye chairman of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and co-chair of an Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change working group, China produced as much renewal energy as the entire US power grid: however at least 60% of China’s energy comes from coal.

And of course, AI depends greatly on the availability of cheap power; and it seems that the Chinese government is determined to provide cheap power.

In what has been called a ‘Sputnik moment’ a Chinese researcher has recently achieved a far more energy efficient AI, DeepSeek. At the same time, Chinese firms are working on humanoid AI powered factory robots, training them 17 hours a day in tasks such as folding shirts, making sandwiches, and opening doors. China is planning for a future in which robots are doing everything from building items in factories, to taking care of old people.

Without doubt, the US is poised to better deal with the future at the moment than Australia. Perhaps the next three years of blackouts and continuing high energy and transport costs, leading to an even higher cost of living, will teach Australia a lesson. My advice is, buy yourself a generator. And if you want to make money from this situation in Australia, invest in a company that makes petrol powered generators. This is not financial advice of course, so don’t sue me if I’m wrong, but I don’t think there’s much prospect of anything else in our future.

My other advice is, pray for your country. So far, prayer seems to have worked out well for the United States.

Perhaps this photo is not a genuine Chinese AI powered robot but it’s what came up on the unsplash search.. Photo by Xu Haiwei on Unsplash

REFERENCES

https://joannenova.com.au/2025/05/now-they-tell-us-labor-says-new-aggressive-net-zero-policy-they-hid-from-voters-is-popular/

https://fuelcellsworks.com/2025/04/04/clean-energy/spain-unleashes-1-5bn-hydrogen-and-green-tech-blitz-to-cement-clean-energy-leadership

https://ember-energy.org/countries-and-regions/spain/

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2025/05/13/european-blackout-update-yes-it-was-solar/

https://www.entsoe.eu/news/2025/05/09/entso-e-expert-panel-initiates-the-investigation-into-the-causes-of-iberian-blackout/

https://www.eleconomista.es/energia/noticias/13357195/05/25/entsoe-confirma-una-desconexion-de-2200-mw-en-el-sur-de-espana-como-detonante-del-apagon.html

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0378779624012525

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0360544219308564

https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/10786848

https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/01/unleashing-american-energy/

https://www.chemanalyst.com/NewsAndDeals/NewsDetails/eu-ambassador-urges-china-to-halt-new-coal-fired-power-plants-35006

https://www.whitehouse.gov/fact-sheets/2025/05/fact-sheet-president-donald-j-trump-secures-a-historic-trade-win-for-the-united-states/

https://www.chemanalyst.com/NewsAndDeals/NewsDetails/eu-ambassador-urges-china-to-halt-new-coal-fired-power-plants-35006

https://www.statista.com/statistics/1235176/china-distribution-of-electricity-production-by-source/

https://www.msn.com/en-ca/money/topstories/ar-AA1EERT9

https://au.pcmag.com/ai/109456/what-is-deepseek-china-shocks-ai-industry-with-sputnik-moment

https://ifapray.org/blog/prayer-for-president-trump/

https://ifapray.org/blog/god-spared-my-life-for-a-reason-trump-addresses-supporters/

https://charismanews.com/news/victory-prayer-thank-you-for-choosing-president-donald-trump/