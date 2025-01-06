Below are some really awesome AI videos generated using Midjourney, ElevenLabs, and D-ID by an AI video creator, ‘demonflyingfox’, who works as a photographer in Berlin but likes to keep his AI video creations separate from his business as a photographer. They look amazing, but generating these to the level of quality he has reached is not necessarily easy: Vox author Rebecca Jennings had a go, and there are quite a few steps involved, and very large limitations so far on what can be done.

https://www.vox.com/culture/23678708/ai-art-balenciaga-harry-potter-midjourney-eleven-labs

The first two videos are redneck song versions of Shrek and Futurama. The third video is Harry Potter in the style of Spanish avant-garde fashion label Balenciaga.

This level of quality is troubling to say the least, when it comes to distinguishing between reality and fiction in videos.