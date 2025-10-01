Thursday 2nd October 2025 Washington DC

If you were listening to the mainstream media you might wonder what Trump’s meeting with the top US military brass was all about. The fact is that this meeting certainly had a clear purpose in mind. Generals and admirals flew in from the world to hear Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth setting new standards, ending wokeness in the military.

Hegseth said his intention is to “remove the social justice, politically correct and toxic ideological garbage that has infected our department.”

Hegseth spoke of increased physical fitness: “daily PT training, even for leadership, no more beards, no more accusing leaders of toxic leadership. Don’t do anything in your units that does not make them as armed and lethal as you would expect if your own son was serving.” No more “beardos” and fat troops and generals.

He is increasing fitness standards to male 70% fitness standards and setting higher bars for complaints about bullying in the military, accusations that he said have the power to end careers. “When it comes to any job that requires physical power, to perform in combat, those physical standards must be high and gender neutral. If women can make it, excellent, if not, it is what it is.”

Denouncing what he calls “wokeness”, he said there will be “no more identity months, DEI offices, dudes in dresses, no more climate change worship, no more division, distraction, or gender delusions, no more debris. As I have said before, we are done with that sh*t.”

Hegseth said it will be the Department of Defense no longer, the Department of War it is now. “The only mission of the newly restored Department of War is this: war fighting. Preparing for war and preparing to win. Unrelenting and uncompromising in that pursuit, not because we want war, but because we love peace.”

Attire must be gender neutral. Leadership must be apolitical.

Hegseth concluding to the Generals, if any of what he says caused their hearts to sink, they should do the right thing and resign.

Trump announced that they were “reawakening the warrior spirit,” and that they would make the US military “tougher, faster, fiercer than they have ever been before.” He then mocked Biden for always falling down the stairs, and complimented President Obama’s stair skills.

https://joannenova.com.au/2025/10/us-dept-of-war-says-no-more-climate-change-worship-no-dei-no-dudes-in-dresses/

https://www.bitchute.com/video/oX8_VXj89FM

~~~

First Fact Check Hall of Shame

The Australian Broadcasting Commission (ABC) managed to report on this without mentioning the end of wokeness in the US military, and made it sound as if this meeting of Generals was just some sort of Trump publicity stunt with no purpose whatsoever.