Episode 1 Terminal Logic

I’ve watched episode 1, Terminal Logic, and part of episode 2, From Darkness To Light. Bear Grylls is the host. It’s a great show, that documents real miracles that have been verified scientifically with evidence and proper records.

In episode 1, Joshua W. Brown, a neuroscientist, is diagnosed with a brain tumour, and he and his wife, who is an academic/scientist, go on a long road trip, looking for healing, following any rumours people might tell them of places where healing miracles might be happening. Eventually they went to South America, and eventually Africa. At a certain point they began to document these miracles properly, scientifically, resulting in a book:

https://www.amazon.com/Testing-Prayer-Candy-Gunther-Brown-ebook/dp/B008JH5E02

I forgot to say, when I sent this out initially, that Josh Brown’s brain tumour is eventually healed, and only scar tissue is left.

Actually this has happened in a case I’m personally familiar with: a friend of mine had an intrusive mass in his brain that required surgery disappear after prayer the night before.

Episode 2 From Darkness to Light

Episode 2 is about James Drain, a man who had a dreadful childhood; his mother lived a profligate life and James Drain says he basically grew up on the streets. During this time he loved reading and ended up reading the Bible and praying to Jesus every night, clinging to Jesus really, through his worst trials and tribulations. He was a smart guy and studied chemistry in Detroit to become an industrial chemist. But on leaving university, he found security and comfort in his life as a Chemist and forgot about God.

He ended up getting Multiple Sclerosis, he believes possibly from exposure to ethanol in his job as a plant manager/chemist. He went blind and ended up in a wheelchair. His best friend started reading the Bible to him, and James loved the Bible and it brought him back to his childhood faith in Jesus.

Eventually he got baptised and with the baptism, his vision and physical health returned completely; this is all verified and recorded in the medical records and the Doctor who recorded his vision loss in the first place is interviewed in the show.

Bear Grylls summarises thus: “James came to the Lord with nothing left: blind broken and alone. And he walked out of the waters of baptism with things no one expected: his sight, his health and a whole new mission. Since that day he’s been telling anyone who will listen that Jesus is still doing the impossible, and that just maybe he’ll do the impossible for you and for me. Sometimes miracles start with a flash of lightning. Sometimes with a whisper. For James it started with total surrender. After all, sometimes it takes the lights going out to find what you were really looking for.”

Good to watch

You can watch it here: https://www.angel.com/watch/miracle

The first two episodes are free online, but you have to have an Angel membership to watch the rest of the episodes; it’s not very expensive and worth it.