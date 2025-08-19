FirstFactCheck

Aug 19

This is Anti-Muslim, Zionist Propaganda, bro. WHERE was she born? Into which community? "Iran" is a huge place.

As for her story - it's classic cherry-picking. You can find any number of similar tales from amongst Christian sects, right here in America.

She talks about "Islam" and "Sharia" as if these are monoliths - and they're not. Was her family Sunni or Shia, or Wahabbi..? Which ethnic group was she born into? Opium is illegal in Iran, btw - so it sounds like we could just as easily attribute this tale to a criminal underworld, and human trafficking. Her story is ATYPICAL.

And let's not forget that many dispensationalist and Dominionist Christians believe that women should submit to their husbands, as well.

When you see someone attached to David Horowitz - you should immediately be aware that they're part of an Intelligence Operation. Perhaps that's why she $hills for the Zionists, and covers-up the Genocide and other gross War Crimes ongoing in Gaza, and other parts of unlawfully occupied Palestine.

