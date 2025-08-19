Anni Cyrus: Sold as a child bride at 13 years old in Iran. Escaped to freedom in America, then to greater freedom in Christ.

This is a great video from Anni Cyrus. Her biography is very interesting (starts at exactly 7 minutes into the video) - she was born in Iran and sold as a child bride at 13 for a few dollars and a month’s worth of opium. She came to America as a refugee; her passage out of Iran was paid for by her grandmother. She began giving talks about Islam soon after arriving in US, and became a Christian when in the middle of one of these talks in which she had just said her father valued her a lot because he sold her for a months worth of opium; she felt Gods hand holding her heart and an inner voice saying “your Heavenly Father loves you”.

The talk is given to a Christian audience and is encouraging Christians to speak to Moslems about their faith in Jesus, Son of God; so this talk won’t be for everyone, and it’s quite long. But her biography is well worth listening to, and message is very relevant to Christians today: we shouldn’t be expecting the government to solve our problems I think if we’re not willing to step up to the challenge she outlines here.