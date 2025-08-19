Anni Cyrus: Sold as a child bride at 13 years old in Iran. Escaped to freedom in America, then to greater freedom in Christ.
This is a great video from Anni Cyrus. Her biography is very interesting (starts at exactly 7 minutes into the video) - she was born in Iran and sold as a child bride at 13 for a few dollars and a month’s worth of opium. She came to America as a refugee; her passage out of Iran was paid for by her grandmother. She began giving talks about Islam soon after arriving in US, and became a Christian when in the middle of one of these talks in which she had just said her father valued her a lot because he sold her for a months worth of opium; she felt Gods hand holding her heart and an inner voice saying “your Heavenly Father loves you”.
The talk is given to a Christian audience and is encouraging Christians to speak to Moslems about their faith in Jesus, Son of God; so this talk won’t be for everyone, and it’s quite long. But her biography is well worth listening to, and message is very relevant to Christians today: we shouldn’t be expecting the government to solve our problems I think if we’re not willing to step up to the challenge she outlines here.
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This is Anti-Muslim, Zionist Propaganda, bro. WHERE was she born? Into which community? "Iran" is a huge place.
As for her story - it's classic cherry-picking. You can find any number of similar tales from amongst Christian sects, right here in America.
She talks about "Islam" and "Sharia" as if these are monoliths - and they're not. Was her family Sunni or Shia, or Wahabbi..? Which ethnic group was she born into? Opium is illegal in Iran, btw - so it sounds like we could just as easily attribute this tale to a criminal underworld, and human trafficking. Her story is ATYPICAL.
And let's not forget that many dispensationalist and Dominionist Christians believe that women should submit to their husbands, as well.
When you see someone attached to David Horowitz - you should immediately be aware that they're part of an Intelligence Operation. Perhaps that's why she $hills for the Zionists, and covers-up the Genocide and other gross War Crimes ongoing in Gaza, and other parts of unlawfully occupied Palestine.