There are a lot of dubious near death experiences online in my opinion, but the beautiful thing about this Kenneth McDonald’s testimony is that he really seems to have had a genuinely changed life afterwards, indeed, once you get past the sensational parts, there really is a beautiful story in this video about how he came to know Christ and how his life changed. The account of hell is very credible in my opinion, where the suffering is the experiencing of the effect of the sins he committed on other people.

Changelog - Terrible typo in title! Fixed