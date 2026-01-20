Believing the pastor was an ICE agent in his daily life (something that hasn’t been confirmed), anti ICE protesters in Minneapolis disrupted a church service in a very threatening and ugly manner.

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon has indicated that she is in touch with Attorney General Pam Bondi about this violation of worship, because worship spaces are protected spaces under federal law.

Former CNN journalist Don Lemon was with the mob.

Threats of violence disrupting church services are illegal in the US, strangely because of a law intended to protect abortion clinics from violent disruption; it was clearly some sort of concession by the Clinton government to avoid seeming to favour abortion clinics...

§ 248. Freedom of access to clinic entrances (a) Prohibited activities.--Whoever--

(1) by force or threat of force or by physical obstruction, intentionally injures, intimidates or interferes with or attempts to injure, intimidate or interfere with any person because that person is or has been, or in order to intimidate such person or any other person or any class of persons from, obtaining or providing reproductive health services; (2) by force or threat of force or by physical obstruction, intentionally injures, intimidates or interferes with or attempts to injure, intimidate or interfere with any person lawfully exercising or seeking to exercise the First Amendment right of religious freedom at a place of religious worship; or (3) intentionally damages or destroys the property of a facility, or attempts to do so, because such facility provides reproductive health services, or intentionally damages or destroys the property of a place of religious worship, shall be subject to the penalties provided in subsection (b) and the civil remedies provided in subsection (c), except that a parent or legal guardian of a minor shall not be subject to any penalties or civil remedies under this section for such activities insofar as they are directed exclusively at that minor.

(b) Penalties.--Whoever violates this section shall--

(1) in the case of a first offense, be fined in accordance with this title, or imprisoned not more than one year, or both; and (2) in the case of a second or subsequent offense after a prior conviction under this section, be fined in accordance with this title, or imprisoned not more than 3 years, or both;