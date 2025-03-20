Late in January, Trump’s new CIA director, John Ratcliffe, told the world that the CIA now believes that Covid-19 originated in a lab leak.

In an interview with Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures he said, “I had the opportunity on my first day to make public an assessment that actually took place in the Biden administration. So it can’t be accused of being political…” and that the CIA “has assessed that the most likely cause of this pandemic that has wrought so much devastation around the world was because of a lab-related incident in Wuhan. And so we will continue to investigate that moving forward.’'

Now, seven days ago, German magazines Die Zeit and Süddeutsche Zeitung broke the story that the German spy agency BND met in early 2020 to assess the origins of the coronavirus Covid-19 and found that it likely originated in a lab leak.

In the first weeks of 2020, as a new, deadly virus races around the world, a group of agents from the Federal Intelligence Service (BND) meets in Berlin. They are tasked with solving the greatest scientific mystery of the time—the origin of the coronavirus. The German officers belong to various intelligence units and specialize in stealing secrets and spying.

In their meetings, they concluded that the new Coronavirus was, in fact, lab engineered, which was the only logical conclusion given that the first cases were lab workers at the Wuhan lab.

And in the past few days this little document has been making the rounds on the internet, indicating that Boris Johnson was told in March 2020 that Covid-19 was a lab leak. I have no clue whether or not this document is real as I have not been able to find the source. Nonetheless it sounds plausible.

Why release these documents now?

Well, my cynical conclusion is that they’re afraid of their misdeeds coming home to roost, which seems like it might be a distinct possibility under a Trump - Kennedy US Health system.

After all, for at least a year and a half these governments and health departments infringed the plain reading of the Nuremberg Code by coercing people to take part in a massive experiment, as the Health Minister at the time in Australia, Greg Hunt, described the vaccine rollout, strangely condemning himself with his own words.

Perhaps they think they can justify their misdeeds by saying that they knew it was a bio-engineered virus and that was why they infringed the Nuremberg Code.

Sorry, but it’s not an excuse. The Nuremberg Code was created for extreme situations, out of an extreme situation; I don’t think anyone could argue that Germany during World War II was a ‘normal’ place to live.

1. The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential. This means that the person involved should have legal capacity to give consent; should be so situated as to be able to exercise free power of choice, without the intervention of any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, over-reaching, or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion; and should have sufficient knowledge and comprehension of the elements of the subject matter involved as to enable him to make an understanding and enlightened decision. This latter element requires that before the acceptance of an affirmative decision by the experimental subject there should be made known to him the nature, duration, and purpose of the experiment; the method and means by which it is to be conducted; all inconveniences and hazards reasonably to be expected; and the effects upon his health or person which may possibly come from his participation in the experiment.

I quoted this to someone or other who was a strong supporter of vaccines and a pillar of the church; this person replied in an off-hand way, “people these days are too concerned about their rights”, a fairly ludicrous assertion in that the Nuremberg Code was not created yesterday.

Some people have ears that are made of stone.

