Archbishop Justin Selby was the Archbishop of Canterbury, the head of the church of England (except for the King of England who is above him) — Selby has resigned a few hours ago after the Makin report was released recently, about the church response to reports of a prominent layperson called Smyth who was abusing children:

Smyth was a prominent barrister and a lay preacher - a member of the congregation who delivers sermons but is not ordained.

The Makin report described his "clearly sexually motivated, sadistic regime" of beatings during the 1970s and 1980s.

He singled out boys attending Christian camps and in sessions at leading public schools, including Winchester College, before taking them to his home and beating them with a cane in his shed.

Some of the victims had to wear adult nappies because of the bleeding they suffered.

Smyth was later able to travel to Zimbabwe and South Africa, where he is alleged to have continued his abuse.

He died in 2018. (BBC report)