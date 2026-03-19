Professor Owen Anderson refused to complete DEI classes in Arizona State University, and sued the University two years ago for forcing him to undergo DEI training. Using Perkins Coie LLP, a very leftwing law firm that Hillary Clinton used in the past, the University challenged Owen Anderson’s standing to sue, a very common tactic these days in lawsuits. The case is now going through the Arizona State Supreme Court, not to decide the case, but simply to decide if Professor Owen Anderson has standing to sue the university.

To Owen Anderson the goal of education ought to be making a person into a good person. He says the DEI philosophy is training students in envy — it is training them to hate other students and look around the class and blame those who embody “whiteness.” He says, they say only certain people have merit and can survive.