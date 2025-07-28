Australia: land of convicts and jailers.

Two hundred and thirty seven years ago, my ancestor arrived in Australia, chained to the deck of a sailing ship. In those days the Church of England priests were in charge of discipline on the convict ship and in the early colony, and the discipline included scourging (whipping with 300 lashes, almost certain to be fatal) and hanging, for such serious offences as “stealing butter pease and pork”, or in the case of two other convicts convicted of the same offence, “banishment to some uninhabited place.”

The jailers today no longer wear the wolfish pretence of the gowns of clergymen. These days they are judges and in the name of justice are protecting the tender feelings of LGBTI people and transgender people from insult. And instead of punishing the offenders, they punish the community, by removing an excellent Doctor from the register.

Jereth Kok found guilty

Doctor Jereth Kok has been found guilty by the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VCAT) of professional misconduct, after anonymous complaints were made seven years ago about his “offensive” social media posts about abortion, the LGBTQI+ community and later on, Covid.

Note that despite the decision, I intend use the title “Dr” in this substack for Dr Jereth Kok, because I think he deserves to be a doctor still, and I recognise his right to be recognised, because I think he deserves the title Doctor more than the quisling traitors to the medical profession who handed out the vax without obtaining proper medical consent from patients and refused to give exemptions.

One day this will be recognised, and every Doctor who infringed medical ethics during Covid will be disciplined.

The initial complaints against Dr Jereth Kok were put in to the unconstitutional body that oversees the registration of Doctors and nurses, the Australian Health Practitioners Regulatory Authority, AHPRA.

The reason I say that AHPRA is unconstitutional is that section 51(xxiiiA) of the Australian constitution actually outlaws any Government sponsored registration of doctors, because it outlaws all medical conscription, which in 1951 was defined by the High Court as meaning that the government did not have the right to limit or determine which particular doctor or type medical treatment a person received.

But somehow, despite the constitution and the 1951 High Court outlawing this sort of thing, AHPRA exists. How absurd.

Dr Jereth Kok’s heinous crimes

It is worth noting that not a single one of Doctor Kok’s patients complained about his conduct in his medical practice.

But Doctor Jereth Kok posted memes that hurt people’s feelings, such as this hilarious Babylon Bee post that he reposted:

VCAT found the post was “inconsistent” with the Medical Board’s Code of Conduct as it “failed to respect and be sensitive to gender diversity”.

VCAT said that “the Tribunal is comfortably satisfied that the post was denigrating, demeaning, disrespectful and derogatory to LGBTQI+ community as it trivialised reference to the identity issues of some in the LGBTQI+ community.”

Their response says more about VCAT’s terminal lack of humour than it does about Dr Jereth Kok.

Defending his posts, Dr Kok told the tribunal he believed “that the Bible very clearly teaches that homosexual conduct, which includes same-sex sexual activity and relationships, is immoral… the Bible obliges Christian believers to refrain from all immoral conduct, including homosexual conduct”.

But it is pretty clear that these opinions did not affect his practice of medicine. He explained in his witness statement that he has “…provided care to many gay and lesbian patients without ever disclosing my personal views to them… this was no more difficult for me than providing non-judgmental care to heterosexual patients having extramarital affairs (which I personally disapprove of) or even convicted criminals.”

In other social media posts, Dr Kok described abortion as the “massacre of babies” and “baby killing” and referring to medical practitioners who engage in the practice as “butchers” and “serial contract killers”.

In his justification of these comments, Dr Kok told the tribunal that as a Christian he believes that “life and personhood begin at conception” and he said, “I abhor the way our society conceals the truth about abortion by using deceitful euphemisms”. To me, such plain speaking is something that is very refreshing today, when everything is wrapped up in words that mean the opposite of the actual meaning of the words.

However, VCAT didn’t see it this way. They upheld complaints against the abortion posts, finding that they denigrated, demeaned and slurred medical practitioners who provide abortion treatment to patients.

In posts on the topic of gender dysphoria, Dr Kok described transgender surgery as “medical butchery” and “mutilation of genitals” and labelled doctors who performed the procedures as “crooks”.

In what would only be regarded as a highly humorous decision, were the consequences not so serious for Dr Kok, the Tribunal demonstrated their own complete lack of appreciation or understanding of what self-deprecatory humour is, when they ruled that, by referring to Chinese people as “Ching Chongs”, Dr Kok “failed to show respect and sensitivity for those from culturally diverse backgrounds”.

I try to be objective and impersonal in my assessment of facts, but about this I can only say, what a joke.

Dr Kok explained that he used the term in a “light-hearted way about his own race” and it was “self-evidently an ironic statement”.

That he could be found guilty in this post is plainly completely ridiculous, and in my opinion shows that the Tribunal is in fact as farcical and idiotic as the proverbial kangaroo court, indeed, the Stalin show trials in the 20s and 30s were hardly less farcical than this court decision.

HRLA Principal Lawyer John Steenhof said after the ruling, “This case has serious implications for freedom of speech in Australia. It will set a precedent in the law for AHPRA being able to exercise regulatory powers to suppress speech and personal, political and religious opinions on social media.”

“It also sets a bad precedent for what is legally considered in the ‘public interest’ under the National Law for the regulation of health practitioners,” he continued, “This case is important for Australians everywhere, but particularly for Australians who work as a member of a regulated profession. Regulators like AHPRA and the Medical Board have significant powers over practitioners and their conduct. These powers are now not just being used to protect patients from serious medical malpractice, but to punish practitioners for holding and expressing unpopular social and moral views when they touch on medical issues.”

Commentator Kurt Mahlburg pointed out that this was not about his ability as a doctor, but about freedom of speech:

The tribunal examined 85 posts, dismissed 31 of them, and found him guilty because of 54 posts.

Opinion: the humourless Pharisee jailers are in charge of Australia.

In Australia the average ‘bloke in the street’ thought our society had left behind self-righteous hypocrisy when our country left churchy religion behind in the 1960s and 1970s.

But instead, we have find we have new religious bigots in charge now, jailers robed in rainbow LGBTI coats, who while hypocritically espousing tolerance and diversity, destroy the lives and careers of anyone who has the temerity to laugh at their ridiculous comic antics, self-contradictory opinions, and frank immorality. In fact, they are determined to put the boots into anyone who points out that the Emperor has no clothes on.

What a shame that in the last election the freedom parties were all too self-centred and self-serving to agree on anything or cooperate with each other to get a decent government in. Fighting among ourselves, the freedom parties handed over the government to the left, just like the Aboriginal people when the white man arrived in this country, who couldn’t muster up the unity they needed to mount a good defence when their land was stolen from under their own feet.

We don’t even have the excuse that we all speak different languages, like they did.

This whole case is pure meanness and nastiness and bigotry on the part of AHPRA and the legal system, nasty prudish self-righteousness.

Jereth Kok is innocent, and funny, and insightful, and so right about so many things. He clearly loves his patients with Christian love, whoever they are, Lesbian, Bisexual, Gay, Transgender, even criminals and adulterers, he clearly loves all of them. Who can fault him on this? Which opinion can we hold now, without being called intolerant? Tolerance surely means tolerance of opinions we disagree with, but the meaning has now become the complete opposite.

And the nasty prigs at AHPRA? What good have they done to anyone? Persecuting a man who is plainly a really good Doctor who loves his patients, whoever they are.

What a shameful thing, they should all bow their heads in shame at what they’ve done. Dr Jereth Kok is a man who disagrees with many people and yet treats them all with love and respect. They find Jereth Kok disagreeable, and treat him badly.

Dr Jereth Kok is a braver man than any one of those quisling traitors, who have abandoned medical ethics and the Hippocratic oath and love falsehoods instead of the truth. Dr Jereth Kok has had the courage to stand up and fight for the Hippocratic oath and the Nuremberg Code, the right to be free from medical coercion and the right to free speech, an essential right in a democracy, the right to express our opinions in public or even private forums (many of his posts were only among a small private group of friends).

The only Doctors I respect today are those who are in trouble in AHPRA, those who have had the courage to stand up against medical coercion which is completely unconstitutional in Australia.

I respect Dr Jereth Kok, and would that he were a Doctor and living in Western Australia! He would be one of the few GPs I’d feel comfortable about seeing.

Indeed, I feel a warm sense of kinship with Dr Jereth Kok, despite our different backgrounds — he’s a (?)second generation Chinese Australian, I’m a descendant of an English convict who stole a horse and was transported to a strange land, together with a bunch of dysfunctional Irish and Scottish men and women in my family tree — but we both believe in Jesus, and this gives us insight and wisdom that these pathetic blind guides of today don’t have. But I can’t say I’ve been as brave as he has, in speaking the truth: he is superior to me, because he has been far braver and more forthright than I have been.

I can only say, God bless you Dr Jereth Kok, for making a stand. God bless you for your strength of character and Christian leadership.

But these judges at VCAT are blind guides leading the blind, like the Pharisees in Jesus’ time, who set out to stone the prophets of today while trumpeting their own righteousness. I can only pray that Jesus will give them all a sense of humour transplant, for it is sorely needed.

In his recent interview before the decision, Jereth Kok said: “it affects other doctors, other nurses… If they’ve got the power to control you 24/7 like this, if they’ve got the power to come into your home after work and monitor what you’re doing and saying and end your career over it, and investigate you, put you through all sorts of grief, reeducation, I think that’s something worth pushing back on. And the way the law works is that if a particular decision is made for me, that gets applied to everyone else as well.”…

“Why are you putting me on trial for things that don’t affect anything about what I do as a Doctor? Things I do in my spare time?”

They are the new jailers, and they are in charge now in Australia.

SOURCES:

https://dailydeclaration.org.au/2025/07/28/dr-jereth-kok-guilty-of-professional-misconduct-for-social-media-posts-tribunal-rules/

https://www.news.com.au/finance/work/at-work/disrespectful-and-derogatory-gp-suspended-for-social-media-posts-about-abortion-gender-and-covid/news-story/7c68d36ff3f3564dcd0c55e178687000

https://notthebee.com/article/australian-doctor-found-guilty-of-professional-misconduct-for-sharing-babylon-bee-jokes

https://x.com/discernableco/status/1645059952342605824

FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

https://discernable.io/dr-jereth-kok-cancelled-by-ahpra-for-posting-memes/

CHANGE LOG:

Added quote in bold at the end, and edited one or two sentences to make them slightly less inflammatory…

Edited the date of Stalin Show Trials to the actual date.