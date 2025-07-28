FirstFactCheck

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Angelino Schintu's avatar
Angelino Schintu
8d

As my ire rose while reading this terrific post, I couldn’t help but think—forget the original title, it should’ve been THE MONKEYS HAVE TAKEN OVER THE ZOO! Absolute chaos in the little island Downunder! When will people rise up and push back against this nonsense? 🤬

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Submarine Media Pty Ltd
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture