Australian Misinformation legislation is targeting vaccine skepticism
Just a quick note - Elizabeth Hart’s article linked to below points out that the misinformation legislation is specifically targeting vaccine doubt.
The Bill’s Explanatory Memorandum states:
The potential for health-related misinformation and disinformation to undermine the right to the highest attainable standard of health has been firmly established since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Misinformation and disinformation that might have this effect could relate to how a disease is spread, the safety and effectiveness of vaccines or other preventive health measures, or health treatment options not supported by clinical data.
