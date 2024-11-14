Just a quick note - Elizabeth Hart’s article linked to below points out that the misinformation legislation is specifically targeting vaccine doubt.

The Bill’s Explanatory Memorandum states:

The potential for health-related misinformation and disinformation to undermine the right to the highest attainable standard of health has been firmly established since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Misinformation and disinformation that might have this effect could relate to how a disease is spread, the safety and effectiveness of vaccines or other preventive health measures, or health treatment options not supported by clinical data.