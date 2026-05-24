Unable to work for the rest of his life and reliant on medication (Immunoglobulin) to support his damaged immune system, Chris Nemeth was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome following his AstraZeneca jab. The government promised that the Vaccine Injury compensation scheme would be a quick and simple compensation process. A thousand pages of paperwork, a lawyer, and 498 days later, he has been paid out just over $6 million, but he’s facing a massive $2.4 million tax bill.

“It took a year to pull all the information together with the support of a lawyer — more than 1,000 pages of medical reports, costs of medication, proof of employment, proof of salary, hospitalisation records, occupational therapist reports, specialist reports — and from the day we submitted it to the day I got an offer of compensation was 498 days,” he told the ABC in an interview late last year.

“It’s very hard to get my head around any situation where someone has hurt you ... and then they get to say, ‘here’s your settlement, but I’m taking a third of it back’.

“I’ve lost a 30-year career, the relationship with my wife and my children has changed, the relationship with my wider family has changed. I’ve lost friends through the process — no amount of money can ever compensate for what I’ve lost.”

Australia’s mainstream media Channel Nine also covered this story in their show A Current Affair on March 18, 2026.

Chris Nemeth was quoted in the Australian federal Parliament: “The vaccine injuries scheme is administered with cruelty and callous disregard for the human beings who have been injured by these vaccines that were taken in good faith when asked by our government to do so.”