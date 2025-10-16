FirstFactCheck

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Another WorldView Is Possible's avatar
Another WorldView Is Possible
20h

First off... The 3000 year conflict, is between the Israelites and G-d. Not Jews and Muslims* The Jewish people were wicked and unfaithful, and so the Almighty revoked their Covenant (and land Title), FOR CAUSE - Breach of Contract.

Now a solid argument can be made that the Palestinians are the actual descendants, of the ancient Israelites and Judeans...but that's just based upon things like genetic testing, and mitochondrial DNA...so who cares** about any of that? But since the Palestinians converted to Christianity and in many cases, later - Islam - the Divine prohibition on their creating a sovereignty (as Jews, prior to a Messiah being sent to redeem them, and their claims to rulership over Historical Palestine) can't rightly be enforced upon them. As Christians, Jesus paid the costs for their freedom, as well as their salvation.

Khazars, and other Eastern Europeans who converted to Judaism have no proper claim to Title over the land of Palestine barring a Messiah whom they accept, and vice versa. Hence, it is THEY who are making war upon all the others living in the region, to the extent that they have adopted the psychopathic and genocidal ethno-supremacist ideology of political Zionism and particularly its Judeo-Nazi Zionist Reconstructionist variants, whether "religious" or secular. Their plan is "Greater Israel", like Hitler's was "Greater Germany". And now we have this confessed Agent of the Zionist Cabal, in Donald Trump, trying to make America (and the Globalist NATO Empire "Great(er)" Again, too.

On a purely structural and political level - that's why you won't ever have peace. Jews lived quite well, in the Islamic World, in peace and comfort under the protection of various rulers, for Centuries - until this Satanic Heresy of Zionism became 'a thing', and spoiled things; just as all of the wise, Torah-faithful and learned Jewish leaders, said that it would. I don't think these Christian Zionist Ex-Muslims really grasp the realities of the faith they left, nor the historical reality of the region of Southwest Asia.

*Islam is only about a thousand years old, right?

**Actually the demonic Regime, of the Zionist AbomiNation, (those who say they are Jews, but are not/the Synagogue of Satan,) seems to care an awful lot. Enough so, that they forbid DNA tests, in all of Stolen and Unlawfully Occupied Palestine, without a Court Order. It seems like they would rather people not (((notice things))), as they try to kill-off and replace their victims - the descendants of the ancient Israelites ( https://www.instagram.com/reel/DPy_6X3j_io/ )- as the Khazars had made a habit of doing. It was this tendency and criminal MO, that eventually led to them being forced to convert to an Abrahamic faith, during the "Dark Ages". It seems like old habits die hard, and sometimes even revert to genocide.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Submarine Media Pty Ltd
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture