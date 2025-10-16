For you are fully aware that the Day of the Lord will come like a thief in the night. While people are saying, “Peace and security,” destruction will come upon them suddenly, like labor pains on a pregnant woman, and they will not escape. But you, brothers, are not in the darkness so that this day should overtake you like a thief… 2Thessalonians 5:2-4

Trump described the gathering of world leaders to sign the Israel Hamas deal as “probably the greatest assemblage of countries in terms of wealth and power maybe ever assembled, and it’s just an honour to be a part of it”. Whilst signing the agreement, Trump said, “This took 3,000 years to get to this point. Can you believe it? And it is going to hold up too. It is going to hold up”.

As soon as I heard Trump say this, I thought to myself, well there was in fact an event a little more significant that will bring peace that occurred 2000 years ago — it’s a shame the President is not acknowledging Jesus and everything He has done for us. Pastor Shahram said, “As soon as I heard this, I thought, ‘woe to that man.’”

And in fact, Anni Cyrus and Pastor Shahram Hadian point out that the Bible’s predictions about peace in the Middle East are somewhat different from Trump’s claim to have achieved what no one else could — the Bible prophesies while people are saying “peace and security”, Jesus will return. Everything happening now is a prelude to Christ’s return in glory and triumph.

And in fact only the return of Jesus Christ the Messiah and Lord God will bring true peace to the Middle East, all else is a lie. Yes, we can rejoice with the families of the hostages who have finally been returned, but Anni and Shahram point out that particular Islamic eschatological beliefs mean that Moslems can never be true to their faith and at the same time be at ‘everlasting’ peace with Israel and the Jews, about whom the Quran says some very unflattering things, or with Christians either for that matter.

Anni and Shahram’s conversation is at least fascinating, because they do not come from the standard viewpoint.

Both are Persian ex-Muslims, Muslims who became Christians. Both grew up in Islam and had a complete conversion to Christ; Pastor Shahram’s conversion story is recounted in the video at approximately 21m 40s onwards. He had dreams as a young boy of a man in white — he wanted to know God — he didn’t know who that figure was. He’d ask his parents, “Can I know God?” His parents told him, “Allah cannot be known. He is not personal. It is a sin to picture Allah in your head.”

In his late teens/early twenties Shahram is exploring Islam and the more he learns about it the more sickened he became. Then he came to the US and had some very bold Christian friends who spoke to him about Jesus — he had known Christians in Iran, but they had never been brave enough to tell him the good news about Jesus — most of them did not look as if they were living for Christ. But these Christians in the US really did look as if they were living for Christ. God used their testimonies and stories to bring him to Christ. They prayed that the Holy Spirit would enlighten him with wisdom through the Bible as they read it to him.

Shahram says that he began to realise, “God is my Father. God wants me to call him Abba (Father). The true God loves me so much he sent me His son to die for my sins… Salvation has nothing to do with me dying for Allah, but I don’t have to because He died for me… Who was the man in white? Now I know when the gospel was shared with me — it was Jesus Christ. This is just rocking my world. What are my parents going to think? They had given me a tape to listen to. One side is about the evidence for the crucifixion which is central to Christianity; which of course Islam denies. The other side is the evidence fro the resurrection, and all the people who saw Jesus alive and raised from the dead… The part that really blew my mind was the disciples; they were all scaredy cats. Remember when Jesus was arrested? They all ran and hid. Now, something has happened. Now, they’re like, ‘you can kill us, but we can’t deny what we have seen and heard.’ What happened? The resurrection. If the resurrection happened, He is the Son of God. So I was listening to this tape in the car, and the Presence of the Lord came into the car, and I just started bawling, I couldn’t drive I pulled over to the side of the road, and I felt the Lord speaking to my heart, ‘Shahram you now know the truth, I have been after you since you were a young boy. And you now know the truth: one way is true, and the other way is a lie. Choose today whom you’re going to serve.’ And right there in that car I said, ‘Lord Jesus, You are the Son of God, You are the Living God, You are God in the flesh, You’ve come, You died for me, You rose from the dead, and from this day I am Yours.’”

This was twenty six years ago, and Shahram has served the Lord since then.

Anni has a very realistic take on the Middle East situation, without rose-coloured glasses.

These are truly interesting times. Do your own research. Make your own mind up.

Better yet, ask God to show you the truth.

https://rumble.com/v703n3m-the-hamas-deal-was-prophesied-end-times-players-just-took-the-stage.html