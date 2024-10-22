Bible gateway has a good CS Lewis daily reading — this one made me think a little — especially as we have all become obsessed with the Covid era — it’s easy to say he didn’t have this in mind when he wrote this — and we’re still in the middle of the battle for truth — but still it makes me think…

TO MARY WILLIS SHELBURNE: On being overconcerned about the past of others and of our own.

5 June 1961

We must beware of the Past, mustn’t we? I mean that any fixing of the mind on old evils beyond what is absolutely necessary for repenting our own sins and forgiving those of others is certainly useless and usually bad for us. Notice in Dante that the lost souls are entirely concerned with their past. Not so the saved. This is one of the dangers of being, like you and me, old. There’s so much past, now, isn’t there? And so little else. But we must try very hard not to keep on endlessly chewing the cud. We must look forward more eagerly to sloughing that old skin off forever—metaphors getting a bit mixed here, but you know what I mean.

From The Collected Letters of C.S. Lewis, Volume III

Compiled in Yours, Jack