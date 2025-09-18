Bible gateway is down in Britain. Some people are saying that the Online Safety Act is simply too hard and too financially risky for companies to put into practice, and that Bible Gateway is simply removing their service for those in Britain in response to the Online Safety Act: it requires internet companies to regulate their content under very broadly defined restrictions.
A September 2025 report to Congress, by lawyer Lorcán Price on behalf of the Alliance Defending Freedom International, “Delete. Silence. Abolish: How Europe’s Digital Services Act Threatens Free Speech and Faith Worldwide”, before the US House of Representatives Committee on the Judiciary, says this about the digital restrictions being put in place in Britain:
Under Chapter 6 of the Act, the Office of Communications ("Ofcom") is empowered to issue sanctions against service providers if they are deemed to be in breach of these duties. Penalties can reach up to 10% of a company's global turnover or £18 million, whichever is higher.
Section 62 of the Act introduces duties to protect children from "priority content" that is abusive and targets characteristics such as race, religion, sex, sexual orientation, disability, or gender reassignment. The provision further defines priority content as material inciting hatred against these groups. The terms "abusive" and "targeting" are highly subjective and could be applied broadly, potentially censoring even legitimate discussions on controversial topics such as gender identity or religion if they are perceived as offensive.
While Bible Gateway has not issued any statement, it seems possible that they have made their site unavailable in Britain because of these laws.
For some reason, the majority refused to protest the online safety act or even write to their MPs about it. Was it apathy? Was it a belief that the law really was to protect the children (unbelievable in my opinion)? Was it the ostrich effect of putting heads in the ground and hoping it wasn't really happening? Was it an effect of "The Spiral of Silence"?
If it has been made unavailable due to the Online Safety Act, and we don't know for sure yet, this is very concerning. I hope every christian will write to their MP. The Bishops in The Lords will protest. That those with no faith in Christ will speak out or they may be next - First they came for the communists but I wasn't a communist.... I fear we won't see this happen which is actually the most concerning aspect of this situation. Appeasing the crocodile just means you are eaten last.
This is a very important issue. We're seeing the effects of an evil cabal behind the legislation here. In America, freedom of speech and debate is enshrined in its constitution. Unfortunately, in many Western nations this type of legislation stifles debate, freedom of speech, freedom of expression of faith etc. under the guise of equality and child protection rules. Monkeys have taken over the zoo in England and Europe particularly, but also in Australia, Canada and many other places. All that's required is for the hearer of an opinion to "feel" as though they've been hated on and suddenly they've got a legal case against the speaker. This debilitates public debate. It is government overreach in the worst possible way.