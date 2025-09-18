Bible gateway is down in Britain. Some people are saying that the Online Safety Act is simply too hard and too financially risky for companies to put into practice, and that Bible Gateway is simply removing their service for those in Britain in response to the Online Safety Act: it requires internet companies to regulate their content under very broadly defined restrictions.

A September 2025 report to Congress, by lawyer Lorcán Price on behalf of the Alliance Defending Freedom International, “Delete. Silence. Abolish: How Europe’s Digital Services Act Threatens Free Speech and Faith Worldwide”, before the US House of Representatives Committee on the Judiciary, says this about the digital restrictions being put in place in Britain:

Under Chapter 6 of the Act, the Office of Communications ("Ofcom") is empowered to issue sanctions against service providers if they are deemed to be in breach of these duties. Penalties can reach up to 10% of a company's global turnover or £18 million, whichever is higher. Section 62 of the Act introduces duties to protect children from "priority content" that is abusive and targets characteristics such as race, religion, sex, sexual orientation, disability, or gender reassignment. The provision further defines priority content as material inciting hatred against these groups. The terms "abusive" and "targeting" are highly subjective and could be applied broadly, potentially censoring even legitimate discussions on controversial topics such as gender identity or religion if they are perceived as offensive.

While Bible Gateway has not issued any statement, it seems possible that they have made their site unavailable in Britain because of these laws.

