Oakleaf
3d

For some reason, the majority refused to protest the online safety act or even write to their MPs about it. Was it apathy? Was it a belief that the law really was to protect the children (unbelievable in my opinion)? Was it the ostrich effect of putting heads in the ground and hoping it wasn't really happening? Was it an effect of "The Spiral of Silence"?

If it has been made unavailable due to the Online Safety Act, and we don't know for sure yet, this is very concerning. I hope every christian will write to their MP. The Bishops in The Lords will protest. That those with no faith in Christ will speak out or they may be next - First they came for the communists but I wasn't a communist.... I fear we won't see this happen which is actually the most concerning aspect of this situation. Appeasing the crocodile just means you are eaten last.

Angelino Schintu
4d

This is a very important issue. We're seeing the effects of an evil cabal behind the legislation here. In America, freedom of speech and debate is enshrined in its constitution. Unfortunately, in many Western nations this type of legislation stifles debate, freedom of speech, freedom of expression of faith etc. under the guise of equality and child protection rules. Monkeys have taken over the zoo in England and Europe particularly, but also in Australia, Canada and many other places. All that's required is for the hearer of an opinion to “feel” as though they've been hated on and suddenly they've got a legal case against the speaker. This debilitates public debate. It is government overreach in the worst possible way. My latest Substack podcast (FushigiTimes) takes on this subject following case in Australia. https://www.fushigitimes.com

