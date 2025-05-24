Biden administration labelled Covid vax mandate opponents as domestic terrorists
Catherine Herridge reveals that documents have come to light that the Biden administration labelled opponents of Covid-19 mask and vaccination mandates as “Domestic violent extremists”
This opens up questions about the weaponisation of the government against ordinary citizens, not only in the US but also in Australia?
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I would like to know if Australian citizens opposed to the unjust coercion, during the two years the government was infringing the Nuremberg code, were labelled as “Domestic violent extremists”.
https://x.com/c__herridge/status/1925901392499093569
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.