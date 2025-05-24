Catherine Herridge reveals that documents have come to light that the Biden administration labelled opponents of Covid-19 mask and vaccination mandates as “Domestic violent extremists”

This opens up questions about the weaponisation of the government against ordinary citizens, not only in the US but also in Australia?

I would like to know if Australian citizens opposed to the unjust coercion, during the two years the government was infringing the Nuremberg code, were labelled as “Domestic violent extremists”.

https://x.com/c__herridge/status/1925901392499093569