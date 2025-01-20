The ultra woke Australian government broadcaster ABC reports it this way:

The outgoing president has issued a flurry of pre-emptive pardons in the final hours of his presidency, including to: Politicians from both sides of politics who investigated the January 6 insurrection attempt

Dr Anthony Fauci, who led the US government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic (and was subject to plenty of conspiracy theories as a result)

General Mark Milley, one of Trump's advisors during his first term in office, who became concerned about the then-president's desires to overturn the result of the 2020 US presidential elections.

“subject to plenty of conspiracy theories as a result” — doubtless this phraseology is justifying Biden’s actions to the ignorant, stupid reader who might wonder why on earth Fauci might even need a pardon, when he is a hero and literally personifies the Science with a capital S — after all a logical person might even begin to form the horrifying misconception that Fauci might have actually done something deserving a punishment, since Biden is inexplicably pardoning him in the last few minutes before he leaves the Whitehouse forever, when it’s too late for the internet to object. Or mock. Why would Biden be pardoning him for nothing?

Indeed, one can only praise such objective reporting from the Australian ABC; the heroic reporter Brad Ryan is clearly following his conscience which tells him he must support the correct political side rather than tell the truth.

What praiseworthy reporting.

I am sure Brad Ryan is looking forward to the Trump Presidency with great joy and anticipation.