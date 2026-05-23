AI problems

…changing data in essential financial files

A woman in her 80s still runs a small business, and logged in to her accounting package a few days ago. Because she had been tardy in submitting her quarterly report to the tax office, despite repeated emails from the accounting software, the accounting package AI went ahead on its own and classified most of the incoming transactions on her bank account into one particular category, “sales”. Since her business is mainly hire income, this was not only wrong, but it forced her to go back to the bank statements on the program and reclassify nearly every entry as “hire” income instead of sales, a process that took more than a day. I urged her to complain to the software company, but being someone who dislikes complaining, she decided not to do anything.

…rotting the brains of software engineers

A man works at a software company. All the other programmers in his firm are using AI to program. He asked one of the programmers a simple question about a very simple recursive procedure the other day, and this programmer could not answer it, in fact, he had to go to his AI on the phone to answer it.

…creating incomprehensible bureaucratic tangles

A retired man on disability volunteers for the local town council. He receives a letter from an organisation in Sydney, a city 3,800 miles away, questioning him about the council permit for doing the volunteer work. He goes to the local council to ask about the letter — they know nothing about it and direct him to another department, which directs him back to the first department, and nobody in the town council knows what is going on.

…making rational debate impossible

A man gets into an argument about climate science with another man in a pub. The first one is a skeptic and knows his stuff — his main point is that global warming may be happening, but it is minor and nothing to worry about — he tells the second man that the agreed formula for Carbon Dioxide affecting temperature is called the Carbon Coefficient. It means that every time CO2 doubles, the same linear temperature increase occurs (and in fact the disagreement is about how much linear temperature increase there is). The skeptic says, in other words, this means that the more CO2 you put into the atmosphere, the less difference it makes — there is no ‘tipping point’. Eventually, CO2 will make no difference at all to temperature. They continue the disagreement via text message that night. In the morning, the skeptic gets a notification on his phone: “Does a doubling of CO2 lead to a linear increase in temperature?” When the skeptic goes to his SMSs, it says “this message was deleted by the sender.” The skeptic sends the believer a new, admittedly rather mean message: “Were you asking AI? Haha. Saw your message - Ask it this: considering that every time CO2 doubles, the same linear temperature increase occurs (forcing) Does this mean that the more CO2 you put into the atmosphere the less difference it makes to the temperature ? (i.e. Is it logarithmic?)” The believer eventually admits that he did consult AI, but he says, “It says it (is) logarithmic and that’s bad.” This conclusion is clearly ridiculous, but the climate believer has become so used to consulting AI that he cannot even understand anything without consulting the sycophantic machine; the machine that has been consciously programmed to be sycophantic. This is an intellectual-emotional problem that I suspect is going to be very widespread. One of the comments the believer made was “I’ll stick with the legions of scientists and tomes of data instead. AI has quickly debunked every argument you have put forward. So I think the world’s largest brain is smarter.”

But that’s just it: AI is not a brain. It’s programmed to be sycophantic and to agree with the user, in order to make it more usable and palatable.

Ironically, virtually the day after this discussion via SMS, it came out in the media that the climate establishment agrees with the skeptical assessment of the risks of climate change, for the IPCC is deprecating RCP 8.5.

The failure of AI - human interaction is the common denominator in all these stories.

Why does AI fail? Gödel’s Theorem.

In the early 1900s, the mathematician and philosopher Bertrand Russell set out on an attempt to rigorously and logically define all of mathematics, in three volumes of proofs, the “Principia Mathematica” written between 1910 and 1913.

Gödel’s two Incompleteness theorems were a response to this gargantuan task, a very clever response, in fact, that showed forevermore that logical definitions are necessarily incomplete because every logical system inevitably contains the possibility of logical contradictions that break the system.

The First Incompleteness Theorem

Gödel’s first incompleteness theorem proves that all consistent axiomatic formulations of number theory propositions include undecidable propositions. This answers “no” to Hilbert’s problem which asks whether mathematics is “complete” in the sense that every statement in the language of number theory can be either proved or disproved.

Another way of saying it is that this theorem states that no consistent, contradiction-free system capable of doing basic arithmetic can be both complete and able to prove all mathematical truths. In simple terms, there will always be true statements about numbers that cannot be proven using the system’s own rules. To prove these statements, you would need to adopt new rules, but that simply creates a new, larger system with its own set of unprovable truths.

The Second Incompleteness Theorem

This theorem states that no consistent axiomatic system can prove its own consistency. Or in more colloquial terms, any formal system that is interesting enough to formulate its own consistency can prove its own consistency if and only if it is inconsistent.

Or to put that another way, Gödel’s second theorem proves that every logically constructed system, no matter how complex, can always result in some version of the logical equivalence “this sentence is not true”

And the truth is that even when such a paradox is explicitly excluded (such as in an AI model that excludes a paradox every time it is encountered, or even a mathematical proof), the incompleteness theorem still holds true for the larger resulting system, as the logically complete system then simply becomes a larger logical system that encompasses the excluded paradox and in the new, larger system Gödel’s theorem inevitably still holds true.

This is why computers still crash, even when they’re monitoring for loops

Turing’s halting theorem, which was based on Gödel’s theorem, proved that there is no mechanism to solve the halting problem — this is why Mac computers, which have an excellent system for isolating programs still crash at times, even when individual programs are isolated and the OS monitors them for logical loops - the overall system is then becomes the semi-isolated individual programs plus the OS.

A bubble of human effort, failing data integrity, and optimism that fails to recognise AI limits

What we are seeing develop is a bubble, not only financial and investment, but a bubble of human effort, data integrity, and optimism about AI that fails to recognise the limits of this new technology.

People are used to computers being logical — data in, data out, rubbish in, rubbish out, to use a well known axiom.

But the illusion that the AI is actually intelligent, or a brain, or reliable in any way, is a real problem. The problems that AI generates are inherently unpredictable and at times completely surreal.

This bubble of trust in AI has the potential to result in a massive loss of data integrity, and this will be caused mainly by human reliance on a technology that is in essence occasionally far less reliable than the input and instructions it is given. for whenever AI encounters a logical contradiction either in the instructions it is given (user mistakes) or in the data it has, it basically constructs an answer to resolve the paradox — but it’s just a series of machine instructions, generated by other machine instructions, and in the end, there is no human-like intellect inside that can look at something rationally and decide what is likely on a rational basis — no, it is completely mechanical, and just generates a solution that may well be a complete hallucination.

Trust but verify

What people must learn to do, if we are to avoid these problems, is trust but verify everything.

Every single piece of information or conclusion that AI gives us must be subject to human verification, if there is anything in the real world that relies on the AI at all.

Every reference must be checked. Every logical outcome must be verified by a human person.

What AI is great for, is being a collator of lists or data and particularly lists of web references, which is the only way I use it on this substack, firstfactcheck.

AI is also useful for generating rhetorical material, e.g. for suggesting ways of making a paragraph of dialogue more interesting or more inclusive of a range of facts — note that I do not use it this way when writing the articles on this substack. Everything here comes out of my own head.

When writing my latest novel I sometimes use it to brainstorm, but God willing let me never use it to generate a sentence that I use anywhere in my writing lest the AI be plagiarising, and lest I give up the essential ownership of what I am writing .

At the end of the day, the same virtue is necessary here, that has been so lacking in scientific enquiry in recent years: the simple virtue of honesty.

Photo by GRAY on Unsplash

References

Hofstadter, D. R. Gödel, Escher, Bach: An Eternal Golden Braid. New York: Vintage Books, p. 17, 1989. (a great book, well worth reading)

Ibrahim, L., Hafner, F.S. & Rocher, L. Training language models to be warm can reduce accuracy and increase sycophancy. Nature 652, 1159–1165 (2026). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-026-10410-0

https://mathworld.wolfram.com/GoedelsFirstIncompletenessTheorem.html

https://mathworld.wolfram.com/GoedelsSecondIncompletenessTheorem.html

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gödel%27s_incompleteness_theorems