Petra Liverani
Aug 30Edited

Two women cannot "make" a baby, however, one of them can be impregnated with sperm from a man and they can raise a baby together - happens a lot actually - and even with heterosexual couples sometimes the woman is impregnated with sperm from a man that isn't her partner or in other cases is her partner.

Neither Snoop Dog nor the AFL explain this pretty common phenomenon.

PCness is ridiculous but then it's kind of ridiculous the other way too - there's this knee-jerk reaction against the PCness rather than a more measured reaction.

Just like those in power want it.

A few years ago a transman in a gay relationship with a man wanted to bear a child and so stopped his hormones in order for that to happen. I must admit that I thought it a little extreme but just the other day I watched a talk by the guy and how he spoke about it seemed perfectly reasonable.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XcKN9lZ7QUs

