During the Covid-19 mRNA injection rollout, the public was told that cardiac injury in children was a rare side effect.

It turns out that around 279,300 adverse event reports from Israel’s largest health provider, Clalit Health Services, were never processed by the Ministry of Health, which failed to report the true level of adverse events in children from the mRNA vaccinations.

A group of Israeli scientists concerned that adverse events were actually much higher than was claimed, after repeated Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests, finally obtained the raw Clalit dataset of 294,877 adverse event reports following Covid-19 vaccination. This data has now been analysed by Yaakov Ophir, Yaffa Shir-Raz, David Shuldman, Nicolas Hulscher, and Peter A. McCullough, and the study has been peer-reviewed and published in the International Journal of Cardiovascular Research & Innovation.

Using strict de-duplication criteria to avoid overcounting, they identified 277 unique cardiovascular injury cases among individuals under 18 years old in 2021. Of those, 98% occurred in teens aged 12–16. Nearly every one of these cases was reported within a narrow six-week window between June 28 and August 8, 2021.

In their study they took very conservative criteria for assessing risk: they assumed that all the children who had been vaccinated in that year were vaccinated in that narrow six week window, and if there were any possible duplications in the anonymised data (eg there two cases of a boy injured on a particular date who was born in 2006) it was assumed by the authors that this was one case reported twice.

Even so, it looks like the rate of cardiovascular injury was vastly higher than the rate of cardiovascular problems seen in official US data (a larger dataset than the Israeli data), which provides a background rate of 6.6 cases per million person years for children aged 12-16, which according to my calculations equates to about 1 event per 9,500 children, over their entire childhood.

The Clalit data represents a period of six weeks.

Clalit’s clientele comprises 51.6% of Israel’s population. About 63.5% of adolescents aged 12–15 received at least one dose during the study period, which represents around 254,000 individuals within the dataset’s coverage, and the study operated under highly conservative assumptions — they assumed that all vaccinated adolescents received their doses within the same six-week window and that reporting capture was complete — the observed clustering corresponds to a minimum estimated risk of roughly 1 cardiovascular event per 939 vaccinated adolescents in a period of only six weeks.

Acute Cardiovascular injury was by far the most commonly reported adverse event.

You may have the same experience as I have had — when mentioning these facts to people, they say, “Ah, well, Covid is over. That period of time has all ended. We don’t have to think about it any more. What are you even mentioning it for?”

In any case, I have to say that sadly I am no longer shocked and surprised by the level of deception that we endured in that time. The truth is coming out, bit by bit, and it’s not pleasant.