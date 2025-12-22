Click the video above or follow this link

for Catherine Austin Fitts’ testimony to the court in Netherlands, outlining why she believes the Covid-19 debacle was in fact a plot to reset the economy by transferring wealth from “Main Street” (small family businesses) to “Wall Street” (large international corporations.) Well if that was the case, it seems to have worked, as 35% of small businesses in the US shut down during Covid, and in some places it was much worse, such as in San Francisco, where 49% shut down.

This court case is it’s own miracle: it is still going ahead, despite massive setbacks that almost appear designed to cause it to fail: back in July 2025, the principal lawyer, Arno van Kessel, was arrested just before his first appearance in a huge court case that was about to begin in the Court of Leeuwarden against the State of the Netherlands and 15 other defendants alleging that the Covid vaccines caused intentional harm; the defendants included former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Pfizer director Albert Bourla and billionaire Bill Gates. Earlier, in 2024, Bill Gates tried to argue that the court did not have any jurisdiction over him, as he lives in the United States; the court decided that it did have jurisdiction over him, decided that he would be summonsed to appear in person, and charged him €1,498.00 Euros for court costs.

The principal lawyer in the case, Van Kessel is still being detained in solitary confinement, without charge. Police accused him of being part of a violent terrorist group planning an attack on the Hague, and claim to have found firearms, ammunition, sedatives, “potential explosives” and “dangerous chemicals” in some of the suspects’ houses, but so far the Dutch courts have not brought forward any evidence of these allegations, in regard to Van Kessel in particular; Van Kessel’s wife insists that their allegations are simply untrue, and that while her husband knew some of the other defendants, he was not involved in the plot.

Van Kessel’s case has been compared to the case of German lawyer Reiner Fuellmich, who in 2022 was gathering evidence of what he believed was Covid-19 era violations of law, medical malpractice and scientific fraud; Fuellmich was arrested in 2022 and after spending three years in jail was sentenced to prison in April 2025 to three and a half years in prison for embezzling funds from the "Corona Investigative Committee" by overcharging for his services as a lawyer, allegations that had been brought forward by another committee member, Viviane Fischer; something that appears at least to be a very sharp form of betrayal.

In the Netherlands court case, when Van Kessel was arrested his partner Peter Stassen took over the court case when it began on Wednesday 9th July 2025. Hundreds of sympathisers, including Van Kessel's wife, gave him a hero’s welcome afterwards.

During his address to the court, Stassen appealed to the conscience of the judge: “Make sure you don’t have blood on your hands.”

Here is Peter Stassen’s summary of what the court case is about.

On behalf of three clients who suffered serious physical and non-material harm as a result of receiving Covid-19 mRNA injections, the undersigned initiated a petition procedure at the District Court of Noord-Nederland, Leeuwarden location. The request to the court is to hear five international expert witnesses whose opinions differ from the official Covid- 19 narrative (a request for preliminary evidence). My clients, like many who realize that Covid-19 is not a disease but a project, have pressing questions of great social importance. A social or scientific debate on these questions cannot occur without judicial intervention. For this reason, it is of the utmost importance that experts are heard in court, before the judge and with the opportunity for a public procedural debate and second opinions. This allows my clients—and others—to determine their legal position based on this information. The questions in the petition proceedings concern, among other things, whether the Covid-19 mRNA injections constitute a bioweapon used by the defendants, as executors of the Covid-19: The Great Reset project, to commit genocide. The experts nominated in this context are Catherine Austin Fitts, Michael Yeadon, Sasha Latypova, Katherine Watt, and Joseph Sansone. For details of the petition and the CVs of these expert witnesses, please refer to the court documents published on the website of the RechtOprecht Foundation, which facilitates these proceedings.

All of the court documents can be found on https://www.RechtOprecht.online; some are in Dutch and English, some only in Dutch.

…on the aforementioned website, you will also find the complete procedural documents in a substantive proceeding (summons proceedings) I am initiating on behalf of seven other clients – one of whom has since died as a result of the Covid-19 mRNA injections. These substantive proceedings contain extensive evidence supporting the claim that the Covid-19 injections are a bioweapon used by the defendants as a group to commit genocide. These substantive proceedings are also being facilitated by the Stichting RechtOprecht (RightOprecht Foundation). An oral hearing will still be required in these substantive proceedings before the Leeuwarden District Court can issue an (interim) judgment. No date has yet been set for this hearing. Given the similarity in subject matter, both proceedings are of great public importance. Both the substantive proceedings and the application proceedings concern civil law proceedings in which legal area I have extensive experience and have specialized extensively through my more than twenty years of legal practice and by following a great many postgraduate (Grotius) courses.

The court case is ongoing.

The next step will happen on 14th January 2026, when the court will receive a USB stick containing video messages claiming that the Covid 19 injections are indistinguishable from a bioweapon, with testimonies Sasha Latypova, Katherine Watt, Michael Yeadon, Joseph Sansone, and Catherine Austin Fitts. The USB stick will also contain written expert reports from the same.

Please pray for this court case, particularly that it would go ahead, that the Lord would protect everyone involved, and that the truth would be brought to light, whatever that is.