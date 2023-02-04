FirstFactCheck

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Stephens's avatar
Susan Stephens
Feb 4, 2023

Excellent piece that pieces together what’s been happening that surface wise makes no sense. Ms. Fitts is to finance & its nefarious tentacles as Charlotte Iserbyt is to education.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Submarine Media Pty Ltd
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture