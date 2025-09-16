It sounds like Charlie Kirk was saying he hates the idea of empathy or sympathy, identifying with other people’s feelings:

“I can't stand the word empathy, actually. I think empathy is a made-up, new age term that — it does a lot of damage.”

But in the context, he is discussing his preference for one word over another, for describing the same thing. The Oxford English Thesaurus shows sympathy and empathy are synonyms in most entries in which either of them appear:

It is very clear from this video that the discussion about these two words was not about empathy as a concept opposed to sympathy, but about two synonymous words which mean basically the same thing, and it was a mere aside, where Charlie Kirk was saying he prefers one word “sympathy” to the other “empathy.”

I can’t believe small-minded people with evil intentions are using this clip to say Charlie Kirk didn’t believe in empathy or sympathy. Sadly we can’t have ask him now, to find out what the broader discussion “for another time” might be.

And he is broadly correct about the etymology of the word — it is a quite recent invention (not exactly New Age but “artsy” at least —

empathy(n.)

1908, modeled on German Einfühlung (from ein "in" + Fühlung "feeling"), which was coined 1858 by German philosopher Rudolf Lotze (1817-1881) as a translation of Greek empatheia "passion, state of emotion," from assimilated form of en "in" (see en- (2)) + pathos "feeling" (from PIE root *kwent(h)- "to suffer"). A term from a theory of art appreciation that maintains appreciation depends on the viewer's ability to project his personality into the viewed object. https://www.etymonline.com/search?q=empathy

Here is the context of the quote, transcribed from the above:

So there’s some really good polling out of Alaska that shows that Shelley Shabaka is gaining on Lisa McCowsky and is a very good position despite the unconstitutional immoral incredibly complicated rank choice voting system silly backwards it’s rigged… awful. The new communications strategy for Democrats, now that their polling advantage is collapsing in every single state… collapsing in Ohio. It's collapsing even in Arizona. It is now a race where Blake Masters is in striking distance. Kari Lake is doing very, very well. The new communications strategy is not to do what Bill Clinton used to do, where he would say, "I feel your pain." Instead, it is to say, "You're actually not in pain." So let's just, little, very short clip. Bill Clinton in the 1990s. It was all about empathy and sympathy. I can't stand the word empathy, actually. I think empathy is a made-up, new age term that — it does a lot of damage. But, it is very effective when it comes to politics. Sympathy, I prefer more than empathy. That's a separate topic for a different time. full episode at 36m 40s

Snopes did an article on this and rather disgracefully rated the quote “correct attribution” without actually qualifying this by looking at the purpose people were actually using the quote for: which is, they are using it to claim that Charlie Kirk was saying he did not believe in having compassion for others or sharing their pain, which is not correct, he was talking about a choice between two words that mean essentially the same thing.

This shows how there are broader issues about facts, concerning nuance and meaning, that are not necessarily obvious when you just throw an out of context quote at someone. This is why we are living in the age of the alogoi: people lack the reasoning ability to discern the broader context when they are debating. They are no longer able to be rational. Don’t be one of these people.