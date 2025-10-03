Chloe Cole - detransitioner

A typical awkard tomboyish girl in her early teens, with no out-of-the ordinary psychological issue, although she did have some trauma about being sexually assaulted in early puberty, Chloe Cole was diagnosed and put on the transgender medical pathway at 13, including puberty blockers, cross-sex hormone treatment, and a double mastectomy. Almost immediately after the mastectomy at 15 years, she began to realise that this was not the experience it was cracked up to be, and began to have regrets. She says was “incredibly depressed, but I couldn’t fathom how I could stop being transgender when I had already gone this far.”

21 years old now, she is a brave advocate against children receiving these kinds of treatments, which can cause irreversible damage. There is a lot of opposition and hatred to her story from transgender activists and people with a particular ideology.

In an interview with Sky News one year ago, on being asked if she was surprised by the opposition to her story, Chloe Cole said, “The very moment I had decided to detransition I had lost all my friends in the transgender community. And these people viciously went after me just for talking about the grief that I was going through, the pain, regrets about every single part of the treatment. And this was well before I was speaking out publicly, or was involved in any sort of legislation, or anything like that. This was just when I was talking about my story and trying to find help. And as difficult as it was, especially in the early stages, enduring bullying from this community which had once accepted me, it was like, thjey were family, it has helped prepare me for stepping forward publicly with my story.”