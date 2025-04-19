Χριστοσ Ανεστη! Christ is Risen!

Happy Easter to my readers:

Today we remember Jesus’ resurrection.

Several proofs that this remarkable event really happened stand out for me in 2025:

Firstly, to my great astonishment when I looked at the evidence, it is hard to argue with the idea that the Shroud of Turin is Jesus’ actual burial cloth, impressed with his image by the supernatural light/radiation proceeding from his body during the resurrection.

Secondly, the core unity (and superficial diversity) of the gospel narratives — “Who Moved the Stone” by Frank Morison* in the early 20th century who initially set out to write a book rubbishing the Christian claims and was convinced by the internal evidence that the gospels were indeed true. This book is an excellent account of someone who was convinced by the core unity and superficial diversity of the gospel narratives: Frank Morison had apparently dealt with the evidence of multiple witnesses in his professional life, and he was expecting to see in the gospels evidence of collaboration in the testimony, in other words, a narrative in which the story given by each witness was exactly the same. What he didn’t expect to see, and what he found, was a core unity of truth and witness about the central facts, with a disagreement about more superficial elements of the events.

Thirdly the cavalier attitude of the early Christians towards death — particularly the apostles — the argument that the 11 surviving apostles would not have embraced death so fearlessly if the story wasn’t true has great merit. (10 of the 11 apostles died as martyrs for refusing to recant the faith) Someone would have spilled the beans I think if the whole thing was a lie. The fearlessness of the early Christians as a group in the first century AD is quite remarkable, especially during the period when people were still alive who had seen Jesus resurrected. Indeed, the account of the apostles hiding fearfully in the upper room, then seeing Jesus alive, then receiving the Holy Spirit and becoming fearless messengers is hard to doubt: Luke the physician, who was author of both Acts of the apostles and the gospel of Luke, met these men after Jesus’ resurrection and knew them to be witnesses of his resurrection. Mark, Matthew and John, the authors of the other three gospels, seem to have all three been witnesses of Jesus’ resurrection.

Of course, some notable academics look at the evidence (which is conclusive, in my opinion, for anyone who is honest and open about seeking the truth) and are not convinced: I believe it is because there are some who are not open to believing, perhaps because there is sin and darkness in their lives that they are not willing to give up, or grudges against God that they are not willing to overlook, or even more commonly the significant advantages that a public stance of doubt gives them in the corrupt world of academia.

Yet when we look at everything Christ suffered for us, we can see that this completely innocent man bore the brunt of human suffering; if suffering is unfair for anyone, it was even more unfair for Jesus to suffer, considering his goodness and kindness and excellence in every way, that he had consciously chosen; his goodness was not simply the product of naïveté.

Ultimately the testimony of the resurrection is a testimony of the heart: we believe because we know it must be true, it has the ring of truth.

John 18:37 (The words of Jesus to Pilate) “For this reason I was born and have come into the world, to testify to the truth. Everyone who belongs to the truth listens to My voice.”

Romans 10:8-10 But what does it say? “The word is near you; it is in your mouth and in your heart,” that is, the word of faith we are proclaiming: that if you confess with your mouth, “Jesus is Lord,” and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved. For with your heart you believe and are justified, and with your mouth you confess and are saved.

*Frank Morison was apparently not in fact a lawyer (it was not something he ever claimed to be, but the accent on logic and legal testimony in his account, led readers to believe that he was a lawyer.)

Here are a few of my fact checks concerning this topic:

St Mark, holding his gospel; above him is the ascended Jesus.