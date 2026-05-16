A CIA whistleblower asserts that “Dr. Fauci’s role in the cover-up was intentional.”

The cover-up is of course the cover-up of the idea that the SARS-COV2 spread began in a Wuhan lab - in fact the first three cases of SARS-COV2 were lab workers in the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV).

Fauci secretly got together a bunch of cronies from around the world to write the paper “The Proximal origin of SARS-COV2” which squashed debate about the lab origin for at least a year, if not longer. Recently David Morens was indicted for hiding emails from FOI, a case that is very much related to this testimony.

The whistleblower is James E. Erdman III, a senior operations officer for the CIA. Erdman testified during a hearing chaired by Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky) under the auspices of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs.

Here is James E. Erdman III’s full written testimony, which goes into greater detail about the coercion that was applied by the CIA and the manipulation to hide the lab leak hypothesis of the origins of SARS-COV2, and he asserts that Dr Fauci was at the centre of this manipulation.