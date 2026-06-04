Monsignor Stephen Rossetti, the chief exorcist of the Syracuse Catholic Diocese in central New York, said in a YouTube video on Friday that there’s “no question… that.. probably many, if not most of these UFO sightings are in fact demons and they can do things that we can’t.” The video has since been removed from YouTube. He also warned people that aliens were likely demons, and whilst he qualified his statements saying they were ‘not official church teaching,’ he was still removed from his post for saying them.

The Archdiocese of Washington issued a statement in which they said that Rossetti’s remarks “linking UFOs to demonic presence and the Center’s recent use of social media gravely undermine the Church’s very precise teaching on the devil, demons and exorcism.”

Aliens that don’t like the name of Jesus

Yet the claim the Monsignor made is backed up by some astonishing evidence: people abducted by aliens, who pray the Lord’s prayer, cry out to Jesus, or tell the aliens to go away in the name of Jesus, are instantly released.

This does not seem to me to be indicative of the behaviour of extra-terrestrials...

UFO researchers, Joe Jordan and Paradox Brown and Guy Malone, say they have over 400 documented cases (100 are online) of alien abduction being halted by people claiming the authority of Jesus. In the video below, at 1:22:08, from a 2013 UFO conference, Joe Jordan brings out a series of people who have been released from alien abduction experiences, by the name and authority of Jesus.

Dr Jacques Vallée

The UFOlogist Dr Jacques Vallée was probably the most thorough researcher to look into UFO sighting and abduction phenomena through the 1970s to the 1990s. In the 1970s, he was so well known that the character Claude Lomborge in the Steven Spielberg film Close Encounters, was based on Jacques Vallée.

Jacques Vallée was born in 1939 and is still around today, and is trying to get governments to approach such sightings and experiences scientifically.

After a long study of UFO phenomenon, and with government cooperation in the United States in some of his research, Jacques Vallée came to the conclusion that UFOs are interdimensional visitations, and possess the same qualities as Celtic and Gaelic fairy apparitions, demons, and religious visions, such as the miracles at Fatima and Marian apparitions.

Vallée believes there is a deceptive, malign intent in these visitations; that they are trying to change our beliefs and our culture.

“The absurdity of many UFO stories and of many religious visions is not a superficial logical mistake. It may be the key to their function. According to Major Murphy, the confusion in the UFO mystery may have been put there deliberately to achieve certain results. One of these results has been to keep scientists away. The other is to create the conditions for a new form of social control, a change in Man’s perception of his place in the universe. Are his theories fantastic? Before we decide, let us review a few other facts. We need to examine more closely the political connections.



Paris Flammonde, in his well-documented Age of Flying Saucers, remarked that “a great many of the contactees purvey philosophies which are tinged, if not tainted, with totalitarian overtones.”1



A catalogue of contactee themes, compiled from interviews I have conducted, includes the following.



Intellectual abdication. The widespread belief that human beings are incapable of solving their own problems, and that extraterrestrial intervention is imperative to save us “in spite of ourselves.” The danger in such a philosophy is that it makes its believers dependent on outside forces and discourages personal responsibility: why should we worry about the problems around us, if the Gods from Outer Space are about to solve them?



Racist philosophy. The pernicious suggestion that some of us on the Earth are of extraterrestrial descent and therefore constitute a “higher race.” The dangers inherent in this belief should be obvious to anybody who hasn’t forgotten the genocides of World War II, executed on the premise that some races were somehow “purer” or better than others. (Let us note in passing that Adamski’s Venusian, the Stranger of the Canigou seen by Bordas, and many other alleged extraterrestrials were all tall Aryan types with long blond hair.)



Technical impotence. The statement that the birth of civilization on this planet resulted not from the genius and ability of mankind, but from repeated assistance by higher beings. Archaeologists and anthropologists are constantly aware of the marvelous skill with which the “Ancient Engineers” (to use L. Sprague de Camp’s phrase) developed the tools of civilization on all continents. No appeal to superior powers is necessary to explain the achievements of early culture. The belief expressed by the contactees reveals a tragic lack of trust on their part in human ability.



Social utopia. Fantastic economic theories, including the belief that a “world economy” can be created overnight, and that democracy should be abolished in favor of Utopian systems, usually dictatorial in their outlook.” Jacques F. Vallée, Messengers of Deception: UFO Contacts and Cults

Vallée believes that UFO encounters in their sociological aspect are essentially the same thing as fairy encounters in Ireland, and demonic encounters in the middle ages.

“Let us come to the point now. It would be nice to hold on to the common belief that the UFOs are craft from a superior space-civilization, because this is a hypothesis science fiction has made widely acceptable, and because we are not altogether unprepared, scientifically and even, perhaps, militarily, to deal with such visitors. Unfortunately, however, the theory that flying saucers are material objects from outer space manned by a race originating on some other planet is not a complete answer. However strong the current belief in saucers from space, it cannot be stronger than the Celtic faith in the elves and the fairies, or the medieval belief in lutins, or the fear throughout the Christian lands, in the first centuries of our era, of demons and satyrs and fauns. Certainly, it cannot be stronger than the faith that inspired the writers of the Bible—a faith rooted in daily experiences with angelic visitation.” Jacques F. Vallée, Passport to Magonia: From Folklore to Flying Saucers

Roswell researchers, Guy Malone, Joseph Jordan, Paradox Brown.

Guy Malone and Joe Jordan were UFO researchers working in Roswell in the late 1970s, making videos of alien abductees recounting their experiences. They were and still are members of MUFON.

Joe Jordan and Guy Malone became Christians in the late 1990s.

After doing a Bible study on spiritual warfare in Paul’s book of Ephesians, in which Joe Jordan had a sudden intuition that the grey aliens in the alien encounters were actually demons, Joe Jordan told Guy and Paradox that he had decided to give up UFO research, feeling that it reflected New Age beliefs that he had left behind.

They agreed that this was the best decision, and they all decided they would disband the UFO research.

However Joe Jordan says that God had other ideas. He describes it in the autobiographical video below:

So we’re saying, “We’re done” About a month went by, I know there’s Christians in this room that know when they’re hearing from God… I was getting something, this feeling that I wasn’t done with this yet. I kept thinking yes I am, yes I am I’m done with this. “Take the Word of God back to these people.” “Take the Word of God back to these people.” Can’t do that. You can’t take the Bible back to these people because they don’t believe it…. You gotta give me something better than that. Guess what - He gave me something better than that! I get a call from a guy. He says, hey you gotta come and talk to me. This is Summer of ‘96 Before things got bad, before I ‘d given it all up, before I had become a Christian, before I had told God the Bible wasn’t good enough give me something more, we interviewed this guy, he was an abduction experiencer. I remembered him but I didn’t remember his story. We had videotaped it back then. Never bothered to get it out and have a look at it. Something says, go back and have a look at it. We pull this tape back out. There’s an experience on this tape that at the time we were blinded to that we didn’t see it. Absolutely, talk about the mind control that Leia talked about? Can they do this to you? She said they can. A lot of experiencers said they could… I’ll read you his experience and then you’ll see what happened when I told God I needed something better. What follows is a case of Bill D. Bill D’s experiences took place in Christmas, Florida, 1976. His abduction started out typically, late at night, in bed. Earlier in the evening he saw some anomalous lights through a living room window north of his house. He assumed it was a police helicopter, looking for drug runners or something…. Whatever it was, it agitated his dogs for several hours thereafter. He eventually went to bed. He was lying in bed, kept awake by the barking dogs, when paralysis set in. He was unable to cry out. He could see nothing but a whitish grey, like a mist or a fog. Although he sensed someone or something was in his room, his wife didn’t awaken. The next thing he knew, he was being levitated from his bed; he then had the sensation that he was being supported by a pole that was inserted into his rectum. By this time he was alive with terror, but he couldn’t scream. Here’s where the story becomes very interesting. The following is an excerpt taken directly from the transcript of the interview. ‘I thought I was having a Satanic experience. That the devil had gotten hold of me and had shoved a pole up my rectum and was holding me up in the air. So helpless, I couldn’t do anything. I said, “Jesus, Jesus, help me. Or Jesus, Jesus, Jesus.” When I did there was a feeling or a sound or something that either my words that I thought or that words that I had tried to say or whatever, had hurt whatever was holding me up in the air on the pole. I felt that it was withdrawn and I fell. I hit the bed because it was like I was thrown back in bed. I really can’t tell but when I woke up my wife asked me why I was jumpin’ on the bed.’ This was 1997, spring, when I came across this, when I was shown this, and I said, Oh God, this I can take back. They may think the Bible’s a lie, they may think I’m crazy, but they’ll have a real problem going against an experiencer’s truth. …I called quite a number of the top researchers in the country at that time. And I said, ‘guys, I want to share with you this case. I don’t know what to make of this.’ Every single one of those researchers said, ‘can we go off the record and talk about this?’ … Off the record means I can’t tell you who said what — but I can tell you what they said. Every one said: ‘we have cases like that.’ I said, ‘you do? If you got cases like that, why have we never read about them? Why have we never heard about them? I said if you guys are the ones we’re relying on for the research, why haven’t we heard this? Two answers, one or both from all the researchers: we didn’t know what to make of it we were afraid to go there because it might affect our credibility in the realm.

He then pointed out the hypocrisy of UFO researchers who are continually accusing the government of a cover-up, when they themselves are covering up a pretty vital piece of the UFO abduction puzzle — that abductions can be stopped in the name of Jesus — and people are paying money to go and see these people talking — and buying their books — and they’re not telling them the whole story.

Joe Jordan then told them he worked in a boat factory. He didn’t make money from books or speeches. But he told them he was going to research this and disclose it.

They all said to him, “Please do. Because we can’t.”

Guy Malone’s testimony is here:

https://www.alienresistance.org/ancient-of-days-dvds/online-youtube-video-library/

Guy Malone gives a talk at around 15 minutes in this video, looking at the many many sources documenting messages “ETs” have brought them. He says, “If that raises some skepticism in you, then good… It seems to me to reason any way that: If in fact aliens do exist, and if they are in fact travelling here to earth, and if they don’t have hostile intent but they’re here to help us or be our buddies, and if they are in fact communicating with humans… but if all that’s true, it seems to me that their messages would reasonably just be largely be about science and physics, or the nature of matter and the universe, all the technology that they’ve discovered after all their thousands years of enjoying superior technology to us… if they’re going to speak to us they’ll speak about the how to’s of star travel. How they got here or how we can get there maybe… It’s really going to surprise you that in all the many books written by alien contactees and the professional researchers of the phenomenon, that the very large majority of these documented messages by these visitors or ‘abductors’ if you like, that it’s almost exclusively about spirituality or the end times, to use the Biblical parlance, or the ‘coming earth changes’, if you’ve got a more New Age cosmology. The aliens also have a lot to say about their involvement with humanity now and leading up to the end times. And even how they can save us from the end times if we align ourselves with them.”

He then quotes Carl Sagan: “Dr. Carl Sagan, our nation’s leading authority on the question of extraterrestrial life, sought to find a rationale for the reason that might lie behind such visitations in his excellent book, Intelligent Life in the Universe. After critically analyzing a number of possible motives, he stated quite bluntly:

“One of the primary motivations for the exploration of the new world was to convert the inhabitants to Christianity. Can we exclude the possibility of an extraterrestrial evangelism?” The Andreasson Affair, by Raymond Fowler pg. 203-204

Guy Malone says, “Dr Sagan raises a very astute question. The more researchers and authors study the reports of alien abductions and encounters, this question… comes up more and more: are extraterrestrials intentionally evangelizing us to an alternate spirituality?”

More videos here:

https://www.youtube.com/@TheAlienResistanceHQ/videos

Why do these experiences happen?

“For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this world’s darkness, and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.” Ephesians 6:12

Joe Jordan says that for most spiritual battles Christians are often in defensive positions. The authority to fight against these entities in an offensive way, he eventually realised, is in the authority of those who proclaim the gospel — telling people that Jesus Christ died on a cross for our sins and was resurrected on the third day.

“Pray also for me, that whenever I speak, words may be given me so that I will fearlessly make known the mystery of the gospel” Ephesians 6:19

Joe Jordan goes on to say why these experiences happen: people ask for the experience, or they dabble in things (occult) that make these experiences happen.

But then he asks, why does it happen to children?

“The unbelieving husband is sanctified by the wife, or the unbelieving wife is sanctified by the husband, else were your children unclean, but now they are holy.” 1 Corinthians 7:14

Joe Jordan says that scripture says that the head of the household has the spiritual responsibility for the children (or in the Bible verse above it is the Christian spouse actually).

But this abnegation of parental responsibility explains why such experiences sometimes occur generation after generation, something that is well documented in the abduction literature.

Every knee shall bow

“Every knee shall bow” is the motto of Joe Jordan’s Alien Resistance headquarters in Roswell.

…at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of those in heaven, and of those on earth, and of those under the earth, and that every tongue should confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father. Philippians 2:10-11

The so-called aliens don’t like the Bible, and always want to convince people that Jesus is not God.

Interestingly, one of the pieces of the puzzle that makes me believe UFO experiences are demonic in nature is that these ‘aliens’ often tell the people they abduct or appear to that the Bible is not spiritual enough, they tell them not to read or believe the Bible, etc. And this message often arises from religious cults influenced by visions of UFOs or aliens. They say that you can’t get your spirituality from a book. How wonderful that aliens came thousands of light years across the stars to tell us that!

These beings often impugn the Bible’s historicity and theological accuracy, and claim that Jesus is just another prophet, or an alien himself, or some other wrong belief; note that it is Christian beliefs that they specifically impugn.

Yet what we have in the Bible is a text that is not only spiritually verifiable, but is also historically verifiable and trustworthy, because of the manner in which the transmission of the documents was confirmed in the early days. To say nothing of the archaeological evidence.

On the historicity of the Bible

The early church was actually very scientific and rigorous in a logical way in their determination of which documents were genuine and which ones were spurious: to be considered historical and true they had to have “apostolic authority”. This was not some power trip -- the early church was the complete opposite of that! In the first couple of centuries, they were throwing themselves into martyrdom, they were loving their enemies with abandon, and they clearly really believed that Jesus was resurrected and that no one could really do anything to hurt them. (This lack of regard for martyrdom and the love for enemies, no natural explanation can explain about the early church.)

An apostle had to have been an eyewitness of Jesus’ resurrection, someone who had seen him alive three days and more after he died on the cross. Read Acts I, they chose another apostle to replace Judas, and this was the qualification he had to have: that he had seen the resurrected Jesus. So, a Christian document, to be considered genuine, to be included in ‘the writings’, had to have a line of transmission attested to by an apostle, or in the following generation by a bishop or church leader who was a verified disciple of a particular apostle.

The best book I ever read on the topic of New Testament Documents is by an understated Scotsman, F F Bruce, and it is called “The New Testament Documents: Are They Reliable?” and is available for free here. On some levels it has been superseded by more recent scholarship which only supports the historicity of the NT even more, but F F Bruce’s book is still a great overview of the topic.

Is any of this Proof?

If invisible powers exist that have the ability to blind people to their existence, their motives, and particularly to the fact that Jesus has authority over them, then there will always be people who are blind to the evidence in this case. The only objective place to understand these issues is, where a person is personally subject to the authority of Jesus Christ. If you wonder about these things, ask Him to show you what is true if you like, but even more, submit your life to Jesus Christ as Lord and Master.

I would say what you believe or think about UFOs is one thing, and doesn’t matter that much — but whether you believe in Jesus is something that will determine your eternal future. And if what the ‘aliens’ are telling us contradicts faith in the Bible and in Jesus Christ, then they are not from God, they are not good.

Jesus reigns

Jesus Christ sits at the right hand of the Father. He has all the authority in the universe — as Paul the apostle wrote in a passage telling the Colossians not to become enslaved to a hollow and deceptive philosophy, in other words, the very essence of the kind of philosophy the UFO abductees come back with:

See to it that no one takes you captive through hollow and deceptive philosophy, which depends on human tradition and the elemental spiritual forces of this world rather than on Christ… He forgave us all our sins, having canceled the charge of our legal indebtedness,which stood against us and condemned us; he has taken it away, nailing it to the cross. And having disarmed the powers and authorities, he made a public spectacle of them, triumphing over them by the cross. Colossians 2

Please pray

To my readers — please pray that this article can reach the people that God wants it to get to. Strangely enough I have encountered some weird internet glitches while sending it out! I’m sure it’s just coincidence…!

https://www.reformedontheweb.com/bibliology2/nt-documents-reliable-f-f-bruce.pdf

https://www.syracuse.com/news/2026/06/prominent-syracuse-diocese-priest-removed-after-comments-linking-ufos-and-demons.html

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