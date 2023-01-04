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Leserly's avatar
Leserly
Feb 1

It seems I am late to the party - sorry! But thank God somebody has written a decent criticism of David Spangler's ridiculous attempts to seduce the vulnerable and uncritical minds of many like those who might go to Findhorn for example.

I was recently told the quotation about Lucifer. It set me off looking up Spangler since he has ingratiated himself into the UN so some say.

I detest this man's writings and his attempts to take people away from Jesus Christ and endanger their souls!

Get thee behind me Satan and Spangler! Although I wouldn't feel safe with Spangler walking behind me actually.

However, God is my hope and strength and the Bible , KJV, is my guide. I walk with God, never with Lucifer, I confess my sins, and put my trust in dear Jesus my friend. Daily I try to learn more about God and how he wants me to live.

One thing I am so grateful to have learned is that I must keep the Sabbath on the Seventh Day.

It is obvious that it means a lot to God. Since I have been doing this, my happiness has grown as my love of the Sabbath brings me such delight each week! Please keep the Sabbath on Saturday if you do not already, it will enhance your life enormously. God spent 4 verses on explaining why it was so dear to Him! He knew we might forget! He knew his enemies would try and change it - but changing His Word is a huge sin!

I'll leave you. with my deep thanks. and the 4th commandment, the first after the three God wrote about how to serve Him.

Exodus 20

[8] 4 Remember the sabbath day, to keep it holy.

[9] Six days shalt thou labour, and do all thy work:

[10] But the seventh day is the sabbath of the LORD thy God: in it thou shalt not do any work, thou, nor thy son, nor thy daughter, thy manservant, nor thy maidservant, nor thy cattle, nor thy stranger that is within thy gates:

[11] For in six days the LORD made heaven and earth, the sea, and all that in them is, and rested the seventh day: wherefore the LORD blessed the sabbath day, and hallowed it.

Remember! Don't waste a blessed and hallowed day working or doing worldly things when God himself has put it aside just to spend with you!

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Horace the Menace's avatar
Horace the Menace
Jul 12, 2023Edited

I agree that the much-quoted "No one will enter the New﻿ World Order unless he﻿ or she will make a pledge to worship Lucifer. " does not appear in "Reflections on the Christ".

However Spangler was definitely connected with the planetary initiative.

If you search the UN archives for S 0985 0005 05 00001 you will find a document - current link here: https://search.archives.un.org/statements-96 (but this changes from time to time).

On page 39 of that document (which is scanned and dates back to 1975) you will find David Spangler's name close to the bottom on the right under the heading "BOARD OF DIRECTORS".

The document appears to be an invitation to the secretary general to attend a function hosted by "Planetary Citizens" at the UN headquarters.

You might be able to find out more about the Planetary Citizens group, and the extent of its involvement with the UN here: https://uia.org/s/or/en/1100048218 if you can be bothered to get a subscription (I can't).

It's also worth noting that his whole schtick is a sort of modernized Theosophy which has spawned multiple Luciferian cults featuring very similar beliefs up to and including the lizard people. and the associations between Theosophy, Lucifer publishing company/Lucis Trust, and the UN are (I believe) better documented.

UPDATE: There is some documentation regarding the Planetary Citizens and Planetary Initiative and their association wth the UN and the Club of Rome here: https://www.sourcewatch.org/index.php/Planetary_Citizens

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