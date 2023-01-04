Several quotes supposedly from new age author David Spangler have been circulating on the internet, linking him with the New World Order, etcetera.

Here are some examples of the two David Spangler quotes that have been circulating. They might seem false, going just by the titles of his books; would someone who wrote a book called “Reflections on the Christ” say such things?

Unfortunately, some of the quotes are genuine quotes and some false; the true quotes are also mixed up with the false quotes.

This confusion is very unfortunate as, in fact, Spangler’s works do contain a great deal of spiritual misinformation, and the fake quotes make it easier to hide the true problems with what he is saying.

A QUOTE I COULD VERIFY, & QUITE ALARMING:

“Lucifer comes to give to us the final gift of wholeness. If we accept it, then he is free and we are free. This is the Luciferic initiation. It is one that many people now, and in the days ahead, will be facing, for it is an initiation into the New Age (Quoted from "Reflections on the Christ," 1978 ed., Chapter IV, pgs 44-45)

This quote is genuine and can be found in the book on the aforementioned page.

And it is a complete lie: only God can give wholeness, through the Messiah He sent, Jesus; Lucifer cannot give anything as he is Satan, the father of lies.

A QUOTE THAT IS NOT ANYWHERE I COULD FIND:

“No one will enter the New﻿ World Order unless he﻿ or she will make a pledge to worship Lucifer. No one will enter the New Age unless they will take a Luciferian initiation." (This quote is supposed to be on pg 44-45 as well but I could not find this quote anywhere in the book, at least in the version on archive.org, which is the 1978 edition) ❌

Trying to wake people up to the lies David Spangler tells in his books is an admirable aim of the people who share these quotes. But this quote is not genuine - it is not anywhere I could find in his books.

David Spangler and the UN

Correction

I said originally I could also find no link between David Spangler and the UN/WEF and the push for a One World government - however - commenter Horace the Menace has notified me of a link between David Spangler and the UN/WEF, available on the UN archives - I have amended the post below.

Spangler appears to have been involved in an international committee, although who knows what reach the Planetary Citizen committee had; it seems to have been some sort of utopian effort at living together in a type of 70s community, in one of the UN owned buildings called Planetary House.

It is on the surface a commendable human effort at achieving international harmony; however in reality, without God, I believe such a committee is doomed either to irrelevancy if it has no power, or to succumb to totalitarian overreach if it does have power, in the long run.

Let me add, with the WEF’s agenda seeming to gain traction, we may well see this in our own lifetimes.

Jesus is Lord

Yet whatever plans or intentions human beings have, Jesus Christ is still sovereign and sits at the right hand of God: God rules over all these people, committees, and no attempt to replace God’s word with human ideas will ever ultimately succeed. They may apparently succeed for a time, but Jesus’ reign over the whole universe is never challenged, for he circumscribes the season of their reign and the limits of their power.

Indeed, in the gospels Jesus tells us not to fear:

“Do not be afraid of them, for nothing is hidden that will not be revealed, and nothing is secret that will not be made known. What I say to you in the dark, tell in the light, and what is whispered in your ear,proclaim from the housetops. Do not be afraid of those who kill the body but cannot kill the soul. Instead, fear the one who is able to destroy both soul and body in hell. Aren’t two sparrows sold for a penny? Yet not one of them falls to the ground apart from your Father’s will. Even all the hairs on your head are numbered. So do not be afraid; you are more valuable than many sparrows.” Matthew 10:26-30

About David Spangler

David Spangler is a new age author and some sort of guru; he is still alive and still writes a blog today somewhere on the internet, in which he twists good theology in order to convince people they can become equal to God — this is the very lie Satan told at the beginning to Adam and Eve.

Believing that lie is what led to the fall of Adam, and brought all the misery and sin and guilt and suffering and death to all the lives of their descendants, including us. (Genesis 2-3)

Thankfully, Jesus came to save us from Satan’s lies, to bring us into God’s kingdom and give us new life, eternal life in Him.

There is only one way to know God, and this is through his Son, the Lord Jesus Christ (Adonai Yeshua Meshiach) our Saviour. (Yeshua, by the way, is the name of Jesus in Hebrew, a shortened form of Joshua found in the Old Testament in Zechariah 3:1-10; you see Jesus is the prophesied Jewish Messiah)

Deceptions

David Spangler was a new age author of the 1970s. He teaches a number of other satanic deceptions too, including the philosophy of the self-generated ‘inner light’ by which Theosophists say people can make themselves into god-like beings. This is a teaching of Madam Blavatsky the 19th century theosophist, who was a very mixed up woman as well, to say the least.

Are good and evil the same?

The pathway Spangler is leading people down is a wide and easy pathway: the pathway to hell.

David Spangler’s way does not free people from their sins or their shame; it opens them up to spiritual deception, for Spangler claims that we can get beyond good and evil, by accepting our past, thereby making Lucifer into a healer(!?!?!?).

As long as I am saying, “There is part of me that is good and part of me that is bad; there are things that I did in the past that were good, and things I did that are bad for which I feel guilty, and probably that is the way the future will manifest itself as well,” then we remain under the heavy hand of the Luciferic energies. We keep that being in limitation and make of him not a healer or a revealer but a tempter and a tester. Page 44 David Spangler “Reflections on the Christ” 1978 edition

David Spangler claims here that we can disregard the distinction between good and evil: this is a complete lie.

Are you going to tell me that acts of child abuse or the actions of Nazis in the Holocaust are morally equivalent to the actions of a firefighter sacrificing his life by running in to a burning house to save the life of a little child from the fire?

Are you going to tell me that a thief’s behaviour when he steals something is morally equivalent to a generous person’s giving sacrificially to the poor? Or that a person’s actions in murdering someone in cold blood is morally equivalent to someone being hospitable and making dinner for a poor person? Or that a person who parasitically lives on other people’s income when they could work is the same as an ambulance paramedic, giving up his nights by taking on a difficult job in order to save lives?

Anyone who has suffered a beating, or had something stolen from them, or lost a loved one to a murderer, or been vilified or insulted, knows that there is objective good and evil in the world.

They know that those actions are evil.

And we know inwardly that objective good and evil exists because we all have done good and evil things in our past, and our sins weigh upon our conscience.

However, the good news is that the guilt of our sins can be objectively wiped away: but certainly not by convincing ourselves we haven’t sinned or making Lucifer a ‘healer or revealer’! No, Spangler’s teaching is a dangerous deception, a complete lie that lures people away from the truth.

The only way to know God is by giving your life to Jesus Christ and accepting his offer of the free forgiveness of your sins.

David Spangler is quite wrong when he says people can know God through his teachings — the only true way to know God the Father is through Yeshua Messiah, (in English translated Jesus Christ), God’s only Son, by giving your life to Him, and accepting His unconditional offer of the free forgiveness of your sins, and justification by faith in Him.

Romans 3:21-26

But now the righteousness of God has been manifested apart from the law, although the Law and the Prophets bear witness to it—the righteousness of God through faith in Jesus Christ for all who believe. For there is no distinction: for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, and are justified by his grace as a gift, through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus, whom God put forward as a propitiation by his blood, to be received by faith. This was to show God’s righteousness, because in his divine forbearance he had passed over former sins. It was to show his righteousness at the present time, so that he might be just and the justifier of the one who has faith in Jesus.

God the Father put his stamp of approval on Jesus by He raising Him from the dead.

The good news of the gospel is that the blood of Jesus shed on the cross can free us from our sins!

The better that we know God, the more sensitive we will become to the errors of sin, and the more awake we will become to Satan’s temptations and lies. The closer to God we get, in fact, the clearer the distinction between good and evil becomes.

Luciferic Initiation

By contrast, David Spangler plays around with the devil.

And Spangler is not a believer in Jesus as Messiah, despite mentioning ‘the Christ’ many times in his book.

David Spangler’s book, “Reflections on the Christ” contains the following quotes, and I give them in enough context to show that what David Spangler wrote really is completely misguided.

For you must know that Lucifer is a real entity, and is the enemy of goodness. Lucifer is the enemy of God, and the enemy of the true light, which came into the world: by contrast Jesus the Messiah is the only true light.

And Jesus, who is the Word of God who existed from before the foundation of the world, defeated the devil when he became a human being and died on the cross.

By contrast Luciferic initiation Spangler is talking about in the following passage is a spiritual initiation, but it is not into light but into darkness, for although Spangler is using the word Christ it means nothing:

“The true light of Lucifer cannot be seen through sorrow, through darkness, through rejection. The true light of this great being can only be recognized when one's own eyes can see with the light of the Christ, the light of the inner sun.

The “Christ” Spangler is talking about here is clearly not Jesus Christ, the Jewish Messiah, who is a historical figure who sorrowed greatly and suffered and died in darkness on the cross under the Roman Procurator Pontius Pilate and rose again from the dead on the third day, but Spangler preaches some imaginary Christ that consists in good feelings within - a good meal and good digestion might give the same feelings.

There will be so such good feelings in hell for those who purvey such destructive teachings.

The Jewish Prophet Isaiah predicted the sufferings of a sorrowful Messiah:

See, my servant will act wisely;

he will be raised and lifted up and highly exalted.

Just as there were many who were appalled at him—

his appearance was so disfigured beyond that of any human being

and his form marred beyond human likeness—

so he will sprinkle many nations,

and kings will shut their mouths because of him.

For what they were not told, they will see,

and what they have not heard, they will understand. Who has believed our message

and to whom has the arm of the Lord been revealed?

He grew up before him like a tender shoot,

and like a root out of dry ground.

He had no beauty or majesty to attract us to him,

nothing in his appearance that we should desire him.

He was despised and rejected by mankind,

a man of suffering, and familiar with pain.

Like one from whom people hide their faces

he was despised, and we held him in low esteem. Surely he took up our pain

and bore our suffering,

yet we considered him punished by God,

stricken by him, and afflicted.

But he was pierced for our transgressions,

he was crushed for our iniquities;

the punishment that brought us peace was on him,

and by his wounds we are healed.

We all, like sheep, have gone astray,

each of us has turned to our own way;

and the Lord has laid on him

the iniquity of us all. He was oppressed and afflicted,

yet he did not open his mouth;

he was led like a lamb to the slaughter,

and as a sheep before its shearers is silent,

so he did not open his mouth.

By oppression and judgment he was taken away.

Yet who of his generation protested?

For he was cut off from the land of the living;

for the transgression of my people he was punished.

He was assigned a grave with the wicked,

and with the rich in his death,

though he had done no violence,

nor was any deceit in his mouth. Yet it was the Lord’s will to crush him and cause him to suffer,

and though the Lord makes his life an offering for sin,

he will see his offspring and prolong his days,

and the will of the Lord will prosper in his hand.

After he has suffered,

he will see the light of life and be satisfied;

by his knowledge my righteous servant will justify many,

and he will bear their iniquities.

Therefore I will give him a portion among the great,

and he will divide the spoils with the strong,

because he poured out his life unto death,

and was numbered with the transgressors.

For he bore the sin of many,

and made intercession for the transgressors. Isaiah 52:13-53:12

And the Bible says at the beginning of the gospel of John, a truly Jewish book by the way, that the true light came into the world, and this was Yeshua the Jewish Messiah, Jesus Christ:

In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. He was with God in the beginning. Through Him all things were made, and without Him nothing was made that has been made. In Him was life, and that life was the light of men. The Light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it. There came a man who was sent from God. His name was John. He came as a witness to testify about the Light, so that through him everyone might believe. 8He himself was not the Light, but he came to testify about the Light. The true Light who gives light to every man was coming into the world. He was in the world, and though the world was made through Him, the world did not recognize Him. He came to His own, and His own did not receive Him. But to all who did receive Him, to those who believed in His name, He gave the right to become children of God— children born not of blood, nor of the desire or will of man, but born of God.

Yeshua alone can give us wholeness and be light for us, because he became a human being and died in our place on the cross, taking the punishment for sin, the death and separation from God that ought to have been ours.

The only way to come into the true light of God the Father is by knowing Jesus Messiah; Jesus Himself is the way and the truth and the light. As Jesus said to His disciples at the last Supper, recorded in John 13: 1-7

Jesus said, “Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God; believe in Me as well. In My Father’s house are many rooms. If it were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and welcome you into My presence, so that you also may be where I am. You know the way to the place where I am going.” “Lord,” said Thomas, “we do not know where You are going, so how can we know the way?” Jesus answered, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me. If you had known Me, you would know My Father as well. From now on you do know Him and have seen Him.”

The context of the Luciferic quote.

This is the context for David Spangler’s Luciferic initiation quote:

Lucifer works within each of us to bring us to wholeness, and as we move into a new age, with is the age of man's wholeness, each of us in some way is brought to that point which I term the Luciferic initiation, the particular doorway through which the individual must pass if he is to come fully into the presence of his light and his wholeness. Page 44 David Spangler “Reflections on the Christ” 1978 edition

Lucifer comes to give to us the final gift of wholeness. If we accept it then he is free and we are free, That is the Luciferic initiation, It is one that many people now, and in the days ahead, will be facing, for it is an initiation into the New Age. It is an initiation of leaving the past and moving into the new, shedding our guilts and fears, our anxieties, our needs, our temptations, and becoming whole and at peace because we have recognized our inner light and the light that enfolds us, the light of God. In the new age consciousness there is not good and evil. Page 45. David Spangler “Reflections on the Christ” 1978 edition

If there is no consciousness of evil as Spangler claims, that means a person thinks he has not sinned; in fact the only person who never sinned was Jesus Christ. But this is what the Bible says about people who say they have no sin:

If we say we have no sin, we deceive ourselves, and the truth is not in us. If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness. If we say we have not sinned, we make Him out to be a liar, and His word is not in us.

Do not trust any so called “light of God” that is not the light of Jesus Christ, the historical man, Jesus Christ, Yeshua Meshiach, who died under Pontius Pilate, whose words and deeds are recorded in the New Testament, and who rose again on the third day!

The New Testament is a trustworthy guide - it is historically true and trustworthy in every way.

By contrast you should not trust any New Age teachers who do not teach about the real, historical Jesus (Yeshua) recorded in the gospels.

In the Bible the apostle Paul says about people like David Spangler that “such people are false apostles, deceitful workers, masquerading as apostles of Christ. And no wonder, for Satan himself masquerades as an angel of light. It is not surprising, then, if his servants also masquerade as servants of righteousness. Their end will be what their actions deserve.” (2 Corinthians 11:13-15)

Lemuria and other ridiculous legends, and the acronym-god Sanat.

The following section shows the ridiculous rubbish Spangler purveyed in his book; the supernatural being mentioned here that Spangler believes the ‘initiated’ are in contact with and has a very suspicious name, Sanat (!!!) which is of course an anagram we can all work out, and is apparently also a sweet potato from New Zealand:

However there exists upon the Earth something called the initiatory path. This path was instituted in the days of Lemuria, It was anchored on this planet by the advent of beings who are known esoterically as the lords of mind... they are also known as the Kumaras. One of the Kumaras who came at that time took on a special relationship with the planet, which is the equivalent relationship that your higher self holds to you, or your soul holds to you-an intermediary between the divine spirit, the true essence of the planet and its outermost form, its working, its personality. This being, who is very highly evolved, literally enfolded the planet within his auric field and became its higher self. He is known as Sanat Kumara. He is known esoterically by many names-the ancient of days, the king of the world, the youth of a thousand summers. He has never taken physical incarnation in a dense body, however he is in physical incarnation within an etheric body and would appear, to those who have seen him clairvoyantly, as a young man. This being is the head of the evolutionary process upon the planet and he is the initiator of the planet. Basically it is through him and his consciousness that all energies of initiated proceed for he represents an aspect of divinity which is called the aspect of will. Page 89. David Spangler “Reflections on the Christ” 1978 edition

Resist the devil

The Bible does not recommend that we follow “Sanat” or Satan by any other name.

The Bible says, rather, “Submit yourselves therefore to God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you. Draw near to God, and he will draw near to you. Cleanse your hands, you sinners, and purify your hearts, you double-minded. Be wretched and mourn and weep. Let your laughter be turned to mourning and your joy to gloom. Humble yourselves before the Lord, and he will exalt you.” James 4:7-10.

Begin right where you are. The first step is to submit ourselves to God in Yeshua Meshiach (Jesus Christ): to confess our sins and repent of them, and to make amends where we can.

Be baptised also as an outward sign of your faith, if you weren’t already.

Once you have submitted to God, when the devil tempts you, say to the deceiving spirit, “May Lord Jesus Christ rebuke you Satan,” and the deceiving spirit will go away, for the name of Jesus Christ is above every name in heaven and on earth and under the earth.

And what goes on with Amazon’s algorithm?

Amazon’s algorithm apparently doesn’t take seriously the objections of Christian readers to David Spangler’s “Reflections on the Christ”; Christian readers are in fact the main reviewers of Spangler’s book and for whom this book is dangerous spiritual misinformation about God:

The ambiguous poem that is supposedly the top critical review got no votes. The critical reviews from Christians got many votes. The positive review got only three votes.

Unfortunately the one that got the most votes contains the quote I could verify as well as the quote that I couldn’t verify which might explain the problems the algorithm has.

Planetary Citizens

Commenter Horace the Menace alerted me to the fact that David Spangler has indeed had something to do with the UN. He was on the board of directors for the First Planetary Celebration of the Planetary Citizens, October 24, 1975.

This organisation according to SourceWatch does not exist today apparently. But it seems to have had some influence in its time.

UN archives S 0985 0005 05 00001

- current link here: https://search.archives.un.org/statements-96

https://www.sourcewatch.org/index.php?title=David_Spangler

https://www.sourcewatch.org/index.php/Planetary_Citizens

In the book, “EARTH AT OMEGA Passage to Planetization,” author Donald Keys has a brief passage about the Planetary Citizens committee and also mentions David Spangler elsewhere in the book.

The Planetary Citizens committee seems innocent, utopian and a little fanciful; however the reality of planetary passports, if they ever arrive, is in fact looking to be far more totalitarian than the David Spanglers of this world ever might have conceived.

The UN to some may be a homecoming; to others it may well seem empty and void of ultimate meaning, like a church with no cross.

https://books.google.com.au/books?id=JRhl-vNcbooC&lpg=PA96&dq=%22Planetary%20Citizens%22%201974&pg=PA1#v=snippet&q=Spangler&f=false

Remember Jesus!