Claim: Scott Adams: "I never supported the vaccine."
As a public figure, Scott Adams is to be commended though, for following the evidence, changing his mind and supporting Dr Malone now.
There is no doubt that Scott Adams was supporting Covid vaccines less than two years ago. Nonetheless, I guess we shouldn’t be too hard on him: I think he suffered a vaccine injury (if you go through the comments on his latest tweets a few seem to indicate this, and I believe this is what he means about making the same decisions as Dr Malone, who also suffered a vaccine injury).
At least Scott Adams has changed his mind and is supporting Dr Malone now, which is great.
This thread in particular shows Scott Adams supporting vaccines:
Changelog
Whilst this post is merely repeating what Adams himself tweeted, after putting this fact check out, I read my daily Bible reading and it was about not being critical of others, Numbers 12 (Miriam criticising Moses) in the Bible! It’s almost Dilbert-level irony. That’s why I added the opening paragraph.
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Maybe Adams was paid to support the vax, like other influencers. The contract ended 1/1/2023.
A great fact check! lmfao at Scott Adams
https://twitter.com/ichudov/status/1611567035611516929