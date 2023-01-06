FirstFactCheck

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
norstadt's avatar
norstadt
Jan 26, 2023

Maybe Adams was paid to support the vax, like other influencers. The contract ended 1/1/2023.

Reply
Share
2 replies by FirstFactCheck and others
Igor Chudov's avatar
Igor Chudov
Jan 7, 2023Edited

A great fact check! lmfao at Scott Adams

https://twitter.com/ichudov/status/1611567035611516929

Reply
Share
1 reply by FirstFactCheck
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Submarine Media Pty Ltd · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture