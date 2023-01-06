There is no doubt that Scott Adams was supporting Covid vaccines less than two years ago. Nonetheless, I guess we shouldn’t be too hard on him: I think he suffered a vaccine injury (if you go through the comments on his latest tweets a few seem to indicate this, and I believe this is what he means about making the same decisions as Dr Malone, who also suffered a vaccine injury).

At least Scott Adams has changed his mind and is supporting Dr Malone now, which is great.

This thread in particular shows Scott Adams supporting vaccines:

Changelog

Whilst this post is merely repeating what Adams himself tweeted, after putting this fact check out, I read my daily Bible reading and it was about not being critical of others, Numbers 12 (Miriam criticising Moses) in the Bible! It’s almost Dilbert-level irony. That’s why I added the opening paragraph.

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