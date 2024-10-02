I’m just going to wrote a short post to outline the ways the New Testament acknowledges Jesus’ divinity, using sources other than Paul’s letters, with a short epilogue demonstrating that Paul’s theology, despite his mission to the gentiles which precluded them having to become Jews, is not anti-Jewish or anti-Israel.

Jesus saved his people in the exodus according to Jude

One of the strongest evidences that the theology of the early Jewish church recognised Jesus as Yahweh incarnate somehow is the letter of Jude, the brother of James, the brother of Jesus. His name is a quintessentially Jewish name of the first century, and the theology of his letter is clearly influenced by the very Jewish book of Enoch. In verse 5 of his short letter, he says, “Now I desire to remind you (even though you have been fully informed of these facts once for all) that Jesus, having saved the people out of the land of Egypt, later destroyed those who did not believe.” (Some later Greek manuscripts have “the Lord” instead of Jesus, but the earlier ones all say “Jesus.” )

Father Son and Holy Spirit in sources other than Paul

Also Jude verses 20-21 are decidedly Trinitarian:

“But you, beloved, building yourselves up in your most holy faith and praying in the Holy Spirit, keep yourselves in the love of God, waiting for the mercy of our Lord Jesus Christ that leads to eternal life.”

1 Peter 1:2 :

According to the foreknowledge of God the Father, in the sanctification of the Spirit, for obedience to Jesus Christ and for sprinkling with his blood: May grace and peace be multiplied to you.

Matthew 28:18-20

Then Jesus came to them and said, “All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to Me. Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey all that I have commanded you. And surely I am with you always, even to the end of the age.”…

And by the way - this is in Hebrew Matthew:

https://www.hebrewgospels.com/_files/ugd/c68db9_71c9a9c22a2646ec93694a17128ef55f.pdf

Jesus is the Word of God by whom the heavens were made

John chapter 1 identifies Jesus as the Word of God “In the beginning was the Word and the word was God and the word was with God” — which identifies Jesus as divine — “by the word of the Lord the heavens were made” Psalm 33:6 — an idea that transcends nationality in the 1st century — the logos of God is an important idea also in the 1st Jewish philosopher Philo’s theology - as well as Heraclitus and the philosophy of the Stoics who saw the logos inhabiting all things.

God with us

Matthew 1:23: the virgin will conceive and they will call him Emmanuel, which means God with us.

God’s unique Son

Matthew 3:16-17 As soon as Jesus was baptized, he went up out of the water. At that moment heaven was opened, and he saw the Spirit of God descending like a dove and alighting on him. And a voice from heaven said, “This is my Son, whom I love; with him I am well pleased.”

“I and the Father are one” - “ye are gods” (not humans but the angelic sons of God)

John 10:30-36 “I and the Father are one” - note that the "gods” to whom “the word of God came” are not human beings in the subsequent discussion but the sons of God the angelic figures mentioned in Genesis 6:1-2 and Job 1:6, 2:1, and 38:7.

Hebrew manuscript of John 1:14: “El became man and dwelt among us.”

https://www.hebrewgospels.com/_files/ugd/c68db9_a93ec196f4b144948b2632acae6fefab.pdf

Jesus forgives sins

Jesus forgives sins: something God alone can do. Matthew 9:1-8, Mark 2:1-12

Jesus’ words will never pass away

“Heaven and earth will pass away, but My words will never pass away.” Matthew 24:35

He alone treads on the waves of the sea (Job 9:8)

Jesus walks on water — Matthew 14:22-36, John 6:16-21— this passage identifies Jesus as Yahweh — see Job 9:8 He alone stretches out the heavens and treads on the waves of the sea. Interestingly when the apostles cry out in fear Jesus replies “take courage, I am! Don’t be afraid.” In Greek, the same phrase ἐγώ εἰμι which is God’s name in the Greek Old Testament in Exodus 3:14 Ἐγώ εἰμι ὁ ὤν· Like many parts of this puzzle this is suggestive rather than definite — all through the New Testament however, the divinity of Jesus is acknowledged by implication, however I think Jesus to some degree hides his divinity in puns and ambiguous phrases until:

Jesus is the Son of Man coming with the clouds of heaven

Matthew 26:64-66 In the trial of Jesus before the high priest:

“You have said it yourself,” Jesus answered. “But I say to all of you, from now on you will see the Son of Man sitting at the right hand of Power and coming on the clouds of heaven.” At this, the high priest tore his clothes and declared, “He has blasphemed! Why do we need any more witnesses? Look, now you have heard the blasphemy. What do you think?” “He deserves to die,” they answered.

This passage Jesus identifies Himself with the Son of Man in Daniel 7:13-14 who is given the entirety of God’s dominion:

I saw in the night visions,

and behold, with the clouds of heaven

there came one like a son of man,

and he came to the Ancient of Days

and was presented before him.

And to him was given dominion

and glory and a kingdom,

that all peoples, nations, and languages

should serve him;

his dominion is an everlasting dominion,

which shall not pass away,

and his kingdom one

that shall not be destroyed.

A short addendum: Paul is not anti-Jewish

Some contemporary commentators see Paul’s emphasis on Jesus’ divinity as a concession to the idolatry of the gentiles, in order to get his message across, part of an anti-Jewish agenda (they use his letter to the Galatians to justify this opinion, but the letter to the Galatians is, however, very unusual — Paul’s exegesis of Sarah and Hagar is tortuously rabbinic in its inversion of the scriptural meaning — but in this he is arguing against those who said that the gentiles had to become Jews when they joined the body of Christ. Like the apostles in Acts 15:28-29 Paul is eager that no stumbling blocks be put in the way of those gentiles who would believe in Jesus.

But Paul is not anti-Jewish - the corrective to the partial perspective in Galatians is Romans chapter 11 onwards in which Paul gives a much deeper exposition of his views about Israel and is indeed the most pro-Israel section of the New Testament, and prophesies what many of us hope is happening today, the return of the nation of Israel to the Messiah: