Are the New Testament documents reliable?

A common argument today against the historical reliability of the New Testament is this: “We cannot know what the original New Testament said, because the Bible we have today is a copy of a copy of a copy.”

Why is it untrue that the New Testament is like the Telephone Game?

Well it is because we have some very old copies, even some going back to within (maybe) thirty to fifty years of the events of Jesus’ death and resurrection, that come from a widely dispersed geographical area and were written in different languages.

P52, the oldest known fragment of the New Testament, dated to 80-150AD, that is, within the lifetime of the oldest of the Apostles, or at most within 40-50 years of the death of John (the one whom it is said outlived the others). From https://www.thegospelcoalition.org/blogs/justin-taylor/new-ethnics-in-christ/

We know now better than when they translated the King James Bible

The truth is that we have a far better idea today of the actual text of the New Testament, than scholars had a hundred, two hundred, or even five hundred years ago.

This is because Biblical scholars have been collecting and categorising manuscripts now for about five hundred years, and they have identified some 24,000 manuscripts including astonishingly early fragments of the New Testament from the 1st century, and they have identified complete books from the NT going back to the 2nd century (enough to recreate much of the NT) and complete copies of the whole New Testament (which comprises 27 books) going back to the 3rd century AD. Then they have translations and lectionaries (list of readings for particular days) as well as contemporary writings of the church fathers in which the New Testament is quoted. Note as well that most of the scholars, in the interests of sounding credible, are very conservative in their dating: the true dates of many of these manuscripts may well be much earlier.

We must realise, however, that there is no perfect version of the complete New Testament — because human copyists are imperfect — therefore there are small errors and inconsistencies between manuscripts and quotations and translations.

But this does not mean that we have no idea what the original said: indeed, just as when you have twenty or thirty people saying they heard such and such say so and so, you can be pretty sure the events actually happened — well there are around 5,800 Greek copies, more than 10,000 Latin copies, and around 19,000 copies in other languages.

And despite there being some variants between these, nearly all the inconsistencies and errors are insignificant, and none of them have a bearing on any major theological Christian beliefs or historical claims about Jesus.

Written in Greek

The New Testament was originally written in Greek.

People might ask why this is so — since the disciples were Jewish, why didn’t they write in Hebrew? Or Aramaic (Chaldean) which is Jesus’ mother tongue?

Well, the reason they wrote in Greek was that the original audience for the New Testament, which was the people living under the Graeco-Roman empire, both Jews and Gentiles, and they all communicated in Greek in those days.

Greek was the ‘lingua-franca’ of the 1st-4th centuries in Mediterranean Europe and much of the Middle East. This happened because the Roman Empire had taken over the Greek Empire, which was founded by Alexander the Great in the 4th century BC. The specific dialect of Greek in which the New Testament is written is called “Koiné” Greek (meaning ‘common’) or Alexandrian Greek, or Attic, because Attic is the language spoken by Alexander the Great and spread by his empire.

When Bible scholars translate the New Testament today, they are relying on many, many manuscripts, some of which go back to the 1st century, that is, 1-100AD, in other words, within 70 years of Jesus’ death and resurrection. There is somewhere between manuscripts from the second century (100-200AD) and many more from the third century (200-300AD). Early copies from the second century actually exist not only in Greek, coming from a widely dispersed geographical area, but also in Coptic (the language that Egyptian people spoke at the time, still spoken today by Egyptian Christians), Syriac (a dialect of written Aramaic — which is the language spoken by Jesus — there are good reasons to believe these are translations of the Greek manuscripts by the way) and Latin, which was the native language of people born in Italy and Rome at the time. (Most Romans however could also speak Greek.) From the third century come the Armenian, Georgian, and Ethiopic translations.

Click the image below to see a list of some of the extant manuscripts up to the 8th century AD (at the time the webpage was written - new manuscripts are being discovered daily) these are arranged by date:

And these are not all. Modern translations of the New Testament cite the following languages: Latin (Old Latin and Vulgate), Syriac, Coptic dialects (Sahidic, Bohairic, Akhmimite, Sub-Ahmimite, Middle Egyptian, Middle Egyptian Faihumic, Protobohairic), Armenian, Georgian, Gothic, Ethiopian, and Church Slavonic.

Chart

This chart shows just the most common New Testament manuscripts that scholars consider when making modern Bible translations, together with the number of manuscripts:

Differences between the manuscripts? Alexandrian Greek is astonishingly error-resistant.

Note that there are differences between the different manuscripts. This is to be expected. There are always variants, mistakes, scribal errors, and even intentional changes, in documents that are hand-copied, as the New Testament was, up until the invention of the printing press in the 15th century.

But the marvellous thing about the Greek language is that it is far more impervious to the usual sorts of scribal errors and mistakes that usually happen than other languages. By far the most common scribal inconsistency is the transposition of words, for instance the difference between “Jesus Christ” in one manuscript and “Christ Jesus” in another: because Greek grammar relies on word stems and endings rather than word order.

Word stems and suffixes determine meaning not word order

As you know I am sure, in English “Man bites dog” means something completely different from “dog bites man”.

In Greek Ἄνθρωπος κύων δάκνει anthropos kuown daknei meaning “man bites dog” (literally Man (subject) dog (either subject or object) bites and Κύων ἄνθρωπον δάκνει kuown anthropon daknei (literally dog (either subject or object) man (object) bites) meaning “dog bites man” are different in meaning, irrespective of the word order.

For instance in the phrase Ἄνθρωπος κύων δάκνει the ος ending identifies the man as the subject of the sentence — so you can write it κύων δάκνει Ἄνθρωπος and it will still mean man bites dog.

Many many witnesses

So we have many Greek versions of the manuscripts. But we also have the other translations, and each of these translations is an additional witness to the text — when scholars look at the translation, they compare these translations to the Greek manuscripts, and make decisions about which stream of textual transmission is most likely the original.

Obviously errors would be copied to the next copy, and the next, and so on, but what we have is multiple streams of texts, all leading back to the earliest copies, so that scholars can look at the errors and often see when they began and which manuscripts contain the earliest version.

So the New Testament manuscripts actually have more than one error correction mechanism, not only the virtual irrelevance of word order, but also the many manuscript strands.

Four kinds of variants

These errors and inconsistencies we are talking about are called variants.

The variants fall into four categories that scholars usually use:

Spelling differences and nonsense readings (about 75%)

Changes that can’t be translated (such as word order) and synonyms

Meaningful variants that are not viable

Meaningful and viable variants (less than 1%)

Transposition

Among the 1% of meaningful and viable variants the most serious mistake or inconsistency is when the scholars transposes the wording of a section into another similar section. This error is generally fairly obvious, particularly when the earlier manuscripts don’t have the section that has been added, and there are very few errors of this sort.

Other ancient manuscripts

You can have a look at the Textus Receptus, which is the Greek version that the King James Bible was translated from if you click on the image below:

https://dn790006.ca.archive.org/0/items/1550-stephanus-textus-receptus/1550%20Stephanus%20Textus%20Receptus_text.pdf

It is worth noting that there are different editions of the King James Bible, each with different corrections and different errors, and there are also different editions of the Textus Receptus itself from the 1500s all the way to the 1900s.

It is also worth noting that the New Testament is the most well attested ancient manuscript text of all time. Here is a comparison chart:

A list of the most important New Testament textual variants

I encourage you to peruse the list on the following website linked to from the image below, and see for yourself that the documents are actually really, really solid.

https://bterry.com/tc2/index.htm

Textual Criticism

Textual Criticism is the (rather ambiguous and misleading) scholarly term for the art of choosing the best New Testament text. You see, it sounds as though a textual critic might be working against the New Testament, looking for problems. But Textual Criticism is not criticism in the sense of being critical of the new Testament, but rather, criticism in the sense of working out the best version, with all the good will in the world, and the world expert on this subject is Daniel Wallace.

What is textual criticism?

This interview with Daniel Wallace goes into a lot more detail than my article, and ought to be taken seriously in the light of the weight of Daniel Wallace’s expertise is the subject:

