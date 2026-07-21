Dr Clare Craig gets into the details of folic acid vs. folate in this excellent video.

Note the legal screen at the beginning that it’s not health advice! She is a qualified pathologist with a lot of experience looking at studies and if I was going to go to someone for health advice, though, it probably would be someone like her.

Clare Craig says we all lose 10 micrograms of folate per day in the normal course of bodily functioning (alcoholics lose more btw and people with malabsorption problems). She gives this great chart outlining what foods help keep our folate levels up. Note that with plant sources only 50% is bioavailable, with animal sources such as eggs 100% is bioavailable.

People who eat wheat and cereal products fortified with folic acid get more than 12-15 times as much folic acid as the body loses, and even more if they are taking multivitamins with the RDI of folate in them.

She looks at the evidence for folic acid supplementation in light of the Bradford Hill criteria, for helping Neural tube defects and Autism Spectrum Disorder (the standard criteria for looking at the evidence for medical claims: )

She then looks at the Bradford Hill criteria evidence for natural folate and'/or folinic acid in helping prevent Neural Tube Defects and Autism Spectrum Disorder.