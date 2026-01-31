This great video of Clare Craig talking about medical ethics should be watched.

an excerpt:

…What was the motivation for the removal of that protection? Decisions were no longer being made for individuals, but for populations. Suddenly, vaccines were being rolled out to people who could not possibly benefit. Even when known risks had been measured and recorded, and well before harder to measure risks over a longer timeline had been properly assessed. Patients were not properly informed and so could not possibly give their consent. Both benefit and risk became collective with calculations done on a population level rather than with the individual in mind. Even if the strategy had worked, it would have been unethical. In the end, the strategy failed in every imaginable way and there have been a broad range of harms that are still being tallied. Is it any wonder that trust in the NHS has fallen to an all-time low? This new ethic of collective good and sacrifice was articulated and defended so much that people adopted it as if it was justified.

This was laid bare in a headline written by Tom Chivers in the publication Unherd in January 2022. said,

“Is it worth vaccinating children? It sounds cruel, but a small number of deaths would be worth it.”

One wonders if Chivers has children and whether his child’s death would be worth it for the greater good. The suggestion that some must be harmed, children no less, so that others might benefit was being defended.

Once the ideal of the sacredness of the individual has been lost, how does one weigh up the value of a life? Neurosurgeon Henry Marsh was clearly caught up in this thinking when he said,

“even if a few grannies get bullied into assisted dying, isn’t that a price worth paying?”

Would he happily see his own mother be one of the bullied grannies, I wonder? He later said this.

“I know I made a very crass comment about sacrificing grannies. I greatly regret it. I wish I hadn’t said it. I didn’t want to say it. I was very stupid. I didn’t realize I was going to get in public domain. But the principle is there is always a cost. Every time I operated and it was not a theoretical risk, you can make things worse. But you justify that risk by saying more people benefit. It sounds rather inhumane and utilitarian, but that is the reality of normal medical practice.”

It appears that what he regretted most was the fact the comment found its way into the public domain, not the fact he had expressed the argument in the first place. Now, in surgery, patients accept risk in the hope of personal benefit if the risk plays out.

It was part of a choice they made because the potential benefit to them personally was worth that risk. What Marsh described was something else, a system in which harm is inflicted on a person, a person who never consented to fulfill the preferences of another. The person who lost their life was an innocent bystander and they did not choose it. Someone else chose to end their life. Who awarded them this right? This is the logic that now guides public health from the malaria vaccine rollout to COVID mandates to assisted dying.

The pattern, or rather the slippery slope, is the same. The individual has been replaced by the collective. The principle of consent has been subordinated to the needs of the majority. Such a set-up requires doctors to be loyal to the system over their patient. Patients are then simply unprotected data points. It took just six years to overturn centuries of medical ethics. No one has acknowledged it. It must be acknowledged, apologised for, and repaired.

because historically the slope we have started to slide down does not have a happy ending. It is within this greater good framework that Chris Witte has now approved mandatory folic acid supplementation in all white flour, despite knowing that it will cause harm to a significant subset of the population. And it is in the same spirit that the chickenpox vaccine is now being added to the MMR schedule, fully aware that this combination will cause around one in 3,000 children to suffer a febrile seizure when having them separately does not. Because the chance of benefit and of risk are both quite low, the chance that any child who is harmed would have been one that benefited is also very low. They are different children. In both cases, individual risk has been accepted on behalf of others, not by the patient or parent, but by a system that is treating numbers in a spreadsheet, not individuals.