I know some of my readers probably believe in the perils of global warming: however the evidence is mounting that the climate emergency is nothing to worry about. When I suggest this idea to some of my friends and colleagues, they immediately become very hostile and worried: I am not sure why — surely this is good news?

These NASA articles suggest that it’s nothing to worry about:

https://earthobservatory.nasa.gov/images/146296/global-green-up-slows-warming.

https://www.nasa.gov/centers-and-facilities/goddard/carbon-dioxide-fertilization-greening-earth-study-finds/

Here is the article from CLINTEL’s page:

Climate scientists have issued a shock declaration that the ‘climate emergency’ is over.

A two-day climate conference in Prague, organised by the Czech division of the international Climate Intelligence Group (Clintel), which took place on November 12 and 13 in the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Republic in Prague, ‘declares and affirms that the imagined and imaginary “climate emergency” is at an end’.

The communiqué drafted by the eminent scientists and researchers who spoke at the conference makes clear that for several decades climate scientists have systematically exaggerated the influence of CO 2 on global temperature.

The high-level scientific conference also declared:

‘The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which excludes participants and published papers disagreeing with its narrative, fails to comply with its own error-reporting protocol and draws conclusions some of which are dishonest, should be forthwith dismantled.’

This declaration supports the conclusions of the major Clintel report The Frozen Climate Views of the IPCC.

Moreover, the scientists at the conference declared that even if all nations moved straight to net zero emissions, by the 2050 target date the world would be only about 0.1 C cooler than with no emissions reduction.

So far, the attempts to mitigate climate change by international agreements such as the Paris Agreement have made no difference to our influence on climate, since nations such as Russia and China, India and Pakistan continue greatly to expand their combustion of coal, oil and gas.

The cost of achieving that 0.1 C reduction in global warming would be $2 quadrillion, equivalent to 20 years’ worldwide gross domestic product.

Finally, the conference ‘calls upon the entire scientific community to cease and desist from its persecution of scientists and researchers who disagree with the current official narrative on climate change and instead to encourage once again the long and noble tradition of free, open and uncensored scientific research, investigation, publication and discussion’.

The full communiqué can be read here [or below]

About Clintel

The Climate Intelligence group (Clintel) was founded in 2019 by emeritus professor of geophysics Guus Berkhout and science journalist Marcel Crok. Clintel’s main objective is to generate knowledge and understanding of the causes and effects of climate change, as well as the effects of climate policy. Clintel published the World Climate Declaration, which has now been signed by more than 1950 scientists and experts around the world. Its central message is “there is no climate emergency”. Clintel published in 2023 an extensive assessment of the IPCC AR6 report, titled The Frozen Climate Views of The IPCC.

