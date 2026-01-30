A randomised clinical trial involving 5 hospitals in US, Australia and Canada enrolled 200 patients with a history of Atrial fibrillation, looking at whether coffee drinking increased or decreased the risk of Atrial fibrillation or atrial flutter. They found that coffee drinking decreases the risk of heart arrhythmias.

The patients were randomised into two equal sized groups, regular caffeinated coffee drinkers vs coffee and caffeine abstinence for 6 months. Patients in the coffee consumption group were encouraged to drink at least 1 cup of caffeinated coffee daily. Patients in the abstinence group were encouraged to completely abstain from both caffeinated and decaffeinated coffee and other caffeine-containing products. They looked at whether Atrial fibrillation or flutter was detected during the 6 months.

47% of the coffee consumption group suffered Atrial fibrillation or flutter recurrence, while 64% of the abstinence group suffered recurrence; this is a 39% reduction in hazard.

Coffee comes through again!

Results Two hundred patients (mean [SD] age, 69 [11] years; 71% male) were randomized to caffeinated coffee consumption (n = 100) or coffee abstinence (n = 100). Baseline coffee intake was 7 cups (IQR, 7-18) per week in both groups. During follow-up, coffee intake in the consumption and abstinence groups was 7 (IQR, 6-11) and 0 (IQR, 0-2) cups per week, respectively, resulting in a between-group difference of 7 cups (95% CI, 7-7) per week. In the primary analysis, AF or atrial flutter recurrence was less in the coffee consumption (47%) than the coffee abstinence (64%) group, resulting in a 39% lower hazard of recurrence (hazard ratio, 0.61 [95% CI, 0.42-0.89]; P = .01). A comparable benefit of coffee consumption was observed with AF recurrence only. There was no significant difference in adverse events

Wong CX, Cheung CC, Montenegro G, et al. Caffeinated Coffee Consumption or Abstinence to Reduce Atrial Fibrillation: The DECAF Randomized Clinical Trial. JAMA. 2026;335(4):317–325. doi:10.1001/jama.2025.21056

https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2841253